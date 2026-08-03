A Tribute to Dr. Tilak K. Doshi: A Beacon of Energy Experience

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Wisconsin

In the ever-evolving, often retrogressing, landscape of global energy policy, no voice stands out as clearly and consistently as that of Dr. Tilak K. Doshi. As the Energy Editor for the Daily Sceptic, an economist par excellence, a dedicated member of the CO2 Coalition, and a former contributor to Forbes, Dr. Doshi has carved out a niche as a thoughtful critic of mainstream narratives on climate and energy.

His work, spanning over three decades, embodies a rare blend of academic rigor, industry expertise, and unflinching intellectual honesty. This tribute seeks to honor his profound contributions, not just as a scholar and practitioner, but as a guardian of pragmatic thinking in an era often dominated by ideological fervor. Follow him on Substack at tilakdoshi.substack.com and on X at @tilakdoshi to witness his ongoing insights firsthand.

Born with a keen intellect that would later shape his illustrious career, Dr. Doshi’s journey began in academia. He earned his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Economics and History from Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand, laying a strong foundation in understanding the interplay between economic forces and historical contexts.

This early education instilled in him a holistic view of global affairs, which proved invaluable when he pursued his PhD in Economics at the University of Hawaii’s East-West Center in 1992. His doctoral studies, supported by prestigious awards such as the East-West Center PhD Scholarship in 1986 and the Robert S. McNamara Award from the World Bank in 1984, focused on energy economics—a field that would become his lifelong passion. These accolades were not mere recognitions; they were harbingers of a career dedicated to demystifying the complex economics of energy resources.

Dr. Doshi’s professional trajectory is a testament to his versatility and depth. With over 30 years of international experience in the oil and gas sector, he has held senior positions that bridge the gap between industry practice and policy analysis. Early in his career, he served as Director for Economic and Industry Analysis at Atlantic Richfield Corporation (ARCO) in Los Angeles, where he honed his skills in corporate planning and downstream oil and gas economics.

This role exposed him to the intricacies of global energy markets, from supply chain dynamics to pricing strategies. Moving to Asia, he became Chief Asia Economist at Unocal Corporation in Singapore, further expanding his expertise in regional energy economics during a period of rapid industrialization in the continent.

His time as a Specialist Consultant at Saudi Aramco in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, marked a pivotal phase, where he contributed to crude oil sales, marketing, and corporate planning for one of the world’s largest energy companies. This hands-on experience in the heart of the Middle East’s oil industry provided him with unparalleled insights into the geopolitical dimensions of energy security.

Later, as Executive Director for Energy at the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) in the UAE, Dr. Doshi played a key role in fostering energy trade and innovation in a burgeoning economic hub. These positions not only built his reputation as an industry expert but also equipped him with a pragmatic perspective that often challenges overly optimistic views on renewable transitions.

Transitioning to think tanks and academia, Dr. Doshi’s influence grew exponentially. As Chief Economist and Principal Fellow at the Energy Studies Institute (ESI) of the National University of Singapore, he led the Energy Economics Department, guiding research on sustainable energy policies for developing economies. His work there emphasized the economic realities facing Asia, where rapid growth demands reliable, affordable energy sources.

Subsequently, as a Senior Research Fellow at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he delved into global energy markets, producing analyses that have informed policymakers worldwide. In this role, he collaborated on studies that highlighted the enduring role of fossil fuels in meeting energy demands, even as the world grapples with climate goals.

Today, as Managing Director of Doshi Consulting, Dr. Doshi operates independently, offering consultations that draw on his vast experience. His affiliation with the CO2 Coalition underscores his commitment to evidence-based discourse on carbon dioxide’s role in the environment, advocating for a balanced view that recognizes CO2’s benefits alongside its challenges. As a Visiting Senior Fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Middle East Institute, he continues to explore the oil and gas sector’s future in a multipolar world.

Dr. Doshi’s scholarly output is equally impressive. He has authored hundreds of articles on energy economics, climate policy, and environmental issues, published in prestigious outlets such as the Spectator (US), Jerusalem Post, South China Morning Post, and the Daily Sceptic.

His op-eds often critique the rush toward net-zero policies, arguing that they impose undue economic burdens on nations without commensurate environmental gains. For instance, in pieces like “The Folly of Climate Leadership: Britain’s Net Zero Masochism and the China Mirage,” he exposes the hypocrisy of Western nations pursuing aggressive decarbonization while ignoring the emissions from industrial giants like China.

Similarly, his analysis of the UK’s electricity crisis attributes it not to market flaws but to the impracticalities of net-zero mandates, urging a return to reliable energy sources.

As a former Forbes contributor, Dr. Doshi brought his expertise to a global audience, dissecting topics from renewable energy myths to the economic pitfalls of green transitions. His three books on energy economics stand as cornerstones in the field.

The most recent, Singapore Chronicles: Energy (Straits Times Press, 2016), chronicles Singapore’s energy journey, offering lessons on balancing growth, security, and sustainability. Another notable work, Singapore in a Post-Kyoto World: Energy, Environment and the Economy, examines the implications of international climate agreements for small, trade-dependent economies. These publications are not dry academic tomes; they are accessible, insightful guides that challenge readers to question prevailing dogmas.

What sets Dr. Doshi apart is his courageous skepticism in an age of climate orthodoxy. In fact, he has been a hero of mine and many other energy humanists. He has consistently argued that belief in catastrophic global warming has morphed into a “quasi-religion,” where dissent is labeled as denialism.

Yet, his articulat critiques are rooted in data and economics, not ideology. He points out the “dirty secrets” of electric vehicles, such as their reliance on mining-intensive batteries, and questions the feasibility of rapid energy transitions in developing countries.

In webinars and conferences, like those hosted by the International Association for Energy Economics, he plainly debates whether the energy transition is “fact or fiction,” emphasizing the persistent dominance of fossil fuels in global energy mixes.

Living in London, Dr. Doshi remains an active voice through his Substack, where he dissects topics from misinformation in climate discourse to the economic folly of virtue-signaling policies. His articulate and experienced writings there, with many thought leaders and industry experts as subscribers, foster informed debate on energy and environment issues. On X, his posts engage followers with sharp, evidence-based commentary, amassing a dedicated audience that appreciates his no-nonsense approach.

In honoring Dr. Doshi, we (I) celebrate not just his achievements but his impact on public discourse and his fellow energy humanists. In a world where energy policy often succumbs to political expediency, he reminds us the importance of affordability, reliability, and realism is not out of fashion. His career must inspire young economists to pursue energy truth over trends, and his legacy will endure as a counterweight to the age of climate alarmism and Net Zeroism.

Dr. Tilak K. Doshi is more than an expert; he is a luminary guiding us toward a sustainable future grounded in energy and economic facts. May his voice continue to resonate for years to come.