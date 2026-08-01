The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
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Thanks Stephen, I hope everyone appreciates the way you are a true team player, so rare, even in our own ranks.

This endorsement is simply a statement of fact and it has nothing to do with the nice things that Stephen said about my work.

LOL

https://stephenheins.substack.com/p/a-tribute-to-rafe-champion-australian

I try to be a team player as well.

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