A Tribute to Gregory Wrightstone: A Geologist’s Legacy of Evidence, Leadership, and Open Inquiry

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In an era often marked by polarized debates and rushed conclusions on complex scientific and policy issues, few voices have consistently stood for rigorous data, practical experience, and intellectual fairness as Gregory Wrightstone. As he steps back from his role as Executive Director of the CO2 Coalition—transitioning to Senior Fellow after guiding the organization through extraordinary growth—we pause to celebrate a career defined by intellectual courage, geological expertise, and an unwavering dedication to letting evidence speak for itself.

Born and educated in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, Wrightstone earned his Bachelor of Science in Geology from Waynesburg College (now Waynesburg University) in 1977 and his Master of Science in Geology from West Virginia University in 1985. These foundational years equipped him with the tools of a true earth scientist: the ability to read the rock record, interpret deep time, and apply that knowledge to real-world challenges. Over the next 35 years, he built a robust career in the energy industry, primarily focused on the Appalachian Basin of the eastern United States—one of the most geologically rich and historically significant hydrocarbon provinces in North America.

Wrightstone’s professional journey included key roles at companies such as Texas Keystone, where he served as Director of Geology, and later as founding partner and Vice President of Exploration for Mountaineer Keystone. His work involved exploring and developing resources in formations such as the Marcellus and Utica shales, contributing to the region’s energy security and economic vitality.

Through Wrightstone Energy Consulting, which he established after retiring from full-time industry operations around 2014, he continued providing geological insight and expertise. This hands-on field experience gave him a grounded perspective that many armchair commentators lack: an appreciation for how energy resources are discovered, extracted, and responsibly developed, as well as the economic and societal benefits they deliver.

Leadership came naturally to Wrightstone within his professional community. He was elected President of the Pittsburgh Association of Petroleum Geologists four times, demonstrating the high regard his peers held for him. He also served as President of the Eastern Section of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG).

He received honors, including the 2012 Distinguished Service Award and the 2014 Presidential Award—the section’s highest honor. These roles reflect not only technical competence but also the ability to unite professionals around shared standards of excellence and ethical practice in geology.

Beyond the technical sphere, Wrightstone showed a deep commitment to civic engagement and principled advocacy. He founded and served as President of the Pennsylvania Coalition for Responsible Government, a statewide free-market advocacy group dedicated to sound fiscal and regulatory policies.

He also co-founded Pennsylvanians Against Common Core, reflecting his belief that education should prioritize critical thinking, factual accuracy, and local control rather than top-down mandates. These efforts underscore a broader worldview: that good governance, like good science, should rest on evidence, accountability, and respect for individual liberty.

Wrightstone’s most visible public contributions, however, center on climate science and energy policy. He has authored or co-authored more than 200 papers, publications, and commentaries addressing these topics. His bestselling book, Inconvenient Facts: The Science That Al Gore Doesn’t Want You to Know (2017), challenged prevailing narratives by presenting peer-reviewed data on historical temperatures, carbon dioxide levels, and their relationship to human and planetary well-being. The book repeatedly reached #1 in multiple Amazon categories, resonating with readers seeking a data-driven counterpoint to alarmist messaging.

Building on that foundation, Wrightstone released A Very Convenient Warming: How Modest Warming and More CO₂ Are Benefiting Humanity (2024). This work expands on earlier themes, exploring how modest temperature changes and increased atmospheric carbon dioxide have contributed to longer growing seasons, enhanced global greening, and improved agricultural productivity—benefits often overlooked in mainstream discussions. Both books draw heavily on geological evidence spanning millions of years, reminding readers that Earth’s climate has fluctuated dramatically long before human industrialization and that CO₂ is a fundamental plant nutrient essential to life.

His expertise earned formal recognition when he was accepted as an Expert Reviewer for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report (AR6). This role allowed him to contribute geological and historical context to one of the world’s most influential scientific bodies, even as he maintained a healthy skepticism toward overly prescriptive policy conclusions.

