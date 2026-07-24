The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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G Hansen's avatar
G Hansen
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One of the best interviews is the April 1 on Nate Hagen's The Great Simplification

http://thegreatsimplification.libsyn.com/scrambling-for-energy-security-navigating-unstable-energy-supplies-amidst-global-conflict-with-chris-keefer

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