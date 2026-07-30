A Tribute to David Wojick: Pioneer in Energy Policy and Rational Discourse

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

In the vast, lunar-like landscape of the energy business, few figures stand out as steadfastly as David E. Wojick, Ph.D. A man whose intellect bridges the realms of engineering, philosophy, and policy, Wojick has dedicated his career to unraveling the complexities of energy and environmental issues. As an independent policy analyst, consultant, and prolific writer, he has championed reliable, affordable energy sources while challenging overreaching regulations and unsubstantiated alarmism.

This tribute honors his enduring contributions to the energy sector, where his analytical rigor has illuminated paths forward for industry, government, and society. In an era dominated by polarized debates on climate and energy, Wojick’s voice—grounded in logic, evidence, and a deep understanding of scientific uncertainty—remains a beacon of reasoned inquiry to me. His work not only defends the backbone of modern energy systems but also inspires future generations to approach policy with intellectual honesty.

Born with an innate curiosity about the world, David Wojick’s early life set the stage for a multidisciplinary career. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Carnegie Tech (now Carnegie Mellon University) in 1964, laying a strong foundation in practical problem-solving and infrastructure. This engineering background equipped him with the tools to understand the real-world implications of energy production and distribution—systems that power economies and sustain lives.

But Wojick’s mind was not confined to the tangible; he pursued advanced studies in the abstract realms of thought, culminating in a Ph.D. in the Philosophy of Science and Mathematical Logic from the University of Pittsburgh in 1974. This unique blend of hard science and epistemology—focusing on mathematical logic and conceptual analysis—sharpened his ability to dissect complex arguments and expose flaws in reasoning. It is this duality that has made him an invaluable asset in the energy business, where technical feasibility often collides with ideological narratives.

Wojick’s professional journey began in academia and government, where he honed his expertise in science-intensive policy. He served on the faculty of Carnegie Mellon University, contributing to the co-founding of the Department of Engineering and Public Policy—a program that integrates engineering with social sciences to address real-world challenges.

This role allowed him to explore the intersections of technology and public decision-making, particularly in energy. Transitioning to public service, he joined the staffs of the U.S. Office of Naval Research and the Naval Research Laboratory, where he tackled defense-related innovations with a policy lens. These experiences immersed him in high-stakes environments, from naval technology to federal research initiatives, fostering a pragmatic approach to innovation.

By the late 1970s, Wojick had founded Adams & Wojick Associates, a consultancy focused on navigating federal regulations for industry and government clients. This marked his entry into the private sector, where he began advising on the intricate web of policies governing energy production.

As the energy business evolved in the 1980s and 1990s, Wojick emerged as a key consultant for major players. He worked with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Scientific and Technical Information (OSTI) as a senior consultant for innovation, managing information systems that disseminated critical research on energy technologies.

His clients spanned think tanks, trade associations, businesses, and agencies, including the Chief of Naval Research, the Energy Department, and corporations like AES Corporation and Allegheny Energy—both heavily invested in coal-powered generation. Wojick’s analyses often centered on coal, a cornerstone of reliable baseload power, advocating for its role in maintaining grid stability amid growing demands.

He also consulted for the American Petroleum Institute, producing reports that emphasized the uncertainties in climate science planning, urging a balanced view that prioritized energy security over speculative risks. His work with the Greening Earth Society, backed by the Western Fuels Association, highlighted the environmental benefits of CO2 for plant growth, countering narratives that vilified fossil fuels without acknowledging their contributions to global food security and economic growth.

Wojick’s influence extends far beyond consulting; as a journalist and policy analyst, he has authored hundreds of articles that shape discourse in the energy business. Serving as a former columnist for Electricity Daily, a trade publication for the electrical industry, he provided incisive commentary on climate change implications for power producers. His writings, featured in outlets like the Heartland Institute, CFACT (Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow), and MasterResource, consistently promote rational energy policies.

For instance, in recent years, Wojick has been a vocal critic of offshore wind developments, arguing that they pose unaddressed risks to marine ecosystems, national security, and economic viability. In his 2026 article “A speculation on military risk with offshore wind — AI submarines,” he explores how vast turbine arrays could create vulnerabilities for autonomous underwater threats, urging policymakers to consider defense implications in energy planning.

