A Tribute to Gordon Tomb: The Man Who Edits the Energy Record Straight

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Gordon Tomb has spent a working life in the place where energy meets language. That is a rarer trade than it sounds. Engineers build the plants. Geologists read the rocks. Lawyers write the rules. Somebody still has to say what happened, in words a citizen can use, after the sirens go off or the model says the sky is falling. Tomb took that job and kept it.

He came to it from the ground. In a 2022 statement to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, he said his father had worked 42 years at a coal-fired power plant, that he had friends who mined coal, and that he himself had driven coal trucks. By then he had worked in or written about energy for more than 40 years. The sentence is plain.

It is also the whole argument. Energy was not a seminar for him. It was the shift his father worked, the truck he drove, and the plant he later had to explain to a frightened public.

The explaining started at Three Mile Island. Tomb led communications teams in the recovery from the accident. Anyone who remembers March 1979 knows what that work was. A partial meltdown, a governor telling pregnant women and small children to leave, a press corps that had never covered a reactor, and a utility that had not prepared a sentence for the day the core failed. The technical recovery took years.

The communications recovery was the part the public actually lived through. Tomb has since spoken for the International Atomic Energy Agency on the lessons of Three Mile Island and Fukushima. The pairing matters. One accident was a loss-of-coolant failure due to a poor control-room design and worse public communication.

The other was a station blackout after an earthquake and a tsunami. The common lesson is not that nuclear is unsafe. It is that a technology the public does not understand will be judged by the words said in the first 48 hours.

He won a Cicero Speechwriting Award for the craft. He led communications on an electric transmission project and on the reorganization of a Fortune 500 company. He reported and wrote a column. He directed work at an international management consulting firm.

Clients later included the natural gas and nuclear industries, as well as the operator of the nation’s largest high-voltage transmission system. The résumé is industrial, not academic. Indiana University of Pennsylvania gave him a bachelor’s degree in English. He attended Grove City College. The English degree is not a footnote. It is the tool. A tool I love.

The tool saw its biggest public use on a book that did not bear his name on the cover. Gregory Wrightstone wrote Inconvenient Facts: The Science That Al Gore Doesn’t Want You to Know. Tomb was the primary editor. Wrightstone’s acknowledgment says the generous contribution of time and linguistic talent from Gordon Tomb was crucial to the finished product, and that his wordsmithing of sometimes-inelegant phrasing made the book more readable and more sensible.

Then Wrightstone records the moment the editor got hooked. Not long into the work, Tomb told him he had long suspected that the public was being lied to about this, but he had no idea how pervasive it was.

That is a writer’s conversion, not a donor’s. He was brought in to fix sentences. The book, published in 2017, was built for a general reader: short chapters, color graphs, the claims of the alarm set next to the measurements. It became a best-seller in its lane.

Tomb’s name is in the acknowledgments, which is where editors usually live. The Commonwealth Foundation and the CO2 Coalition both list him as primary editor. The credit is extremely fair. A geologist can assemble the charts. Someone has to make the charts speak.

He is senior advisor to the CO2 Coalition in Arlington, the group founded in 2015 by William Happer, Roger Cohen, and Rodney Nichols after the George C. Marshall Institute closed. He is an Energy Senior Fellow at the Commonwealth Foundation, the free-market think tank in Pennsylvania.

The two posts are the same job in two rooms. One room argues that carbon dioxide is a weak greenhouse gas and a plant food, and that the emergency is a model. The other room argues that Pennsylvania should not regulate its own natural gas from the Marcellus Basin and nuclear fleet out of existence to satisfy that model.

Pennsylvania is the right room for him. The state sits atop the Marcellus, runs a nuclear fleet, exports power to the PJM Interconnection, and has a political class that treats all three as problems to be managed. Tomb writes for Broad + Liberty, the Williamsport Sun-Gazette, the Times Leader, and PA Town Hall. The pieces are not lectures. They are education.

In July 2024, he warned that PJM, which runs the grid in Pennsylvania and a dozen other states, was looking at shortages as early as 2027 if dependable plants kept closing and lawmakers kept replacing them with wind and solar.

He took apart Governor Josh Shapiro’s Pennsylvania Climate Emissions Reduction Act, a carbon tax he estimated would take about $499 million a year out of the state’s economy, and the Pennsylvania Reliable Energy Sustainability Standard, which would subsidize intermittent power while cutting reliability.

The Senate, with Democratic votes, had passed a bill to kill the gross receipts tax on electric bills. Tomb’s point was the old one: a governor can announce a climate plan, and the grid will still have to meet its peak usage.

In January 2026, he wrote that proposed gas rules would ban wells across most of the productive counties, from Washington, Greene, and Allegheny in the southwest to Sullivan, Wyoming, and Susquehanna in the northeast.

An industry reading of Public Utility Commission data, which he cited, put consumer savings from cheaper gas at nearly $20 billion over two years against 2008 prices, and a 16 percent drop in the cost of gas-fired generation since 2011. Transmission charges and renewable subsidies had eaten the benefit on the retail bill. The gas did the work. The policy mailed the invoice to customers.

He has also written on the waste-coal piles that once scarred Pennsylvania, more than 800 of them thirty years ago, leaching into streams. The environmental record he defends is the one that filled those piles in, scrubbed the stacks, and replaced coal boilers with gas turbines with scrubbers that cut sulfur, soot, and mercury. That is a different environmentalism from the one that wants the wells capped and the reactors retired on a timetable set in the PA capital.

The Gulf statement from September 2022 is the shortest version of the creed. Modern oil and gas production, he told the ocean-energy bureau, is a technological marvel that should be permitted wherever possible. There is no scientific basis, he said, for the climate emergency feeding the hostility to fossil fuels.

The hysteria rests on models that miss and on an exaggeration of carbon dioxide’s potency. A man who edited Wrightstone’s charts is allowed that sentence. He had already done the reading.

None of this makes him a celebrity. The energy sanity bench has its television faces and its lawsuit veterans. Tomb is the editor and the fellow who files the op-ed when Harrisburg schedules a hearing. That is energy sanity. A movement that cannot write a clean paragraph will lose the hearing even when it has the numbers. He has the numbers and the paragraph.

He also has the scar tissue. Communications after Three Mile Island is a graduate course no university offers. You learn that a frightened public will believe the first clear sentence it hears, and that the first clear sentence is often wrong. You learn that international agencies will ask, years later, what you would say differently.

That’s better than never.

You learn that a transmission line and a corporate reorganization need the same discipline as an accident: one story, sourced, repeated, without ornament. The Cicero award is the trade’s way of saying he learned it.

The CO2 Coalition post places him alongside Happer’s physics and Wrightstone’s stratigraphy. The Commonwealth post puts him next to the rate case and the well setback. Both need an articulate writer who has driven the coal truck and edited the book. Pennsylvania’s argument for the next decade is whether a state that heats the mid-Atlantic will keep the machines that do it.

Tomb is one of the people making that argument in public, in sentences a ratepayer can learn from and understand.