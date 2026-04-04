The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
1d

What a brilliant encapsulation of Gregory's significant scientific legacy to date, Stephen!! I had the joy of connecting with Gregory in person at a recent presentation and was honored to include his propaganda-shattering research in this piece:

• “Losing My Religion”: https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/losing-my-religion

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Robert C Howard's avatar
Robert C Howard
2d

I was lucky to participate in a number Mr. Wrightstone’s civic activities in Western PA. While a dedicated scientist he demonstrated the versatility to deliver a simple message to the public --- “the sky is not falling.” One of my favorite occasions was the giant yellow chicken outside a so-called environmental seminar chanting “the sky is not falling.” Best wishes to a man who made and will continue to make a difference.

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