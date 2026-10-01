A Tribute to Jeff Krimell: He Trains MidCareer Professionals and Executives in Market Fluency

Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Jeff Krimmel does not sell bromides or cliques. He sells the many things energy people actually need when the room gets loud: a clean read of the rapidly changing energy markets.

That is rarer than a Caltech doctorate, and he has both.

Born and raised in Houston, he studied mechanical engineering at the University of Texas at Austin and then at Caltech. He defended his PhD in 2010. The thesis used computational methods on shockwaves in biomedical work. Then he did what many theoretically gifted young engineers do not do. He went home and joined Baker Hughes in the real world of measurement-while-drilling, logging-while-drilling, and wireline tools.

One year in the lab was enough. Baker Hughes put him on a science-and-technology leadership track. Pricing, profitability, and market intelligence followed. Eight years at Baker Hughes taught him that a well-designed tool still has to clear a customer’s budget, a competitor’s bid, and a commodity cycle that does not care about your model.

He moved to Key Energy Services on the well-service side, then became Chief Strategy Officer at Pinnacle, a mid-market industrial reliability firm serving the refining, mining, and chemicals sectors. That path matters. Too many energy commentators have only seen one slice of the energy value chain. Krimmel has stood in R&D, commercial strategy, oilfield services, and downstream reliability.

He knows why a rig count can fall while well counts hold. He knows why midstream stocks can outperform while refiners get crushed on margins. He knows why an E&P executive can stare at $100 oil and still feel uneasy. He knows why energy humanism is important to the planet.

That last point is the kind of observation that separates a positive report from a press release.

Today he runs Krimmel Strategy Group. He trains mid-career professionals and executives in market fluency—the difference between running an operation well and steering a business through a cycle. The method is not academic. It is first-principles work with data that can be shown on a slide without apology. While all energy sources are imperfect, energy markets are effective.

Capital discipline is not austerity; it is essential. Natural gas remains the bridge that actually shows up when the grid is asked to do more. AI and data-center load will pull power toward the Permian, but the technology will land slower than the keynote speeches promise, because organizations change has to start from the ground up.

His analysis has been cited in Bloomberg, The Telegraph, Al Jazeera, Benzinga, and the New York Post. That is not a vanity list. It is what happens when you write cogently every day and their reader numbers hold.

On LinkedIn, he has more than 24,000 followers and a simple discipline: a meaningful energy post nearly every day since 2023. The free Sunday brief and the paid research at Foundations of Energy reach more than 4,000 subscribers.

He speaks at DUG Permian, AADE, SPE technical sessions, API Houston, NAPE, and classrooms like Texas A&M. The rooms are not filled with people who want to be told the transition is finished. They are filled with people who have to bid work, allocate capital, master the technology and keep lights on. And ultimately, they innovate energy on the fly.

That is the audience that will actually help bring energy humanism and economic development to the whole planet.

This Energy Humanist Thinks:

• Market fluency is a public good. Operators, service companies, and industrial buyers make better decisions when someone shows the direction.

• Capital discipline without optionality is just a slower way to get trapped in yesteryear.

• Hydrocarbons, gas, nuclear, and competitive renewables all have important jobs. Pretending otherwise is environmental politics, not energy engineering.

• AI will change oilfield and industrial work. It will not do it on a timetable. It will do it, innovation by innovation.

• The Permian’s next chapter is not only barrels. It is electrons, bits, data centers and the pipes and plants that connect them.

• A Houston engineer who can still explain a futures curve in plain English is worth more than a hundred yesterday narrative managers.

Krimmel’s gift is translation. He takes a messy stack—rigs, frac spreads, breakevens, LNG flows, China’s demand, Strait of Hormuz disruptions, power prices, and other latest geopolitical shocks—and turns it into a story a commercial team can use on Monday morning.

He does not need the industry to be beloved. He helps it to be understood.

In a time when energy talk is tribal, that is an important civic service to energy humanity.

The shale years has produced a generation of operators who learned to do more with less. The next decade will reward people who can read the next constraint or obstruction before it shows up in the earnings call. Krimmel is building energy literacy in public and the business world, one chart and one breakthrough of Oil & Gas Market Mastery at a time.

Midwest common sense has always favored the person who can fix the machine, price the job and also harvest the energy. Jeff Krimmel is that person with a Caltech pedigree and a Houston accent in the data.

The energy system still has to work and innovate at the same time. Jeff Krimmel is one of those people helping the energy people who makes it work by seeing the project as it is.