In 2021, Wrightstone became Executive Director of the CO2 Coalition, a nonprofit organization that educates policymakers, thought leaders, and the public about the beneficial role of carbon dioxide and fossil fuels in human flourishing. Under his five-year leadership, the Coalition experienced remarkable expansion: membership grew sixfold to nearly 200 volunteer scientists and researchers across multiple disciplines, while the donor base expanded a hundredfold. These gains reflect Wrightstone’s ability to articulate a positive, evidence-based vision—one that celebrates human ingenuity and the role of affordable energy in lifting billions out of poverty and enabling modern civilization.

He became a sought-after commentator, completing more than 200 media interviews in 2023 alone across television, radio, and podcasts. Whether testifying before legislative committees, speaking at energy conferences, or appearing in documentaries and public forums, Wrightstone consistently emphasized empirical data over models or projections.

His message has been clear and consistent: sound policy must weigh both risks and benefits, and decisions affecting energy access should be grounded in the best available science rather than fear-driven narratives.

Central to Wrightstone’s philosophy is a simple yet profound principle drawn from English common law: Audiatur et altera pars—“Let both sides be fairly heard.” He frequently invokes this tenet, arguing that genuine scientific progress requires open debate, scrutiny of assumptions, and a willingness to examine dissenting evidence.

In a field where consensus is sometimes treated as a substitute for inquiry, Wrightstone has modeled intellectual humility and rigor. He does not claim omniscience; instead, he invites scrutiny of the data—historical temperature records, satellite measurements, paleoclimate proxies, and observed greening trends—while highlighting the undeniable benefits of fossil fuels in providing reliable, affordable energy that underpins everything from medicine to transportation to poverty reduction.

As he transitions to Senior Fellow at the CO2 Coalition (announced January 7, 2026), Wrightstone will continue contributing through writing, research, and speaking engagements, working closely with the science staff. This new chapter allows him to focus more deeply on the issues he cares about most, free from the day-to-day demands of organizational leadership. His ongoing involvement ensures that the Coalition’s mission of promoting balanced, science-based dialogue on climate and energy will carry forward with the same clarity and conviction he brought to the Executive Director role.

Gregory Wrightstone’s legacy is multifaceted. To the energy industry, he is a respected geologist whose work helped unlock resources that powered homes, businesses, and communities. To professional geological societies, he is a dedicated leader who elevated standards and fostered collaboration. To policymakers and the public, he is a clear voice reminding us that carbon dioxide is not a pollutant to be feared but a vital component of the Earth system that, in moderation, has supported life and human progress. And to all who value open discourse, he is a champion of the idea that truth emerges not from silencing opposition but from rigorously examining all sides.

In retirement from executive duties, Wrightstone leaves behind an example of how a scientist can engage the public square without compromising integrity. His career illustrates that practical field experience, combined with a commitment to primary data, provides a powerful antidote to ideological overreach. As global conversations about energy transitions, climate policy, and human development continue, his contributions will remain relevant—reminding us that modest warming and higher CO₂ levels have coincided with unprecedented improvements in human welfare, from reduced hunger to expanded habitats for wildlife.

Thank you, Greg, for your decades of service in geology, your leadership in professional and civic organizations, your bestselling works that brought a geological perspective to millions, and your tireless advocacy for fair and evidence-based debate. Your efforts have enriched scientific discussion, supported responsible energy development, and defended the principle that both sides deserve to be heard.

As you embark on this next phase as Senior Fellow, we wish you continued health, fulfillment, and success in all your endeavors. The rock record you studied for so long tells stories of resilience and change over eons; your own story reflects similar qualities—steadfastness, insight, and a quiet determination to seek truth amid complexity.

May your example inspire the next generation of geologists, scientists, and citizens to approach contentious issues with the same intellectual honesty and courage you have displayed throughout your distinguished career.