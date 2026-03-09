A Tribute to Anthony Watts: Transforming a Personal Blog from a Seasoned Meteorologist into “The World’s Most Viewed Site on Climate Change”

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

As a longtime hero of mine, Anthony Watts has built a remarkable legacy in climate discourse through the creation and stewardship of Watts Up With That? (WUWT), a platform that has stood as a beacon for skeptical inquiry into global warming narratives since its launch in 2006.

What began as a personal blog from a seasoned meteorologist has grown into what many describe as the world’s most viewed site on climate change and related topics. Its tagline proudly declares it the go-to resource for news, commentary, and analysis on puzzling aspects of weather, climate, science, and policy.

Anthony Watts, born in 1958 as Willard Anthony Watts, entered the weather world early. He pursued studies in electrical engineering and meteorology at Purdue University, though he did not complete a formal degree there. Instead, he launched a long career inbroadcasting starting in 1978 as an on-air meteorologist at WLFI-TVin Lafayette, Indiana. By 1987, he had moved to KHSL-TV in Chico, California, where he became a familiar face delivering forecasts.

Over the decades, he developed expertise in weather presentation systems, creating graphics tools and instrumentation used by television stations nationwide. He later transitioned to radio forecasting while running his own business, ItWorks, focused on weather technology.

This hands-on background in observing and communicating weather data gave Watts a unique perspective when climate debates intensified in the mid-2000s. He noticed discrepancies in how temperature records were presented and questioned the reliability of surface weather station data amid claims of unprecedented warming.

In 2007, Watts launched the SurfaceStations.org project, a crowdsourced volunteer effort to photograph and document thousands of U.S. weather stations. The initiative revealed issues, such as stations placed near heat sources—air conditioning units, asphalt parking lots, and urban developments—that could skew readings toward artificial warming. This work culminated in reports and discussions that challenged aspects of the official U.S. temperature record, influencing broader conversations about data quality in climate science.

Building on that momentum, Watts Up With That? emerged as a central hub. The site quickly attracted contributors, guest bloggers, and a dedicated readership hungry for alternative viewpoints. It featured daily posts on topics ranging from IPCC reports and extreme weather claims to solar activity, urban heat islands, failed predictions, and policy implications of climate measures.

WUWT’s format—timely articles, sharp commentary, open discussion threads, and a willingness to highlight contrarian research—sets itapart. It became a rallying point for those who felt mainstream media and institutions presented a one-sided, alarmist picture.

Prominent figures in skeptical circles, including Christopher Monckton and the late Fred Singer, found a platform there to amplify diverse critiques. The blog’s influence grew rapidly. By 2010, it drew hundreds of thousands of monthly views, surpassing other skeptical sites and earning recognition as a leading voice in the field. Awards followed, including nods from blogging communities for its design, traffic, and impact. Supporters like me hail it for promoting evidence-based scrutiny and resisting what they saw as overhyped narratives.

As Jonathon Moseley wrote in the American Thinker, Watts Up With That? “…changed the world and is one of the most influential resources on global warming.” That assessment captures how the site shifted public and policy conversations by providing accessible, frequently updated counterpoints to dominant claims.

WUWT played a role in major moments of climate debate. It helped disseminate information during controversies like Climategate, where leaked emails raised questions about data handling and transparency. The site hosted analyses questioning aspects of sea-level rise projections, links between hurricane intensity and warming, polar bear population trends, and the feasibility of renewable energy.

It consistently emphasized natural variability—solar cycles, ocean oscillations, volcanic influences—alongside critiques of models that sometimes failed to match observations. It has become a lively forums where readers debated studies, shared observations, and challenged assumptions. This interactive element turned passive consumers into active participants in scientific discourse.

Environmental Extremists have labeled WUWT a hub for denial, pointing to its opposition to the “consensus view” that human CO2 emissions drive dangerous warming. Yet its defenders argue it embodies healthy skepticism, insisting science thrives on questioning and replication rather than authority. Watts himself has described his stance as pragmatic: acknowledging some warming over the past century but viewing many predictions as oversold and the crisis framing as exaggerated.

The site’s endurance stands out. For nearly two decades, through shifting administrations, international agreements, and evolving technology, WUWT has remained relevant. It continues posting on current events—from solar flares and weather extremes to energy policy and activist claims—while maintaining its core mission of probing “what’s up” with climate narratives.

Anthony Watts’ contribution extends beyond blogging: He officially joined The Heartland Institute as a Senior Fellow for Environment and Climate on April 5, 2019. His work on temperature measurement biases has been referenced in reports, books, and studies worldwide. By democratizing access to data critiques and alternative interpretations, he empowered countless individuals to engage critically with complex issues.

In an era of polarized discourse, WUWT has offered a persistent counterbalance, insisting on examining evidence without fear of nonconformity. Whether one agrees with its conclusions or not, its role in broadening debate is undeniable.

The platform’s tagline reflects Watts’ straightforward style: news and commentary on puzzling things in life, nature, science, weather, climate change, technology, and recent news. That curiosity-driven approach has sustained it.

As climate discussions evolve—with new data, technologies, and political realities—Watts Up With That? under Anthony Watts’ guidance remains a cornerstone for those of us seeking unfiltered perspectives. It has not only informed millions but arguably reshaped how skeptical arguments reach the public.

In tribute, Anthony Watts deserves recognition for his dedication. From a TV weatherman spotting patterns others overlooked to a publisher running one of the most trafficked climate sites, he has left an indelible mark.

Watts Up With That?, Heartland Institute, and Anthony Watts stand as a testaments to independent inquiry, proving one person’s initiative can indeed influence global conversations on one of the defining issues of our time.