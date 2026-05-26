A Tribute to Jeff Chester, His Foundation Built on Excellence

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

Jeff Chesnut, CPA, MBA, is a Dallas-based financial executive whose credentials and track record reflect deep-rooted professionalism and forward-thinking. He Started working in industry in 1974, worked summer jobs while in college in underground mines and for oil and gas exploration companies.

He holds an MBA from the prestigious Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from theUniversity of Texas at Austin.

As a Certified Public Accountant licensed by the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy, Chesnut combines technical rigor with strategic vision—qualities that have defined his career across multiple high-stakes environments.

His professional journey showcases consistent upward momentum across roles that demand precision in capital allocation, investor confidence, and transformative growth. Most recently, Chesnut served as Senior Vice President of Treasury, Investor Relations, and Corporate Development at Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD).

In this capacity, he orchestrated a landmark $460 million strategic acquisition and spearheaded debt refinancing initiatives that delivered substantial interest savings. These achievements underscore his ability to navigate volatile markets while delivering tangible shareholder value in technology-driven financial services.

Before Upbound Group, Chesnut held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Loyalty Ventures Inc., a publicly listed entity spun off from Alliance Data Systems, Inc. (now Bread Financial). Over more than a decade at Alliance Data and its successor, he played a pivotal role in reshaping a conglomerate into a streamlined, high-performing business. He executed multiple billion-dollar transactions, managed intricate capital market activities, and drove operational efficiencies that strengthened the company’s competitive position.

His treasury leadership extended to global operations, including M&A strategy formulation, target identification, and transaction execution—skills that directly translate to the scaling demands of the renewable fuels industry.

These experiences position Chesnut uniquely for Conestoga Energy. Public-company CFO tenure, combined with hands-on corporate development, equips him to guide a rapidly evolving organization through growth phases, regulatory complexities, and capital-intensive projects like carbon capture and advanced biofuel technologies.

Conestoga Energy: Innovating at the Nexus of Agriculture and Clean Energy

Headquartered in Liberal, Kansas, Conestoga Energy stands as a leader in low-carbon-intensity biofuels. The company produces and markets sustainable biofuel solutions, owning and managing ethanol plants with a combined capacity of more than200 million gallons per year across Kansas and Texas.

It generates both Corn-Based Ethanol (D6) and Cellulosic Biofuel (D3) Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs), trades actively in carbon markets (including RINs, LCFS, RGGI, and CCA). It has captured CO₂ for Enhanced Oil Recovery for over 15 years.

Conestoga’s multifaceted approach bridges traditional agriculture with the clean energy economy. By partnering with farmers using sustainable practices, the company minimizes emissions while producing renewable alcohol, distiller’s grains, and feed products.

Recent milestones include the acquisition of SAFFiRE Renewables to advance Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) pathways from corn stover, groundbreaking on cellulosic ethanol facilities, and progress on Class VI carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) wells. These initiatives aim for carbon-negative production, aligning perfectly with global decarbonization goals.

In this context, Chesnut’s appointment is not merely additive—it is transformative. As CEO, Tom Willis noted, Chesnut’s “extensive background in financial leadership, strategic planning, and capital markets—including his experience as a public company CFO—will be invaluable as we continue to scale our operations, pursue growth opportunities, and maximize value for our shareholders.”

His expertise will help optimize capital raising for expansions, navigate M&A in the consolidating biofuels space, and strengthen investor relations amid rising demand for low-carbon solutions.

Driving Growth in a Critical Industry

The renewable fuels sector faces unique challenges and opportunities: volatile commodity prices, evolving environmental regulations, supply chain complexities in agriculture-to-energy transitions, and the need for substantial infrastructure investment. Chesnut’s proven ability to manage treasury functions, refinance debt efficiently, and execute large-scale deals equips him to address these head-on.

At Conestoga, he will likely focus on several strategic pillars:

• Capital Markets and Funding: Securing investments for CCS projects, SAF production scale-up, and plant optimizations to maintain leadership in low-carbon intensity scores.

• M&A and Corporate Development: Identifying synergistic acquisitions, like the SAFFiRE deal, to broaden technology portfolios and geographic reach.

• Financial Operations and Risk Management: Enhancing forecasting, cost controls, and hedging strategies in a sector sensitive to corn yields, energy prices, and policy shifts.

• Sustainability Reporting and Investor Engagement: Building transparency around ESG metrics to attract impact-focused capital and maintain strong stakeholder trust.

Chesnut’s prior success in transforming business structures at Alliance Data/Loyalty Ventures mirrors Conestoga’s evolution from traditional ethanol production toward advanced, carbon-capturing biorefineries. His leadership promises disciplined financial stewardship that supports innovation without compromising profitability or reliability.

Beyond numbers, Chesnut demonstrates commitment to broader impact. His volunteer service on the Board of Directors for Women for Economic and Leadership Development (WELD) highlights his dedication to inclusive leadership—certificationssuch as Diligent Climate Leadership further signal alignment with sustainability imperatives central to Conestoga’s mission.

A Tribute to Leadership and Legacy

Jeff Chesnut exemplifies the modern executive: technically proficient, strategically astute, and attuned to societal needs for affordable, reliable, and secure energy. His career reflects resilience through economic cycles, adaptability across industries (from data-driven marketing to consumer finance to now renewables), and a consistent focus on value creation.

As Conestoga Energy advances its vision—producing over 200 million gallons of biofuels annually while pioneering CO₂ sequestration and cellulosic pathways—Chesnut’s arrival marks a new chapter of accelerated growth and market leadership.

In an era demanding urgent yet pragmatic climate solutions, his role ensures that financial excellence underpins environmental progress and agricultural vitality.

Industry observers and stakeholders alike have reason for optimism.

Chesnut’s quote upon joining captures the spirit: “Conestoga’s innovative approach to providing low-carbon-intensity biofuels positions it uniquely in the market to meet the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions. I look forward to working with the talented team at Conestoga to drive financial excellence, strategic growth, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.”

This appointment reinforces Conestoga Energy’s trajectory as a bridge between legacy farming communities in the Heartland and the global clean energy transition. Under leaders like Chesnut and CEO Tom Willis, the company is well-positioned to deliver not only gallons of fuel but also meaningful reductions in carbon intensity, enhanced rural economies, and innovative technologies that benefit generations to come.

In celebrating Jeff Chesnut, we recognize more than a CFO—we honor a steward of sustainable progress, a builder of financial resilience, and a leader committed to turning ambitious visions into scalable realities. The renewable energy sector gains a formidable ally, and the future of low-carbon biofuels shines brighter with his expertise at the helm.