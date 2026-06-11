A Tribute to Doug Houseman: A Pragmatic Voice for Grid Modernization and Energy Abundance

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In the often chaotic debate over our energy future—where grand visions of Net Zero collide with the hard realities of keeping the lights on, powering factories, and supporting everyday life—Doug Houseman stands as a steady, experienced voice of practicality. From my vantage point in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, where heartland common sense still values reliability, affordability, and getting the job done, I’ve long admired folks like Doug who focus on the engineering and operational truths that make energy plentitude possible.

He’s not chasing headlines or ideological purity tests. Instead, Doug brings decades of real-world expertise to the essential work of building and modernizing the electric grid—the backbone of modern society and human progress.

Doug Houseman has extensive experience in the energy and utility industry, with projects spanning more than 30 countries—some reports put that number even higher. He’s routinely invited to speak at major international events, and his insights have been widely quoted in publications that shape industry thinking. Back in 2007, he was named to the World Generation Class, one of just 30 leaders recognized globally in the utility and energy sector.

That kind of honor doesn’t come easy; it reflects a career built on solving tough problems, starting from his early days with the U.S. Navy and progressing through key roles at firms like Capgemini and EnerNex before landing at Burns & McDonnell’s 1898 & Co. as a senior managing consultant and utility modernization lead.

For the past five years, Doug has been deeply engaged as the lead investigator on one of the largest studies of the future of distribution companies. He’s worked hands-on with more than 100 utilities and manufacturers, 50 governments, and five international agencies or NGOs. That’s the kind of broad, collaborative effort that cuts through theory and delivers actionable strategies.

At 1898 & Co., part of Burns & McDonnell, he helps clients navigate the complexities of creating a stronger, smarter grid capable of handling today’s demands and tomorrow’s uncertainties. His leadership in the IEEE Power & Energy Society—including roles as chair of the Intelligent Grid Coordinating Committee and the Emerging Technology Coordinating Committee—shows a commitment to standards, interoperability, and practical innovation that benefits the entire industry.

What stands out in Doug’s activism is its grounded, no-nonsense quality. He’s a champion of the “whole grid and nothing but the whole grid,” as one of his talks put it—focusing on the full system rather than shiny distractions or silver bullets. In an era when policymakers push aggressive timelines for renewables, EVs, and electrification while underinvesting in the distribution infrastructure that actually delivers power, Doug highlights the real challenges: voltage regulation, feeder integration, asset management, and the staggering costs of modernization.

Estimates for the U.S. alone run into the trillions of dollars. He advocates for “no regrets” approaches—investments that deliver value regardless of how technology and policy evolve—rooted in better modeling, automation, and resilient design.

Doug’s work on transactive energy, smart grid interoperability, distribution management systems, and the integration of distributed energy resources reflects a systems-level thinker who respects the physics and economics of power delivery.

As a NIST Resiliency Fellow and contributor to major efforts like the IEEE GridVision 2050 and the DOE’s Quadrennial Energy Review, he’s helped shape national and global conversations. He doesn’t just consult or speak; he teaches for IEEE PES and EUCI, generously sharing hard-won knowledge with the next generation of engineers. In fact, Doug has directed his speaking and teaching fees toward scholarships, investing directly in building the talent pipeline we’ll need for reliable energy abundance.

From my perspective—having curated thousands of articles and Op-Eds on Substack while advocating for “Best of the Above” energy policies for over twenty-five years—Doug Houseman exemplifies the pragmatic realism this space desperately needs. Energy policy too often falls prey to alarmism, wishful thinking (or, what I call Greenwishing) about intermittent sources, or mandates that ignore engineering limits and economic realities.

Doug keeps the focus where it belongs: on a reliable, resilient grid that supports economic development, manufacturing heartlands like Wisconsin, data centers powering AI, and the fight against energy poverty worldwide. He understands that shutting down dependable baseload sources or rushing unprofitable transitions doesn’t serve working families or global human flourishing—it creates blackouts, higher costs, and lost opportunities.

His prolific contributions on platforms like Energy Central—dozens of insightful posts demystifying complex topics—help bridge the gap between experts and a broader audience. Doug has tackled everything from the impacts of high renewable penetration on distribution feeders to the need for updated standards, recloser coordination, and holistic planning.

He’s seen the industry evolve from traditional utility models to today’s hybrid challenges, always emphasizing practical modernization over hype. Replacement and upgrade rates for aging infrastructure have lagged for too long, leaving systems vulnerable. Doug outlines data-driven paths forward based on experience across dozens of countries and real client implementations.

Doug’s career trajectory—from Navy roots to global consulting at Capgemini to now leading modernization at Burns & McDonnell—demonstrates a rare combination of technical depth, policy awareness, and forward-thinking leadership. He’s worked on advanced metering, substation automation, enterprise asset management, and more. His emeritus role with the GridWise Architecture Council and contributions to interoperability models underscore a dedication to making the grid work as a social asset for everyone, not just favored technologies or regions.

In the heartland tradition of hard work and straight talk, Doug Houseman’s activism is the patient, informed kind that builds enduring value. He cuts through regulatory noise, subsidy distortions, and competing visions to prioritize what actually delivers power when and where it’s needed—affordably and reliably. As electricity demand surges from electrification, AI, and economic growth, voices like his provide a vital counterbalance to overly optimistic models and one-sided narratives.

We need more leaders in the energy sanity conversation who, like Doug, roll up their sleeves on distribution futures, mentor emerging talent, and advocate for technology-neutral progress. His efforts align squarely with the principles of energy humanism: abundant, low-cost, fair energy that supports jobs, health, and opportunity rather than punishing progress with austerity.

Doug Houseman’s contributions remind us that the grid of tomorrow emerges not from distant mandates or unproven dreams, but from experienced professionals who understand today’s infrastructure realities and tomorrow’s possibilities. His work strengthens the case for a practical, best-of-the-above approach that includes natural gas, nuclear (including SMRs), coal where viable, and renewables only when they compete subsidy-free on reliability and cost.

Here’s to Doug Houseman and many more years of his leadership, teaching, writing, and pragmatic activism. The energy world—and the cause of reliable power for human flourishing—is far better because of him. In a field crowded with noise, his steady focus on the whole grid lights the way forward.