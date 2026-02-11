A Tribute to Ally Tammy Nemeth: Champion of Energy Sanity and Human Flourishing

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In the vast and often turbulent landscape of global energy policy, few voices cut through the noise with the precision, passion, and unyielding integrity of Tammy Nemeth. As a Canadian policy hawk armed with a PhD in North American postwar energy dynamics, Tammy stands as a beacon of reasoned advocacy in an era dominated by ideological extremes. Hailing from the rugged oil patch of Saskatchewan, she embodies the frontier grit that defines those who have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of energy development.

Tammy is an independent consultant with my company ESG² Insight and as the host of The Nemeth Report has positioned herself as a formidable force, eviscerating flawed policies with academic rigor while championing a vision of prosperity built on reliable, abundant energy. Tammy is not just an expert; she is an ally to those who believe in energy as a force for human good—a true embodiment of “energy humanism,” where all sources are welcome as long as they deliver without the crutch of endless subsidies.

Tammy’s journey into the heart of energy policy is rooted in her deep understanding of history and economics. Her doctoral work on postwar energy dynamics in North America equipped her with the tools to dissect the intricate web of regulations, markets, and geopolitics that shape our world. From advising on carbon borders to navigating the treacherous path toward Net Zero ambitions, Tammy has advised stakeholders in Canada’s energy heartland, where the stakes are as high as the prairies are wide.

She argues, with compelling evidence, that Net Zero zealotry represents nothing less than “fear and loathing” incarnate—a punitive framework that saddles industries with burdensome reporting requirements, stifling trade, defense, and innovation. Why, she asks, should we redefine GDP to appease what she aptly calls “climate clerics” when affordable energy has been the undisputed driver of prosperity throughout history? Her perspective is fiercely pro-development, grounded in the reality that energy abundance lifts societies out of poverty and empowers individuals to thrive.

One of Tammy’s greatest strengths lies in her unflinching critique of regulatory absurdities that plague the energy sector. Take, for instance, Canada’s emissions caps, which she exposes as self-defeating measures that merely export jobs southward to less regulated neighbors, undermining domestic economies without achieving meaningful environmental gains.

Or consider the European Union’s schemes, which have inflated electricity costs by as much as 50%, burdening households and businesses alike. Tammy zooms in on these follies with the eye of a strategist, advocating instead for “energy sanity”—a balanced approach that prioritizes infrastructure investments and economic incentives over ideological mandates. Policies, she asserts, should empower rather than punish, fostering an environment where innovation flourishes and reliability reigns supreme.

This stance resonates deeply in a world where climate alarmism often morphs into global anti-humanism, prioritizing abstract environmental goals over the tangible needs of billions.

On the Energy Realities podcast, Tammy shines as the “strategic surgeon,” deftly slicing through complex issues with calm authority. Whether dissecting the energy flops of international spectacles like the Olympics or analyzing the implications of tariff threats from leaders like Trump, her contributions are invaluable. She dismantles the arrogance that dismisses fossil fuels as mere relics, reminding us that these resources have powered human progress for generations.

Like her co-hosts, Tammy embodies the essence of human energy: inclusive, pragmatic, and forward-looking. She welcomes all sources—fossils, nuclear, and even renewables—but only when they stand on their own merits, unsubsidized and as profitable as their counterparts. Her skepticism toward renewables stems not from bias but from observation: until they shed their dependency on government handouts and learn to integrate harmoniously with other energy sources, they risk perpetuating division rather than unity. The renewables community, she notes, often fails to “play well” with others, blinded by a climate change arrogance that alienates potential allies in the quest for global energy security.

Tammy’s advocacy extends far beyond North American borders, aligning with the principles of “Best of the Above”—a call for an all-encompassing energy strategy that harnesses the strengths of every viable source to end energy poverty worldwide. This “energy humanism” is at the core of her worldview, emphasizing that access to reliable power is a fundamental human right. In regions like Africa, where energy scarcity traps millions in cycles of deprivation, Tammy urges a shift away from paternalistic attitudes. We must stop treating Africa like a child, she argues, and instead support robust economic development through investments in infrastructure and communications.

Her focus on the gendered impacts of energy poverty is particularly poignant: women, often the bearers of extra labor in fuel collection and cooking, face heightened risks from indoor air pollution caused by inefficient biomass fuels. Without electricity, their health suffers, their opportunities dwindle, and entire communities stagnate. Tammy’s voice amplifies these realities, calling for solutions that prioritize human health alongside economic growth.

Nuclear energy, in Tammy’s vision, plays a starring role in this future. She champions small modular reactors (SMRs) as game-changers, capable of powering the AI-driven economies of tomorrow while reducing carbon emissions. Unlike intermittent renewables, nuclear power provides baseload reliability, making it an essential pillar of the transition to a more sustainable world. Yet, Tammy’s support for nuclear is part of a broader framework of energy sanity principles: abundant energy to fuel progress, unwavering reliability to ensure stability, adequate infrastructure to support growth, economic development to create jobs, human health to protect lives, and capital formation through prudent profits and debt management. These tenets form the bedrock of her advocacy, urging a united front among like-minded thinkers to counter the billions poured into PR, communications, policy, and lobbying by opposing forces each year. The “energy sanity committee,” as she envisions it, must collaborate more closely, pooling expertise to amplify its message and offset the overwhelming influence of alarmist narratives.

In an age where energy debates are too often reduced to soundbites and slogans, Tammy Nemeth stands tall as a thoughtful contrarian—a guardian of reason against the tide of extremism. Her work reminds us that true progress lies not in demonizing proven energy sources but in harnessing them wisely for the benefit of all. She is an ally to innovators, workers, and families who depend on affordable power; a hawk who soars above the fray with facts and foresight. Through The Nemeth Report and her consultations, Tammy continues to shape the discourse, inspiring a new generation to embrace energy as a tool for empowerment rather than a weapon of control.

Her legacy is one of resilience, rooted in the Saskatchewan soil that nurtured her, and extending to the global stage where her ideas ignite change. One of her biggest concerns is a growing caste of “Warrior Accountants” who will collect and micromanage all of the emissions and ESG related data that companies produce.

To Tammy Nemeth, we owe a debt of gratitude for her tireless pursuit of energy sanity. In her words and actions, we see the promise of a world where humanity thrives, unburdened by fear and fortified by abundance. May her voice continue to echo, guiding us toward a brighter, more equitable energy future.