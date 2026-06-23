The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
5m

Yes, Judith has been one among others I have been bringing to people, especially students who have been indoctrinated with the Climate Crime scenario. We need to get more like her on our side.

Reply
Share
John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
9m

Judith Curry's career in fighting false climate science has been excellent.

Climate alarmist at the UN, the EU, the World Economic Forum, NGOs, and academia who claim that man-made CO2 is a pollutant need to be dealt with decisively by voters and people in the highest positions of power.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Heins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture