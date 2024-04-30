A Sound I Can’t Hear
By Steve Heins
Higher in the Rockies,
winds tune themselves
on the mountains and Ponderosa needles.
September cold, the wind blows asters
flat for seconds,
then yellow-eyed,
they spring back purple as
any distant peak.
Steamy, bubbling clouds
announce summer’s end
spilling over the bowl edge
of the Sangre de Christos.
A few aspens huddle near the tree-line,
they hear the clouds
and yellow its leaves
before colder winds bring them
a harsher change of costume.
These aspens reveal the first vague
map of Autumn’s advance
where mountains, clouds, and trees
hear the howling winds I can’t.
