A few days ago, I had an opportunity to address the Northwest Colorado Energy Summit in Montrose, Colorado. I was honored to also be joined by Colorado-native Roger Pielke, Jr. who delivered a compelling and sober presentation about energy policy. Roger is a “Titan of Truth” in energy and climate policy.

My “bakers-dozen” top titans of truth in the energy and environment are (in alphabetic order):

#Meredith Angwin

#Robert Bryce

#Alex Epstein

#Steven Koonin

#Bjorn Lomborg

#Mark P. Mills

#Mark Nelson

#Roger Pielke, Jr.

#Michael Shellenberger

#Vaclav Smil

#Scott Tinker

#Chris Wright

#Daniel Yergin

If you are not already following these Titans of Truth in energy and climate, I recommend that you seek them out on their various platforms.

More Titans of Truth

More Titans of Truth

Paul Driessen

Francis Menton

David Blackman

Stu Turley

Irina Slav

Judith Curry

Tom Shepstone

Jim Willis

Roger Caiazza

Nicole Jacobson

Jason Spiess

Ron Stein

Doug Sheridan

Gregory Wrightstone

Duggan Flanakin

David Wojick

Steve Milloy

Robert Bradley

Doomberg

Douglas Sandridge

Terry Etam

Steve Gorham

Marlo Lewis

Jim Lakely

H. Sterling Burrnett

Tammy Lemeth

Greg Walcher

Nick Pope

Thomas Catenacci

Tom Nelson

Linnea Lueken

John Robson

Dr. John Robson

Dr. Stephen

Mandi Risko

Steve Heins

Dr. Chris Keefer

Joe Bastardi

Anthony Watts

Tom Kirkman

Patrick Moore

Isaac Orr

Mitch Rolling

Michael Tanner

Craig Rucker

Tom Finton