A Tribute to Christopher Martz: Ten Climate Questions That Demand Answers

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, WI

In the noisy theater of climate debate, where slogans often drown out substance and urgency substitutes for evidence, a young voice named Christopher Martz has stepped forward with something rarer than most: clear, fact-based questions that refuse to let the alarmist narrative hide behind ambiguity.

Chris Martz is not a grizzled veteran of the energy wars. Chris is a young meteorologist and policy analyst for the Washington D.C.-based Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT). In fact, Chris is even younger than Greta Thunberg, the NY Post has described as “The Anti Greta Thunberg”, but far better educated. He just graduated with a degree in meteorology and is launching straight into obtaining his advanced degree.

He is a young man doing the hard work of publishing precise, published analysis on the issues that actually matter — not the endless recycling of catastrophe porn, but the foundational questions that any rational person should ask before surrendering trillions and reshaping civilization. His latest piece, ten direct questions aimed at climate alarmists, lands like a bucket of cold water on overheated rhetoric. It is past time we offered him this tribute.

What makes Chris’s contribution powerful is not that he shouts louder. It is that he insists on precision where others traffic in vagueness. He asks for exact values, measurable outcomes, and consistent standards. That alone is revolutionary in a conversation where “the science is settled” is too often code for “stop asking questions.”

Consider his first question: What exactly is the correct globally averaged surface air temperature supposed to be, to the nearest tenth of a degree Celsius, and why? Alarmists warn of dangerous overheating, yet they never specify the ideal temperature or explain why that particular number represents human flourishing rather than another point in the long, variable climate record.

The same gap appears in his second question about the optimal atmospheric CO₂ level. Life on Earth has thrived across a wide range of CO₂ concentrations. Plants grow better at higher levels. Why, then, is the pre-industrial number treated as sacred while current levels — still low by geological standards — are labeled existential threats? These are not gotcha questions. They are basic requirements of any serious scientific or policy claim.

His third question cuts deeper into the linguistic sleight of hand that has allowed policy to run ahead of reality. If CO₂ is “air pollution” under the Clean Air Act because it is a greenhouse gas that affects public health and welfare, then water vapor — the dominant greenhouse gas and a direct product of combustion — should logically receive the same label. Yet it does not, because water is necessary for life. So is CO₂. Without it, the planet would be a frozen rock incapable of supporting complex life. Calling the essential gas of photosynthesis “pollution” is not science. It is rhetorical engineering designed to trigger regulatory power.

Question four exposes the arbitrary choice of the 1850–1900 baseline. That period marked the end of the Little Ice Age, a time of harsher winters, more frequent crop failures, and greater human hardship. Why should the tail end of one of the colder stretches in the Holocene be treated as the perfect climate to which we must return? Modern instrumental records begin then, but human welfare did not peak then. The choice of baseline is not neutral. It is a policy decision dressed up as science.

Questions five and six bring the conversation down to earth — or rather, to the ledger—the estimated cost of reaching net zero in the United States by 2050 runs into the trillions. Spread across roughly 165 million taxpayers, that is real money extracted from real families. What temperature reduction by 2100 would that purchase? To the nearest tenth of a degree?

Most serious analyses, even those sympathetic to aggressive mitigation, show the answer is vanishingly small — often well under half a degree, and frequently closer to a tenth. When the sacrifice is measured against the actual physical outcome, the ratio becomes indefensible. Chris forces the math into the open.

Question seven is perhaps the most philosophical and therefore the most important: What does the perfect climate even look like? How many floods, tornadoes, Category 2 hurricane landfalls, or droughts per century in any given region constitute the ideal? By what measurable standard will we know we have arrived? A movement that cannot define its destination cannot claim to be on a rational journey. It can only demand ever-greater control in pursuit of an ever-receding horizon.

The eighth question addresses the glaring double standard that undermines the entire “global concerted effort” claim. China and India continue to build coal capacity at scale while the United States and Europe are pressured to shutter reliable plants and subsidize intermittent sources.

The atmosphere does not care about historical emissions, per-capita arguments, or whether a nation calls itself “the world’s factory.” Carbon dioxide mixes globally. If the crisis is truly existential, then every major emitter must face the same scrutiny. Selective outrage reveals priorities that are political rather than atmospheric.

Question nine strikes at the heart of motive. If the goal is genuinely to reduce emissions while maintaining reliable, affordable energy, nuclear power is the most obvious bridge and long-term backbone.

It is statistically among the safest and lowest-carbon sources available. Yet large segments of the alarmist movement oppose it with the same fervor they direct at coal and natural gas. That opposition makes sense only if the real target is not carbon but abundance itself — or at least abundance controlled by the West.

The tenth question is the simplest and perhaps the most devastating: If the crisis is as urgent as claimed, why do the loudest voices continue to live the high-energy lifestyles they condemn? Data centers powering social media, fossil-fueled electricity keeping lights on, modern plumbing and transportation — all depend on the very systems under attack. Leading by example would mean living off-grid, forgoing the conveniences that fossil energy made possible. Most do not. The gap between rhetoric and conduct tells its own story.

These ten questions do not require advanced degrees to understand. They require only the willingness to demand clarity rather than accept the narrative. Christopher Martz has done the public a service by putting them on the record in plain language.

Energy Humanist Thinkings

• Rational discourse begins with definable terms and measurable outcomes. Vague catastrophe without a stated ideal temperature, ideal CO₂ level, or defined “perfect climate” is not policy. It is theater.

• Energy abundance remains the foundation of human flourishing. Policies that impose trillions in costs for temperature reductions measured in tenths of a degree harm the poorest among us first and most.

• Global fairness requires consistent standards. Exempting the largest current emitters while punishing reliable Western energy systems is neither scientifically nor morally coherent.

• Young voices grounded in facts are essential. They bring fresh eyes to questions that older institutions have grown too comfortable ignoring or finessing.

• The test of any climate policy is not its intentions but its results: Does it deliver measurable human benefit at a cost that does not destroy the prosperity that makes adaptation and innovation possible?

Christopher Martz is doing the work. He is publishing, questioning, and refusing to let ambiguity stand in for argument. In an environment where too many institutions have chosen narrative over precision, that is an act of intellectual courage. We need more of it — from the young and from those who have been around long enough to remember when evidence, not emotion, was still expected to carry the day.

The energy humanism that guides serious policy — abundance, reliability, fairness, and genuine care for the poorest humans on the planet — has a new and welcome advocate in Christopher Martz. His questions deserve answers. More importantly, they deserve to be asked again and again until the answers are honest or the policies built on evasion collapse under their own weight.

Keep writing, Chris. The expansive record you are building matters.