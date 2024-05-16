ANTI-DRILLING/FOSSIL FUEL | ENERGY SERVICES | EQUITRANS/EQT MIDSTREAM | INDUSTRYWIDE ISSUES | LEASE & ROYALTY PAYMENTS | LITIGATION | PIPELINES | VIRGINIA

May 16, 2024

It’s clearly a case of sour grapes for the same three judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit (4th Circus clowns) who tried to block the 303-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) by rendering arbitrary decisions that caused years of delays for the pipeline. We’re talking about Judge Stephanie Thacker, appointed by Barack Hussein Obama (she likes to quote from Dr. Seuss books in her opinions); Judge James Wynn, appointed by Barack Hussein Obama; and Chief Judge Roger Gregory, appointed by William Jefferson Clinton. All three are (in our opinion) corrupt and should immediately be impeached and removed from the bench. Congress finally had enough of their judicial malpractice in blocking MVP and passed a law overriding the clowns, signed into law by Joementia last June (see Equitrans Announces Mountain Valley Pipe to Get Completed in 2023). Now that MVP is on the cusp of starting operations, the three clowns took one last swipe at the pipeline they had tried to block. The judges re-inflated a jury award against MVP for an eminent domain “taking” case in the Bent Mountain, Virginia, area. Sour grapes.



A family who owns property on Bent Mountain (Roanoke County, VA), where MVP runs, unwisely refused to negotiate a lease for their land. The matter of “just compensation” ended up in court. The property includes a forest where the pipeline runs, so trees were cut. The family says the installation of MVP decreased their property value by $650,000. MVP says the number is closer to $150,000. The case went to a jury trial back in the spring of 2022 (see MVP Trial Over Eminent Domain “Taking” in Va. Begins in Roanoke).

We lost track of the case after that. The jury awarded the landowners $523,327. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon knocked it down to a more reasonable amount: $261,033. The landowners, using money from Big Green groups to pay for high-priced attornies, appealed the case to the 4th Circus clowns — a trio of judges with an ax to grind against MVP. They are clearly compromised and have a conflict of interest, yet they accepted the case.

In one final act of “screw you!” to MVP, the three clowns restored the jury award to the full $523,327.

A federal appeals court on Tuesday restored a $523,327 verdict awarded to a family whose Bent Mountain property was taken by eminent domain for a natural gas pipeline.

Following a jury trial in March 2022, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon trimmed to $261,033 the amount the Terry family should receive in just compensation from the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

An appeal was filed by Frank Terry, who has a circa-1890 farmhouse on more than 500 acres that he jointly owns with his brother and sister, John Coles Terry and Elizabeth Terry Reynolds.

In a written opinion, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed Dillon’s decision to cut the award, ruling the jury’s verdict “can be supported by credited testimony” presented during a weeklong trial.

The decision follows years of opposition by the Terrys — perhaps most vividly illustrated when two family members spent more than a month camped in tree stands to delay tree-cutting on their land — and others to the 303-mile pipeline.

“The jury verdict reflected the reality that MVP’s transmission pipeline project, with pipe three and a half feet … in diameter under constant high-pressure, is not compatible with rural residential property,” Joe Sherman, a Norfolk attorney who represented the Terrys, said in a statement.

Mountain Valley’s much fought-over path through Southwest Virginia “reduces privacy and peace of mind while destroying natural settings,” Sherman said.

The question of how much the Terrys should receive, after the pipeline carved an 8.7-acre easement through their land, turned on the often-dry testimony of appraisers who offered conflicting opinions of the land’s value.

The Terrys called two appraisers as expert witnesses. One assessed the land at $1.9 million, based on its potential use as a commercial wind farm. The second testified that running a pipeline through the property would reduce its value by 30% — but based his calculation on the land’s best use as being a personal residence, not a wind farm.

“Ultimately, the glaring issue with combining the opinions of different appraisers in this case is that [one] valued the property based on a completely different highest and best use than did” the others, Dillon wrote in reducing the amount.

But in a 19-page opinion, the Fourth Circuit ruled that the mixing of expert testimony was not fatal to the jury’s rationale.

“The jury may accept or reject any part of an expert’s testimony and remain within the range of credited testimony even if it does not apply any one expert’s testimony wholesale,” Judge Stephanie Thacker wrote for the three-judge panel.

The court found that because the jury’s verdict could be based on residential value alone, “it is unnecessary for us to decide whether it is improper for a jury to mix commercial and residential valuations in just compensation cases.”

Joining Thacker in the unanimous opinion were Judges Roger Gregory and James Wynn. The same three judges have agreed in unrelated cases to throw out nearly a dozen government permits issued to Mountain Valley, delaying construction of the $7.85 billion project.

When tree-cutting reached Bent Mountain in the spring of 2018, Cole Terry’s wife and daughter — Theresa “Red” Terry and Minor Theresa Terry — blocked chainsaw crews by spending more than a month in tree stands erected in the pipeline’s path. They eventually came down voluntarily after Dillon threatened to fine them $1,000 a day on civil contempt charges.

Criminal charges brought in state court were later dismissed by a judge who said he doubted the Terrys acted with criminal intent.

Nearly a decade ago, Mountain Valley began to approach landowners in the pipeline’s path through West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. About 85% of the property owners agreed to sell easements to their land, the company has said. Those who did not were sued under eminent domain laws, which gave Mountain Valley the power to take land for a project that was determined to benefit the larger public.

The company says there is a pressing need for the 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas that would be shipped through the pipeline.

As the project nears completion, attention has turned to Mountain Valley’s request to begin operations by June 1 — even as it works to complete the requirements of a safety order issued by federal regulators.

Nearly two dozen state lawmakers and a variety of organizations and individuals have asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to deny the request until their questions are answered. A recent rupture of a Bent Mountain section of the pipe during pressure testing has intensified concerns.

On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, made the following statement:

“Mountain Valley has given the impression that all is well with the project. Despite this, the sudden failure of one pipe on May 1 is an alarming development. I believe the full pipeline should be tested before there is any discussion of placing it into service.

“I think the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) should enforce the consent agreement and not allow Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) to become operational until all relevant obligations of the consent agreement are fulfilled.”*