Similarly, “Offshore wind lawsuit confusion abounds” dissects media misrepresentations of legal challenges, emphasizing the need for transparency in project approvals.

His critiques of state-level climate mandates, particularly New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, exemplify his commitment to affordability and reliability. Articles like “Fuel rationing chaos looms in New York State” (2025) and “New York’s climate law will ration fossil fuels and tax the rations” warn of the economic fallout from capping emissions without viable alternatives, predicting disruptions in fuel supply chains that could cripple businesses and households.

Wojick argues that such policies, often driven by ideological goals rather than engineering realities, risk blackouts and skyrocketing costs—issues he attributes to overreliance on intermittent renewables like wind and solar. Instead, he advocates for a diversified energy portfolio that includes nuclear, natural gas, and advanced coal technologies, ensuring resilience against weather-dependent sources.

His 2025 piece “New York’s 2030 climate target is impossible” cites admissions from officials, reinforcing his point that ambitious targets ignore grid physics and economic constraints.

Beyond specific policies, Wojick’s contributions as a cognitive scientist add depth to the energy field. He conducts research on the structure of complex issues, applying logical frameworks to debates often muddled by emotion. This is evident in his management of Climatechangedebate.org, a listserv fostering open discussion on climate science, and his involvement with groups like Clexit (Climate Exit), which questions the Paris Agreement’s premises.

As a UN IPCC expert reviewer, he has scrutinized reports for logical inconsistencies, pushing for evidence-based conclusions. His 2017 call for a “Red Team” critique of U.S. climate assessments aimed to institutionalize skepticism, ensuring policies reflect genuine scientific debate rather than consensus-driven agendas. Even in education, Wojick’s crowdfunded “Climate Change Debate Education” project sought to equip K-12 teachers with materials highlighting uncertainties, countering what he sees as one-sided indoctrination.

Wojick’s legacy in the energy business is one of intellectual courage. In a sector increasingly influenced by global accords like Net Zero Coalition, The Paris Agreement and COP conferences, he has consistently highlighted the pitfalls of rushed transitions. His 2025 article “COP30 fumbles the hard issue into the future” critiques international negotiations for deferring tough decisions, while praising outcomes that limit burdensome funding mechanisms.

By associating with organizations like the Heartland Institute and Hudson Institute, he has amplified voices advocating for market-driven innovation over top-down mandates. Critics may label him a skeptic, pointing to his coal industry ties and lack of peer-reviewed climate papers, but these practical environmentalism affiliations underscore his real-world grounding—working with entities that produce the energy society depends on.

His epistemology-focused Ph.D. positions him not as a denier, but as a true inquirer, questioning assumptions in models that predict doom without accounting for natural variability or technological adaptation. Currently, Dr. Wojick is a Senior Policy Advisor for CFACT.

At a time when the energy business faces unprecedented pressures—from geopolitical tensions to electrification demands—David Wojick’s work reminds the energy world of the importance of balance. He defends fossil fuels not out of nostalgia, but because they provide the reliable power that underpins prosperity.

His analyses on wind turbine impacts, such as “Wind turbine eagle-kill secrecy may soon end” (2025), call for honest environmental accounting, ensuring renewables are held to the same standards as traditional sources. Through his consulting, writing, and advocacy, Wojick has influenced energy policy at federal and state levels, helping to avert costly missteps.

In conclusion, David Wojick embodies the spirit of a true energy pioneer: analytical, unflinching, and dedicated to truth. His career, spanning over five decades, has enriched the energy business by promoting policies that prioritize human well-being, economic vitality, and scientific integrity. As 8 billion people who are being forced navigate the challenges of tomorrow’s energy landscape together, Wojick’s legacy endures—a testament to the power of reasoned thought in building a sustainable future.

May his insights continue to guide us toward energy abundance and away from ideological pitfalls. Thank you, Dr. Wojick, for your invaluable service to the energy thinking.