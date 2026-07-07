82 Years and My Road Through Oklahoma

To my friends, teammates, and dedicated readers:

Today marks my 82nd trip around the sun, and I find myself reflecting on the journey that brought me here. As many of you know, my work as “The Word Merchant” is fueled by a relentless curiosity—about the mechanics of our energy economy, the beauty of the written word, and the history that shapes our collective soul.

I have embarked on a whirlwind trip through Oklahoma, a land that speaks volumes about the American experience. It was a profound pilgrimage:

Standing in the quiet reflection of the Oklahoma City National Memorial Walking the halls of the Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum Connecting with the enduring spirit of American folk at the Woody Guthrie Center Finally, finding resonance in the genius and evolution displayed at the Bob Dylan Center

These places are reminders of why we persist in our pursuits.

Whether you have been following my advocacy for Energy Humanism—the belief in the power of energy abundance to uplift humanity—or you have engaged with my written Tributes to those who have built our industries and our culture, or you have simply joined me on my poetic wanderings, I thank you.

Your engagement keeps the “Blizzard of One” in the Activism in a Storm both vibrant and focused. As I move into this next year, I am more committed than ever to our shared mission: being always precise, and never pedantic.

Here is to more miles, more words, and more truth-seeking.

Warmly,

Stephen Heins

The Word Merchant