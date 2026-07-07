The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
5h

Happy Birthday! Well penned, Stephen.

"relentless curiosity" Yes, Panksepp's SEEKING BRAIN in full gear, good!

I think you join me and our outlier likes in our Wander in Wonder?

“A good traveler is one who who does not know where he is going to and a perfect traveler does not know where he came from.” Lin Yutang

I am one of those, I think rare, persons, who by my rendering of the meaning of the above quote, is a “perfect traveler”. I prefer the name “Wanderer in Wonder” who can never be lost in this world because to be lost is to have a home, a place where one belongs. I belong wherever I am. I am my own HO!ME!.

Omnia mea mecum porto (Latin: "All that is mine I carry with me")

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Heins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture