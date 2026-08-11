A Tribute to Giacomo Prandelli: The Merchant Who Puts Texture on the Energy Markets

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Most energy commentary floats above the real world. It talks price charts, policy slogans, and the next narrative. Giacomo Prandelli works lower, closer to the ground where barrels actually move, tankers get delayed, insurance rates spike, and molecules find new paths around closed straits. He gives current information and texture to energy markets. Nobody does it better.

Prandelli is a commodity analyst, former trader, and the writer behind The Merchant’s Newson Substack. From Lugano, he covers oil, natural gas, LNG, metals, trade flows, sanctions, and the geopolitics that bend all of them. He spent time trading commodities out of Switzerland.

His background combines hands-on trading experience with formal education in economics, management, and international business, giving him a practical, physical-market perspective that focuses on real flows, choke points, corporate positioning, and investable implications rather than pure headline commentary.

That desk experience shows. He does not just report what the futures say. He explains the physical machinery underneath—who owns the midstream links, what a barrel costs to move, how war-risk insurance and freight differentials stick long after headlines fade, and which listed companies sit in the path of those flows.

His newsletter runs three times a week. The free side gives clear market views. The paid side goes further: the specific trade flows, the commodity cycles that matter in the next months, the equity implications, and the risks that could break a thesis. He sometimes opens his own book—real positions, real entry prices, winners and losers—and walks readers through what he is doing with them. That transparency is rare. It is also useful. In a business full of confident noise, Prandelli stays close to the physical regime.

Look at the ground he covers in 2026. The Strait of Hormuz has been a controlled war zone rather than a neutral corridor. He tracks how few tankers still clear it, how Qatar’s Ras Laffan capacity took damage, how Europe’s gas storage entered refill season thin, and how U.S. LNG stepped into the gap at record volumes.

He connects those facts to ADNOC’s accelerated gas-processing expansion, to Supermajor LNG deals locked in for decades, and to the simple arithmetic of who gets paid when molecules have to travel farther or wait longer. When Big Oil printed record quarterly profits, he separated the structural from the cyclical and asked which names were built for the new regime. When prices slipped despite ongoing disruption, he dug into crude quality, the remaining buffers, and the quiet buyer still sitting on the sidelines.

This is texture. Not the abstract “energy transition” talk that ignores reliability and cost. Not the pure price call that forgets the middle of the chain—the pipelines, the terminals, the insurance, the grade differentials. Texture means understanding that a closed choke point does not just raise the headline price; it rewrites which cargoes can sail, which contracts trigger force majeure, which refiners get the right crude, and which midstream operators capture the spread. Prandelli keeps that chain visible.

From a Midwestern vantage point that values work, reliability, and results over ideology, this reporting matters. Energy markets decide whether factories run, whether homes stay warm, whether AI data centers get the power they need, and whether developing regions escape energy poverty. Bad information produces bad policy and bad capital allocation.

Clear, merchant-level information improves the odds of abundance. Prandelli’s work sits in that practical lane. He connects the geopolitical chessboard to the physical barrels and then to the companies that must live with both. He does not lecture. He shows the mechanism.

He also refuses to treat energy as a morality play. Oil and gas remain the foundation of industrial economies. They become naphtha, ethane, and propylene long before they become ideology. LNG demand is rising for structural reasons, not fashion. Processing capacity, pipeline flexibility, and export terminals still determine who can deliver when a strait closes. Prandelli keeps those realities in view while others chase the next slogan.

The Merchant’s News has found an audience among traders, investors, executives, and professionals who need more than recycled headlines. That is no surprise. In a period of repeated shocks—Hormuz, European storage shortfalls, shifting trade policies, and the quiet expansion of U.S. LNG—people want someone who can map the flows and name the exposed names without the usual fog. Prandelli does that work three times a week, grounded in the merchant’s habit of asking what actually moves and who gets paid for it.

Energy humanism needs this kind of clarity. Abundance requires reliable molecules at workable cost. Fairness requires seeing the real constraints instead of pretending they do not exist. Prandelli’s contribution is straightforward: he supplies current information with texture. In markets that decide living standards for billions, that is high service.

Nobody does it better.