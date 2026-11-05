A Tribute to Alex Trembath: The Ecomodernist Who Builds for Abundance

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Writer for Master Resource

In a time when too much of modern environmentalism has turned into a religion of scarcity and delay, Alex Trembath keeps making the practical case for human ingenuity.

He is the Executive Director of the Breakthrough Institute. This Oakland-based think tank has spent nearly two decades arguing that the best way to lighten humanity’s footprint on the planet is not to shrink the economy but to make energy cleaner, cheaper, and more abundant. In other words, innovate.

Trembath became Executive Director on January 1, 2026, after years as deputy director. Ted Nordhaus, the institute’s founder and now President, put it plainly: Trembath “worked his way up from the factory floor.” He started as a Breakthrough Generation summer research fellow in 2011, then moved through analyst, communications director, and deputy director roles while running the young scholars program for a decade. That is how institutions stay sharp—one generation hands real responsibility to the next without the theatrics.

Trembath grew up in South Bend, Indiana, graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a bachelor’s in Environmental Economics and Policy, and has lived in the Bay Area for years with his wife and son. He is a regular columnist at The Dispatch, has written for The Atlantic, National Review, Slate, Politico, Bloomberg, City Journal, and the Wall Street Journal, and co-edited the book The Rightful Place of Science: Climate Pragmatism.

He advises or collaborates with Roots of Progress, the Abundance Institute, and YIMBY Action, and he helped launch and organize the annual Abundance conference. His self-description is telling: “Ecomodernist. Promethean Hamiltonian Schumpeterian meliorist.” That’s easy for him say.

That is not academic jargon for its own sake. It is a commitment to technological progress that expands human capability while reducing environmental harm.

Ecomodernism, the school of thought Trembath and the Breakthrough Institute have done more than almost anyone to define, rejects the old environmentalist premise that prosperity and nature are locked in zero-sum combat.

The argument is straightforward: intensive modern agriculture, denser cities, advanced energy technologies, and higher material efficiency free up land and reduce pollution per unit of output. Humanity can thrive and leave more of the planet wild at the same time. That view stands against degrowth, lifestyle restriction, and the precautionary principle applied as a veto on nearly every project.

Trembath has argued for a “proactionary” approach—public investment and regulation that accelerate promising technologies rather than bury them in procedural delays.

Nuclear energy has long been central to that case. Breakthrough has treated nuclear as an essential, low-carbon power source capable of scaling without the land and intermittency problems of wind and solar alone. Trembath has repeatedly written about advanced and small modular reactors as practical tools for meeting the coming load from AI data centers and electrification.

In a Dispatch piece titled “Nuclear, Big and Small,” and elsewhere, he has pressed for regulatory modernization at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission so that new designs can move from paper to steel. The institute’s nuclear team has engaged extensively with the NRC, including on the ADVANCE Act and related executive orders.

For Trembath, nuclear is not a symbolic green badge; it is infrastructure that keeps the lights on, the factories running, and the algorithms fed without forcing blackouts or soaring prices.

The same logic drives his work on permitting reform. Legacy environmental statutes, especially the National Environmental Policy Act, have been converted by litigation into tools of delay that raise costs and block both clean and conventional infrastructure. Trembath has called this “climate lawfare” and argued that the result is the opposite of environmental progress: slower deployment of the very technologies needed to cut emissions and meet rising demand.

In “Permitting Reform or Die,” he warned against letting partisanship kill another chance at bipartisan legislation. He has written on the need for a self-sustaining politics of reform—“Keeping the Window Open”—and the institute has advanced a “Reboot NEPA” proposal that keeps public oversight while cutting administrative waste and cynical lawsuits.

Recent pieces have addressed the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (BAAJA), noting that opposition from some green groups often amounts to resistance to any best-of-the-above, bipartisan deal that would actually get projects built. The point is simple: you cannot decarbonize or grow the economy if you cannot build the wires, plants, mines, and factories.

Trembath has also pushed back on the more deterministic strains of climate discourse.

In “In Defense of Climate Uncertainty,” published in Asterisk Magazine, he argued that climate science began as a way of navigating unknowns—how much carbon will be emitted, how sensitive the climate is, how societies will adapt—and that a newer activism has tried to replace that uncertainty with the certainty of present catastrophe.

He quotes the basic unknowns directly: we do not know the final emissions path, the precise warming response, the full effects on sea levels and weather, or how well future societies will adapt. Those uncertainties, he writes, are “all the scientific justification we should need to reduce emissions, invest in more resilient infrastructure, and protect natural systems.”

Treating uncertainty as a dirty word, or converting unsettled attribution science into courtroom damages claims, narrows the set of workable responses. A companion piece with Elizabeth McCarthy, “The Limits of Climate Attribution Science,” examined the National Academies report and the surge of lawsuits seeking payments from emitters.

Attribution methods, such as the older Impact Fraction of Attributable Risk approach, have been found to bias cost estimates; the report does not support converting climatic likelihoods into precise monetary figures for litigation. Their conclusion is clear: “To the extent law and policy impose penalties on emitters, those penalties need to be legislated, not litigated, and they need to be prospective, not retroactive.”

That is energy humanism in practice. It prioritizes reliable power, economic development, and human health over narrative control or arbitrary targets. It treats developing nations as partners who need abundant energy to escape energy poverty, not as subjects of lifestyle sermons from already-rich countries.

It favors a “best of the above” portfolio—nuclear, natural gas where it makes sense for reliability and cost, coal with modern controls where it remains essential, and renewables that can compete without endless subsidies. It insists that profits and capital formation, not just public spending, are required to scale the technologies that actually reduce environmental pressure.

Trembath’s rise inside Breakthrough also shows institutional continuity without stagnation. Nordhaus noted that Trembath has been a peer and partner in growing the institute from a small startup into a force with roughly two dozen staff that influences Washington debates on nuclear policy, regulatory reform, and the post-climate-era politics of abundance.

The organization predates the recent “abundance” wave; it helped create a politics that builds rather than one that mainly blocks. Hosting and shaping the Abundance conference, writing on transmission and data-center loads, and critiquing both climate-hawk overreach and pure status-quo obstruction have put Trembath at the center of that shift.

In the Midwest, we tend to measure ideas by whether they keep the lights on, keep jobs coming, and leave the next generation better off than the last. Trembath’s work meets that test. He has spent more than fifteen years arguing that human progress and environmental responsibility are compatible when technology and markets are allowed to do what they do best: make more from less.

That is not naivete. It is a refusal to treat scarcity or delay as virtues. The result is a clearer path toward energy plenty, lower costs, and a lighter footprint—precisely the outcomes energy humanism has sought for decades.