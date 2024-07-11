A Clown Show in Court: The Conviction of Just Stop Oil Protestors

In a spectacle of utter predictability, five Just Stop Oil protestors have been found guilty, prompting a wave of outrage from their sanctimonious supporters and an eyebrow-raising intervention from the United Nations. The press release from Just Stop Oil is a masterclass in melodrama, painting these convicted clowns as noble crusaders crushed under the oppressive boot of justice. Let’s take a moment to savor the delicious irony and sheer absurdity of their plight.

The Self-Inflicted Martyrdom

These environmental zealots have spent their days causing chaos, blocking roads, defacing monuments, and generally making a nuisance of themselves—all under the guise of saving the planet. Now that they’ve been called to account for their antics, the cries of “injustice” are echoing far and wide. What did they expect? A standing ovation and a Nobel Peace Prize?

The press release laments the so-called “undemocratic” trial and condemns the sentences as harsh. They claim the UK Government is in the pocket of big oil, more interested in corporate profits than in the right to protest. This tired, overplayed narrative would be laughable if it weren’t so tiresome. The world is supposed to believe these environmental messiahs are the only bastions of truth and justice?

The jury entered guilty verdicts against all defendants after Judge Christopher Hehir removed all legal defences, ruling that the climate crisis was ‘irrelevant’ to the trial. He has indicated they now face lengthy prison sentences, despite the UN intervening publicly to question the legality of proceedings. Despite this information being presented to the jury, following the departure of Mr Forst from the trial, the judge directed the jury to treat the existential threat to humanity as “irrelevant” and to ignore it entirely. Furthermore, despite the admission of these matters in evidence as objective ‘Facts Not In Dispute’, Judge Hehir continued to refer to the defendants’ motivations for taking action as matters of “political opinion or belief”. https://juststopoil.org/2024/07/11/5-just-stop-oil-supporters-found-guilty-as-un-slams-trial/

Hypocrisy at Its Finest

The irony here is too rich. These protestors claim to champion the environment, yet their stunts cause more harm than good. Blocking traffic leads to endless idling cars and increased emissions. Vandalizing public property diverts resources to clean up their mess. Their actions are less about saving the planet and more about feeding their own egos.

Their simplistic call to stop oil production immediately overlooks the complex reality of global energy needs. But who cares about practicality when there’s a righteous crusade to be had? The livelihoods of countless workers, the stability of the economy—none of this matters to these eco-warriors as they bask in their self-appointed martyrdom.

The UN’s Laughable Involvement

Then there’s the United Nations, stepping in to critique the trial. Oh, how noble! Are we to believe that disrupting society and breaking the law in the name of environmentalism should exempt one from accountability? The UN’s condemnation is less about justice and more about pandering to an overzealous, misguided activist base.

Conclusion: Reveling in Their Deserved Fate

So, here we are. Five Just Stop Oil protestors, guilty as charged, wallowing in their self-inflicted martyrdom. Their dramatic press release is a testament to their delusions of grandeur. It’s high time they faced the consequences of their juvenile antics.

Let this be a lesson to anyone who thinks that disrupting the lives of ordinary people and vandalizing public property is the way to effect change. The real world doesn’t hand out medals for throwing tantrums. So, let’s all enjoy a hearty laugh at the expense of these self-righteous clowns as they reap what they’ve sown.

