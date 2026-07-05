The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
6h

Well said. I find myself moving more and more to Substack for just the reasons you state. I LOVE reading "thinkers". My worst problem, I start my day with those of you whom I admire and find myself down the rabbit hole for hours. I dont get much done in my days but I learn a lot and my mind is better for it.

Thanks to you and all the wonderful Substack contributors. ❤️

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