The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
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I have read many of Doug's comments and articles on LinkedIn and had the opinion that he a solid citizen well experienced in power generation. Anything he wrote was worth reading. You wrote a very nice tribute to honor his work and I feel like I know him better now. Thanks for writing this!

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