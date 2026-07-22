The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
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Great tribute. I've been following him for a couple of years. He can be a little brash but is obviously really smart. Wonder if people like Neil deGrasse Tyson would have the nerve to try to deal with such an upstart?

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