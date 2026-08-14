A Tribute to Honorable Jason Isaac: The Carbon King of American Energy Abundance

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

In the long fight for energy sanity—against energy scarcity mandates, against the weaponization of capital, against the steady erosion of common sense—certain voices cut through the noise with unusual clarity. One of them belongs to the Honorable Jason Isaac, Founder and CEO of the American Energy Institute, fourth-generation Texan, former four-term state representative, and unapologetic champion of the high-carbon lifestyle that built modern prosperity.

Jason Isaac does not traffic in soft language or carefully hedged apologies. He looks at the evidence of human flourishing. He draws the obvious conclusion: places with high per-capita energy use, including carbon-intensive forms, are where people live longer, healthier, freer lives. He has said so in congressional testimony, on national television, and in print. When a congressman once tried to brand him the “Carbon King” as an insult, Isaac did what a marketing man and a free man does—he owned it.

The nickname stuck. He wears it as a badge of honesty.

His path to that clarity began in the Texas Hill Country. Born in Houston in 1971 and raised with the practical outlook of a fourth-generation native, Isaac graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University. He entered public life the old-fashioned way: by winning elections. From 2011 to 2019, he represented Hays and Blanco counties in the Texas House, serving four terms.

He sat on the Energy Resources and Environmental Regulation committees, among others, and left a record that any limited-government conservative would recognize—tax relief, election-integrity measures, stronger public-education accountability, defense of Second Amendment rights, protection of local groundwater, and firm safeguards for private property rights. He was repeatedly honored for those commitments, yet he also proved he could work across the aisle when the future of the Lone Star State required it.

That legislative apprenticeship mattered. It taught him how energy policy actually works on the ground—how permitting delays, regulatory uncertainty, and political fads raise costs for families and businesses. After leaving the House, he took that knowledge to the Texas Public Policy Foundation as Director of Life: Powered. There he helped lead the fight against the weaponization of capital through ESG scoring and renewable mandates.

He drafted foundational language that became Texas Senate Bill 13 in 2021, one of the early state-level efforts to stop financial institutions from boycotting American energy producers. He oversaw research on the economic damage of the so-called Green New Scam, on grid reliability, on electric-vehicle mandates and subsidies, and on America’s actual record of clean-air progress.

Those years sharpened his understanding that energy abundance is not a side issue. It is the foundation of everything else.

In time he founded the American Energy Institute, a free-market organization dedicated to a simple mission: promote abundant, reliable, and affordable American energy. Oil, natural gas, coal, and nuclear. The master resource that turns into the clothing on our American backs, the medical devices in our hospitals, the hydrocarbon fertilizers that feeds the world, and the power that keeps the lights on when the wind dies and the sun sets.

The Institute does not pretend that every energy source is equal. It insists that the sources that actually work—at scale, on demand, at prices ordinary people can afford—must not be sacrificed to political fashion of energy, climate, interests of green NGOs or foreign competitors.

Isaac takes that case to the public without apology.

He has appeared live on Fox News, Fox Business, CNN, and other national platforms. His commentaries have run in Fox Business, The Hill, The Washington Examiner, The Daily Caller, and elsewhere. He has testified before Congress on the dangers of ESG and the necessity of energy security. He has called out the coordinated activist networks that use dark-money nonprofits, litigation, and pressure on insurers and banks to choke off American production.

At the same time, China expands its own coal-fired capacity and buys discounted oil. He has argued, correctly, that fossil fuels are not the enemy of environmental quality; they are its precondition. Clean water, modern sanitation, health care, vaccine refrigeration, and the surplus wealth that funds genuine conservation all rest on affordable energy.

There is a Midwest resonance in this Texas plain-speaking. We in the heartland understand that you do not lecture people about “sacrifice” while living in comfort yourself. We understand that energy poverty is simply poverty with a longer name. We understand that reliable power keeps factories running, transportation moving, hospitals open, and families warm through hard winters.

Jason Isaac speaks that language.

He rejects the idea that prosperity must be rationed to appease an ideology. He rejects the notion that the rest of the world (especially women) should be denied the high-energy lifestyle that lifted hundreds of millions out of misery. And he keeps pointing out the obvious: there are no wealthy, low-energy nations.

He does this work while living in Central Texas with his wife, State Representative Carrie Isaac, and their two sons. The family connection is not incidental. Carrie serves in the same legislature where Jason once sat. Together they model the kind of grounded, multi-generational energy commitment to limited government and practical freedom that the country needs more of.

In the enlarging aroster of energy realists—those who insist on data over dogma, abundance over managed scarcity, and human flourishing over performative virtue—Jason Isaac has earned his place. He is not merely commenting from the sidelines. He has legislated, organized, researched, testified, and written.

He has taken the insults and turned them into a brand. Most important, he has kept the focus where it belongs: on the people who need affordable, reliable energy prosperity to build better lives.

That is the measure of an energy humanist. Not the volume of the rhetoric, but the clarity of the principle and the willingness to defend it in public. The Honorable Jason Isaac has done that work with consistency and courage. From the Texas Hill Country to the national stage, the Carbon King has reminded us of a truth too often forgotten: energy is not the problem. Energy is the solution.