A heat dome settles over the Eastern U.S.

Brutal heat is expected from the Midwest to the East Coast this week. Record high temperatures, with some heat indexes in the triple digits, are in the forecast. The same heat dome has already brought persistent extreme heat to Mexico and the Southwestern U.S. This heat was made at least four times more likely due to climate change.

What to do if you or someone you love lives in an area experiencing a heat wave

What else you can do to help

Climate change is making extreme weather more frequent and intense. One of the most important things you can do to help solve climate change is to talk about it in person and on social media. Talking about climate change during extreme weather events is particularly effective. The following post can help you feel like an expert when you talk to your friends and family. Save the graphic below to share tips via social media, text, or email.