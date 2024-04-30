A Sound I Can’t Hear

Higher in the Rockies,

winds tune themselves

on the mountains and Ponderosa needles.

September cold, the wind blows asters

flat for seconds,

then yellow-eyed,

they spring back purple as

any distant peak.

Steamy, bubbling clouds

announce summer’s end

spilling over the bowl edge

of the Sangre de Christos.

A few aspens huddle near the tree-line,

they hear the clouds

and yellow its leaves

before colder winds bring them

a harsher change of costume.

These aspens reveal the first vague

map of Autumn’s advance

where mountains, clouds, and trees

hear the howling winds I can’t.

By Steve Heins

####