A Tribute to Irina Slav: The Sharpest Pen in Energy Writing

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In a world drowning in sanctimonious headlines about “saving the planet” and breathless proclamations of an imminent renewable utopia, Irina Slav stands out like a beacon of sanity—armed with facts, laced with biting sarcasm, and unapologetically pro-human.

Irina Slav is one of the most prolific and insightful energy writers today, based in Bulgaria, with hundreds of articles primarily on Oilprice.com, where she has been a contributor since 2016. In addition, Irina is a member of the Energy Realities Podcast team, along with Stu Turley, David Blackmon, and Tammy Nemeth. Her work has also appeared in Seeking Alpha, Business Insider, and Fortune.

She maintains her own indispensable Substack, Irina Slav on energy, where she dives deeper into challenging dominant narratives with humor and facts, blending sharp analysis of oil, gas, renewables, and geopolitics with her trademark sarcasm and skepticism toward climate alarmism and forced energy transitions.

For over a decade, Irina has chronicled the twists and turns of the oil, gas, and broader energy landscape with unparalleled clarity and wit. It’s not just the reach that matters—it’s the voice: that dry, irreverent humor that skewers the absurdities of climate alarmism, Net Zero zealotry, and the endless parade of “transition” fantasies, all while grounding us in the stubborn realities of energy production, economics, and human needs.

I’ve been a devoted reader for years, and I suspect we’re cut from the same cloth: skeptics of grand ideological schemes that treat energy as a moral playground rather than the lifeblood of civilization. Irina doesn’t just report the news; she dissects the narratives, exposing how climate alarmism and forced Net Zero agendas amount to little more than global-scale anti-humanism—prioritizing abstract goals over the concrete flourishing of billions.

Like her, I won’t cheer for renewables until they stand on their own two feet: subsidy-free, profitable, and capable of coexisting with other sources without the arrogant dismissal that comes from certain quarters of the green movement. True progress lies in energy humanism—an “all of the above” approach that relentlessly pursues abundance, reliability, and the eradication of energy poverty worldwide.

We can’t keep patronizing Africa, treating it like a perpetual child in need of lectures on “sustainable development” while denying it the fossil fuels and infrastructure that lifted the rest of us out of deprivation. Energy poverty isn’t abstract: it’s women and children breathing toxic fumes from indoor cookfires, families laboring extra hours without electricity’s liberation. Irina’s writing relentlessly highlights these human costs, refusing to let virtue-signaling drown out the voices of the energy-poor.

Her notable articles underscore this focus. From Oilprice.com, her main platform:

• “Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance” – A classic critique of post-2022 energy policies in Europe and their human costs, warning of the end of abundant, affordable energy due to misguided transitions.

• “Meet the New Energy Poor in Europe” (republished in outlets like EnergyNow) – Highlights the rise of energy poverty in wealthy nations due to high prices and green policies, with poorer families forced to choose which rooms to heat.

She has also covered market dynamics in recent pieces, such as Chinese solar producers shifting to batteries amid oversupply, revisions to oil demand forecasts countering peak oil narratives, and LNG demand shifts with Europe’s accelerating purchases.

And yes, nuclear power—including the promise of small modular reactors—has an enormous role ahead, powering everything from AI data centers to deep decarbonization without the intermittency headaches or land-grabs of wind and solar sprawl.

At its core, Irina champions what I’d call the principles of energy sanity: abundant supply for all, unflinching reliability, robust infrastructure, economic growth through real development, better human health from clean modern energy, and sustainable capital formation via profits and prudent debt—not endless taxpayer bailouts for favored technologies.

Irina Slav, thank you for your fearless, funny, and fact-driven journalism. In an era of echo chambers and enforced optimism, you remind us that challenging the dominant narrative isn’t contrarian—it’s essential. Here’s to many more years of your incisive takes keeping the energy conversation honest, human, and hilariously on point.

The world—and especially those of us who share your worldview—needs you more than ever.