A Tribute to Dr. Benny Peiser: Guardian of Reasonable in the Climate Policy Debate

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In April 2025, the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF) marked a significant transition. Dr. Benny Peiser, its co-founder and director for 15 transformative years, stepped down from day-to-day leadership and was appointed a trustee. The announcement was simple yet powerful: “Peiser co-founded the GWPF with Nigel Lawson in 2009 and served as its director for 15 years.”

What it does not capture is his quiet determination, intellectual rigor, and unwavering commitment to evidence-based discourse that defined his tenure. At a time when climate policy often veered into dogma, Peiser stood as a steadfast European advocate for balance, moderation, and realism, all very English. His retirement is not an end but a well-earned pivot, allowing a pioneer of environmental skepticism to continue shaping the EU conversation from the boardroom to Parliament, while others carry on the GWPF torch.

Born in 1957 in Haifa, Israel, to German parents, Peiser returned with his family to Germany shortly after birth and grew up in Frankfurt. The first 35 years of his life were spent in that lively yet historically complex city. He pursued a multidisciplinary education at Goethe University Frankfurt, studying political science, English, and sports science. In 1993, he earned his PhD in cultural studies (Kulturwissenschaften) with a dissertation examining the history, archaeology, and natural history of the ancient Olympic Games.

This work revealed an early fascination with how societies interpret risk, catastrophe, and resilience—themes that would later define his evolution into public policy.

Peiser’s academic path took him to the United Kingdom in 1993, where he became a senior lecturer in social anthropology and sport sociology at Liverpool John Moores University. His research interests expanded into the socio-economic impacts of environmental change, neo-catastrophism, and the ways societies respond to perceived disasters. He explored near-Earth objects and even earned the honor of having asteroid (7107) Peiser named after him by the International Astronomical Union.

As a social anthropologist, he brought a unique lens to climate issues: not merely the physical science, but how narratives of impending doom can shape policy, culture, and human behavior. Early in his university days, he had engaged with environmental concerns as a member of Germany’s Green Party, driven by worries over nuclear waste. Yet Peiser’s intellectualism led him to question assumptions when evidence demanded it—a trait that would become his hallmark.

In 1997, Peiser founded the Cambridge Conference Network (CCNet). This email-based discussion forum began as a platform for scholars examining Bronze Age catastrophes. Still, it quickly evolved into one of the world’s most influential networks for open debate on climate science and policy. It provided a vital space for dissenting voices at a time when consensus was hardening. He co-edited the journal Energy & Environment and contributed regularly to publications such as Canada’s National Post.

These efforts positioned him as a thoughtful critic who challenged exaggerated claims while insisting on empirical scrutiny. His anthropological perspective revealed how climate change is often framed as an apocalyptic threat, crowding out nuanced discussion of adaptation, costs, and trade-offs.

The pivotal moment came in 2009. In the wake of the Climategate revelations and just days before the Copenhagen Climate Summit, Peiser joined forces with the late Lord Nigel Lawson, former Chancellor of the Exchequer and a formidable intellect, to launch the Global Warming Policy Foundation. Launched in the House of Lords on 23 November 2009, the GWPF was established as an all-party, non-party think tank and registered educational charity.

Its mission was clear: to promote open-minded, evidence-based analysis of climate policy, focusing not on denying basic science but on rigorously examining the economic, social, and practical consequences of any proposed measures. Peiser has served as director for the next 15 years, steering the organization through turbulent times when skepticism was often dismissed as heresy and denial.

Under Peiser’s leadership, the GWPF has became a beacon of rational inquiry. He has authored and oversaw dozens of reports, briefings, and lectures that highlighted the real-world costs of rushed decarbonization: soaring energy prices, fuel poverty, industrial decline in Europe, and the impracticality of aggressive Net Zero timelines. He testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, addressed international conferences, and engaged policymakers across continents.

His writings and speeches—such as those on “Europe’s Net Zero Rebellion” and the “Great Renewable Energy Con”—exposed how well-intentioned policies sometimes were very profitable elites (think Al Gore) while burdening ordinary citizens and undermining national energy security. Peiser consistently argued for technological realism, adaptation strategies that have already reduced weather-related deaths by over 90 percent in the past century, and the recognition that fossil fuels will remain essential for decades, absent breakthroughs like fusion or advanced nuclear power.

What made Peiser’s tenure remarkable was known not for its confrontational style, but his insistence on restoring trust, balance, and moderation to a debate grown dangerously contentious . As he reflected in a farewell interview, the GWPF began as “lone voices in the wilderness,” warning of economic and political mistakes made from unilateral Western climate policies.

Fifteen years later, many of those warnings have come to pass: Europe’s industrial challenges, failed green promises, and a growing political backlash against dogmatic targets. Peiser’s network of scientists, economists, and policymakers provided the empirical counterweight that mainstream European discourse often lacked. He emphasized that true progress lies in practical environmentalism driven by innovation, not top-down control that was reminiscent of many failed socialist experiments.

New GWPF Director Lord Mackinlay captured it perfectly: “Benny’s achievements speak for themselves. He has kept the flame of rational skepticism burning when many others were quiet, and has created an incredible network of scientists, energy experts, and policymakers to properly scrutinize climate policies.”

Chairman Dr. Jerome Booth added that Peiser’s “experience over a decade and a half leading the GWPF is still immensely valuable to the board of directors.” At a celebratory event in central London, colleagues and admirers paid tribute to his legacy of integrity. Peiser himself expressed delight at joining the trustees: “I will continue in our efforts to re-establish trust, balance and moderation to climate and energy policies that have been dangerously dogmatic and censorious for too long.”

As Peiser transitions to trustee, he has plans to devote more time to personal research while remaining an active voice. His story is one of intellectual evolution—from early environmental activism to a defense of evidence over ideology. In an era of polarized discourse, he modeled curiosity, resilience, and a profound humanism: policies must serve people, not abstract targets. The GWPF’s impact endures because Peiser insisted that open debate strengthens, rather than undermines, our response to the challenges of the environment and energy humanism.

Dr. Benny Peiser leaves an enduring legacy. He reminded us that skepticism is not denial but the engine of scientific progress. He championed affordable, reliable energy as the foundation of prosperity and human flourishing. He built institutions and networks that will outlast any single leader. As EU societies grapple with balancing climate goals with economic realities and energy security, Peiser’s voice—now as a trustee—will continue to matter.

We owe him gratitude for 15 years of principled service and wish him more fulfillment in his next chapter. The flame he kept burning will guide generations to come toward wiser, more humane policies.