A Tribute to Doug Sheridan: A Beacon of Independent Insight in the Energy Sector

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In the dynamic and often polarized world of global energy, few voices stand out with the clarity, independence, and intellectual rigor of Doug Sheridan. As Managing Director and Founder of EnergyPoint Research in Houston, Texas, Sheridan has built a career defined not by corporate allegiance or ideological fervor, but by a steadfast commitment to data-driven analysis, unvarnished truth, and practical realism.

For over two decades, he has served as a trusted guide for industry leaders, policymakers, and observers navigating the complexities of oil and gas, energy markets, economics, and the ongoing global energy transition. His work exemplifies what thoughtful leadership looks like in an era of rapid change and competing narratives: rigorous, conflict-free, and relentlessly focused on what actually works for energy security, economic vitality, and human progress.

A fifth-generation Texan and lifelong Houstonian, Sheridan’s roots run deep in the energy capital of the world. Born and raised in a city where the rhythms of the petroleum industry have long shaped daily life, he developed an early appreciation for the sector’s technical demands, economic importance, and global reach. His formal education equipped him with a rare blend of analytical and communicative skills.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and English from Vanderbilt University, followed by an MBA in finance, marketing, and general management from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business. This interdisciplinary foundation—pairing quantitative rigor with the power of clear expression—would prove instrumental in his future endeavors.

Before launching his own firm, Sheridan honed his expertise in the trenches of the energy industry. He held commercial and corporate positions with a Fortune 500 company in the U.S. natural gas sector, where he gained firsthand insight into midstream operations, project evaluation, capital markets, and strategic decision-making. He also worked as a commercial banker and served as director of strategy.

These roles sharpened his understanding of financial structures, risk assessment, and

the intricate interplay between policy, markets, and operational realities. These experiences were not merely stepping stones; they grounded him in the practical challenges faced by energy producers, suppliers, and consumers alike. They instilled in him a healthy skepticism of abstract theories untethered from real-world execution—a perspective that would become a hallmark of his later commentary.

In 2002, Sheridan founded EnergyPoint Research with a bold vision: to deliver independent market research that measured and monitored customer satisfaction and supplier performance in the global energy industry. At a time when the oilfield services sector lacked standardized, unbiased benchmarks akin to those in consumer industries, EnergyPoint filled a critical gap.

Operating like a “JD Power & Associates” for upstream and midstream energy, the firm pioneered rigorous surveys and ratings that helped operators identify strengths and weaknesses among suppliers of drilling equipment, completion services, seismic data, and more.

These insights drove accountability, fostered competition based on quality and reliability, and ultimately improved performance across the supply chain. EnergyPoint’s early work earned widespread respect for its transparency, methodological rigor, and freedom from the conflicts that often plague industry research.

Over the ensuing two decades, EnergyPoint evolved under Sheridan’s leadership. While customer satisfaction ratings remained foundational, the firm’s mission broadened in response to seismic shifts in the global energy landscape. Today, its sole focus is forthright analysis and reporting on the global energy transition. Sheridan and his team examine the true costs, benefits, timelines, and feasibility of shifting energy sources—always prioritizing clarity, rigor, and evidence over assumptions or ideology.

Crucially, EnergyPoint and Sheridan’s activities are entirely self-funded. This independence is non-negotiable. “Our activities are fully self-funded, allowing us to provide independent, unvarnished perspectives dedicated solely to understanding and communicating the truth,” the firm states. In an industry rife with subsidies, vested interests, and political pressures, this stance is refreshingly rare and profoundly valuable.

Sheridan’s influence extends far beyond proprietary reports. He has become one of the energy sector’s most trusted public voices. With more than 43,000 followers on LinkedIn and a growing presence on X (formerly Twitter) under @dougsheridan, he shares incisive “Takes & Tells”—short, data-rich commentaries that cut through hype and highlight overlooked realities. His analysis appears in major outlets and is regularly cited by journalists at the Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and beyond.

Podcasts and panels frequently feature him discussing topics like the persistence of fossil fuels, the practical limits of intermittent renewables, the promise (and pitfalls) of nuclear and natural gas, and the economic consequences of policy mandates. In one widely discussed appearance, he offered a critical yet constructive assessment of the energy transition, emphasizing that “despite their best intentions,” certain high-profile international agreements have fallen short of delivering reliable, affordable energy at scale.

What sets Sheridan apart is not merely his expertise, but his tone and temperament. He is known for scholarly restraint rather than bombast, for facts rather than fear-mongering. Colleagues describe him as mildly introverted yet extraordinarily effective at translating complex data into accessible insights. His work consistently underscores the enduring role of reliable, dispatchable energy sources—oil, natural gas, and nuclear power—in powering modern economies, while acknowledging the need for innovation and environmental stewardship.

He has been active in prestigious organizations, including the National Petroleum Council, lending his perspective to high-level discussions on industry trends and national energy strategy.

In an age when energy policy too often swings between extremes—utopian optimism on one side, reflexive denial on the other—Sheridan embodies pragmatic humanism. His research reminds us that energy decisions carry profound consequences for jobs, national security, household budgets, and global development. By insisting on realism, he has helped steer conversations toward solutions that actually scale: diversified portfolios, technological realism, and policies that reward performance rather than promises.

EnergyPoint’s transition from supplier ratings to broader transition analysis mirrors the industry’s own journey, yet Sheridan has ensured his firm remains a steady compass rather than a weather vane.

Doug Sheridan’s legacy is already evident in the countless executives, analysts, and policymakers who rely on his work for grounded decision-making. He has elevated standards of transparency and accountability in oilfield services. He has modeled what independent thought leadership looks like in a hyper-partisan era. And he has inspired a generation of energy professionals (like me) to prioritize evidence over narrative. As Houston continues to anchor the world’s energy future—and as the globe grapples with balancing growth, security, and sustainability—Sheridan’s contributions will endure as a reminder that truth-seeking and clear thinking remain our most powerful tools.

To Doug Sheridan: thank you for your decades of service, your unwavering integrity, and your illuminating voice. The energy world is clearer, more honest, and ultimately more effective because of your work. Here’s to many more years of Takes & Tells, rigorous research, and principled leadership from the heart of Houston. The industry—and the world it powers—owes you a profound debt of gratitude.