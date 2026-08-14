The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
9h

The Word Merchant just wrote an award winning essay about the Carbon King. I didn't know that these men were so good at their craft.

One problem with America and the world is that there are people like Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, who despise fossil fuels. "Mr. Guterres underscored that a clean energy future (from wind and solar) 'is no longer a promise, it is a fact'. No government, no industry and no special interest can stop it."

Many teenagers to octogenarians speak like the UN's Antonio Guterres. Without any scientific basis, they claim that the modern world is causing catastrophic "climate change." Therefore the use of fossil fuels must be reduced to a level determined by them!

Sincere thanks to the Word Merchant and the Carbon King for understanding and speaking the TRUTH about what is essential for the modern world.!

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