The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Tilak Doshi's avatar
Tilak Doshi
8h

Dear Stephen -- thank you for your very kind words. Much appreciated, and hopefully, our efforts do lead to better and more informed debates on the confluence of energy, environment and economics and related public policies. Best wishes, Tilak

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