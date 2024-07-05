A few days ago, I had an opportunity to address the Northwest Colorado Energy Summit in Montrose, Colorado. I was honored to also be joined by Colorado-native Roger Pielke, Jr.
A few days ago, I had an opportunity to address the Northwest Colorado Energy Summit in Montrose, Colorado. I was honored to also be joined by Colorado-native Roger Pielke, Jr. who delivered a compelling and sober presentation about energy policy. Roger is a “Titan of Truth” in energy and climate policy.
My “bakers-dozen” top titans of truth in the energy and environment are (in alphabetic order):
#Meredith Angwin
#Robert Bryce
#Alex Epstein
#Steven Koonin
#Bjorn Lomborg
#Mark P. Mills
#Mark Nelson
#Roger Pielke, Jr.
#Michael Shellenberger
#Vaclav Smil
#Scott Tinker
#Chris Wright
#Daniel Yergin
If you are not already following these Titans of Truth in energy and climate, I recommend that you seek them out on their various platforms.
More Titans of Truth
Paul Driessen
Francis Menton
David Blackman
Stu Turley
Irina Slav
Judith Curry
Tom Shepstone
Jim Willis
Roger Caiazza
Nicole Jacobson
Jason Spiess
Ron Stein
Doug Sheridan
Gregory Wrightstone
Duggan Flanakin
David Wojick
Steve Milloy
Robert Bradley
Doomberg
Douglas Sandridge
Terry Etam
Steve Gorham
Marlo Lewis
Jim Lakely
H. Sterling Burrnett
Tammy Lemeth
Greg Walcher
Nick Pope
Thomas Catenacci
Tom Nelson
Linnea Lueken
John Robson
Dr. John Robson
Dr. Stephen
Mandi Risko
Steve Heins
Dr. Chris Keefer
Joe Bastardi
Anthony Watts
Tom Kirkman
Patrick Moore
Isaac Orr
Mitch Rolling
Michael Tanner
Craig Rucker
Tom Finton