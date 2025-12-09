A Tribute to Greg Walcher: PRESIDENT, NATURAL RESOURCES GROUP

Courageous Defender of Reason, Stewardship, and the American Land

In an era when the environmental debate is too often dominated by fear, exaggeration, and political theater, Greg Walcher stands apart as a clear, unflinching voice for truth, science, and genuine conservation.

Walcher’s entry into public service began after earning a B.A. in Social Sciences and History from Colorado Mesa University in 1979. He then spent over a decade on Capitol Hill as a staffer for U.S. Senator Bill Armstrong (R-CO), gaining foundational experience in federal natural resources legislation. This period honed his skills in navigating energy, public lands, and environmental policy, themes that would define his later career.

In the 1990s, Walcher transitioned to regional leadership as President and CEO of Club 20, a non-partisan, non-profit organization representing Western Colorado’s interests across 20 counties, 75 cities, numerous businesses, and individuals. The region, larger than many U.S. states, encompasses diverse economies reliant on agriculture, energy, and tourism. During his ten-year tenure, Walcher advocated for balanced development, including oil and gas permitting, water rights, and forestry management, while fostering collaborations between local stakeholders and state/federal agencies. His efforts helped position Western Colorado as a voice in statewide debates, often mediating between rural needs and urban demands.

Tenure as Director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources (1999–2004)

Walcher’s most direct involvement in Colorado state government came during his appointment by Republican Governor Bill Owens as Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources (DNR). In this cabinet-level role, he oversaw a sprawling agency with approximately 2,500 employees, eight divisions, 14 boards and commissions, and an annual budget exceeding $180 million. The DNR’s mandate covers critical areas such as wildlife conservation, state parks, water resources, forestry, public lands, oil and gas regulation, minerals, and geology—issues central to Colorado’s identity and economy.

As President of the Natural Resources Group, Greg has spent decades on the front lines of America’s most contentious resource battles, from Western water and public lands to energy development and endangered species. He has advised governors, testified before Congress, negotiated with activists and industry alike, and somehow managed to keep both his integrity and his sense of humor intact.

With his landmark book, “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take It Back” (now deservedly in its second printing), Greg pulled back the curtain on how a noble cause was hijacked by extremists, bureaucrats, and opportunists. With meticulous research and fearless prose, he exposed the radical agenda hiding behind green rhetoric and offered a hopeful, principled path forward: real stewardship that respects both nature and the people who live closest to it.

Walcher calls for returning to the original American conservation ethic (exemplified by Teddy Roosevelt, Gifford Pinchot, and Aldo Leopold): science-based management, respect for private property, local control, and recognition that people are part of—not enemies of—the natural world.

In short, the book argues that the biggest threat to the environment today is not industry or population growth, but the radicalization of the environmental movement itself—and that the only way to “take it back” is to restore reason, science, local control, and genuine stewardship.

The book is both a devastating critique of the current regime and a hopeful blueprint for real environmental progress.

Every week, thousands of readers across the country turn to his syndicated newspaper column and his widely followed blog, Resources and Reality, for the kind of straight talk that is increasingly rare. No spin, no slogans, just facts, context, and the moral courage to say what needs to be said, even when it’s unpopular in certain circles.

Greg is that increasingly endangered species in public life: a man who can disagree passionately without becoming disagreeable, who can fight hard for what he believes in and still earn the respect of his adversaries. He reminds us that loving the land and loving liberty are not in conflict, that we can protect the environment without punishing the people who feed, power, and build this nation.

To my friend and ally Greg E. Walcher: thank you for your tireless work, your unyielding principles, and your stubborn refusal to let the radical fringe speak for those of us who genuinely care about both the earth and human flourishing in human communities. You have educated a generation, inspired countless grassroots leaders, and given the cause of honest conservation a powerful voice it desperately needed.

The West, and America, are better because you never backed down. Here’s to many more columns, many more battles won with facts and conviction, and many more years of your indispensable friendship and alliance.

With most profound respect and gratitude,

From your friend and fellow traveler on the long road to restoring the environment.

Stephen Heins