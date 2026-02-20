A Tribute to Anne Hyre and Bettering Human Lives Foundation: Uplifting Africa’s Most Vulnerable

BY Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In the tapestry of global health and human development, few figures shine as brightly as Anne Atkinson Hyre, a visionary leader whose life’s work has bridged continents, cultures, and crises to uplift the most vulnerable. As the Executive Director of the Bettering Human Lives Foundation, Anne embodies the rare fusion of compassion, expertise, and unyielding resolve. With over three decades as a certified nurse-midwife dedicated to international maternal and newborn health, she has not only delivered hope to countless families but also advanced the field. Still, she has also pioneered solutions at the crossroads of health, women’s empowerment, economic progress, and environmental stewardship. This tribute honors Anne Hyre—a midwife to progress, a champion of human flourishing, and a beacon of humanism for a world where energy abundance eradicates poverty rather than perpetuating it.

Obviously born with an innate curiosity about the world, Anne’s educational journey laid the foundation for her extraordinary career. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Russian from the University of California at Davis, immersing herself in the complexities of global geopolitics and cultural exchange during the waning days of the Cold War. This early focus on international dynamics would prove prescient, as it equipped her to navigate the intricate web of post-Soviet transitions. Building on this, she pursued a Master’s degree in public health at Emory University, where she deepened her understanding of systemic health challenges faced by underserved populations. Her commitment to hands-on care led her to a Bachelor’s degree in nursing from Johns Hopkins University, followed by a Master’s degree in nursing with a specialty in midwifery from Georgetown University. These credentials were not mere accolades; they were tools forged in the fire of her passion to improve lives, one birth at a time.

Anne’s professional odyssey began with Jhpiego, the renowned affiliate of Johns Hopkins University dedicated to advancing maternal and newborn health worldwide. For ten years, she immersed herself in the former Soviet republics, where the collapse of communism had left healthcare systems in disarray. Amidst political upheaval and resource scarcity, Anne worked tirelessly to train midwives, strengthen health infrastructures, and ensure safe deliveries. Her efforts helped stabilize maternal care in regions grappling with economic turmoil, demonstrating her ability to adapt and innovate under pressure. This period sharpened her appreciation for the interplay between health and broader societal structures, a theme that would recur throughout her career.

Transitioning to South and Southeast Asia, Anne spent fifteen years living in Indonesia and extending her reach across the region. Here, she witnessed the transformative power of sustained economic growth and energy access. In countries like Indonesia, where access to reliable energy fueled progress, she saw visible improvements in health outcomes and quality of life. Anne led initiatives to enhance prenatal care, reduce maternal mortality, and empower women through education and skills training.

Her work in Asia underscored a vital truth: health services alone are insufficient without addressing underlying barriers, such as energy poverty. As she reflected in her writings, the drudgery of daily survival—collecting fuel, cooking over open fires—robs women of time for education, income generation, and family well-being. It was in these vibrant yet challenging landscapes that Anne began to connect the dots between clean energy and human empowerment.

The past six years, focused on sub-Saharan Africa, marked a pivotal evolution in Anne’s mission. Traveling through Malawi, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, and Kenya, she encountered scenes that haunted her: women and girls queuing at water pumps, foraging for firewood and cow dung, and cooking amid choking smoke from open fires.

In a heartfelt letter from January 2024, Anne poignantly asked, “We are in the year 2023… how is this acceptable?” Her observations revealed a stark contrast to Asia’s progress, where energy access had accelerated development. In Africa, despite billions in health investments, global targets for maternal and newborn health remained elusive. Anne realized that poor-quality services were symptomatic of deeper issues—energy poverty that disproportionately burdens women, exposing them to indoor air pollution, physical dangers, and lost opportunities.

This realization compelled Anne to dedicate her expertise to clean cooking solutions. At the Bettering Human Lives Foundation, founded in 2024 with support from Liberty Energy, she leads efforts to deploy clean-burning cookstoves, particularly those powered by Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). These innovations liberate women from the tedium of fuel collection, granting them time for schooling, entrepreneurship, and decision-making. As Anne notes, a clean cookstove is a “life-changer,” immediately enhancing health, safety, and quality of life. The foundation’s ambitious goal—to place clean cookstoves in one million households across Africa and Asia—reflects her strategic vision, mobilizing resources to support local entrepreneurs and innovators.

Anne’s work resonates deeply with principles of energy humanism, a philosophy that prioritizes human flourishing over ideological extremes. She rejects climate alarmism and Net Zero mandates as anti-humanistic, arguing they overlook the immediate needs of billions in poverty. Instead, Anne advocates for abundant, reliable energy to end global energy poverty. Her experiences affirm that treating Africa like a perpetual dependent hinders progress; true empowerment comes from fostering economic development, robust communications, and infrastructure. Women, as primary victims of energy scarcity—facing respiratory diseases from smoke and exhaustive labor—stand to gain most from this shift. Anne’s initiatives align with a “Best of the Above” approach, embracing diverse energy sources without subsidies or arrogance.

In embracing energy sanity—abundant supply, reliability, adequate infrastructure, economic growth, human health, and sound capital management—Anne calls for unity among advocates. Countering the billions spent on opposing PR and lobbying, she urges closer collaboration to amplify humanistic energy policies. Her foundation’s partnerships, like with Envirofit’s state-of-the-art facility in Ghana, exemplify this: leveraging carbon markets and innovation to deliver integrity and impact. By promoting LPG and biomass solutions, Anne demonstrates that clean cooking isn’t just about the environment; it’s a catalyst for women’s empowerment and poverty alleviation.

Anne Hyre’s legacy is one of quiet revolution. As a midwife, she has birthed not only babies but also ideas that challenge the status quo. Her heartbreak over smoke-filled homes with postpartum mothers and newborns fuels her drive, turning empathy into action. Through Jhpiego and now the Bettering Human Lives Foundation, she has touched millions, from Soviet clinics to African villages. In an era of divisive energy debates, Anne stands as a unifier, proving that health and prosperity thrive on energy abundance, not restriction.

To Anne Atkinson Hyre: Thank you for your unwavering dedication. Your journey—from Davis classrooms to dusty African roads— inspires us to envision a world where every woman cooks safely, every child breathes clean air, and humanity flourishes through sane, humanistic energy choices. May your work continue to improve the lives of humans for generations to come.

https://betteringhumanlives.org/