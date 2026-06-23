The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Meredith Angwin's avatar
Meredith Angwin
3h

Lovely! Thank you. This enriched my understanding and emotions about autumn.

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George Chiappino's avatar
George Chiappino
4h

It would enjoyable to hear those howling winds, but seeing what makes the wind howl is a pleasure unto itself.

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