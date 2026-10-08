A Tribute to Jim Church: The Man Who Accounts Energy Projects

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Jim Church keeps the books in Omaha and still tells the accounting truth about the energy physics. That combination is rarer than it should be.

He serves as Controller at Bluestem Energy Solutions, the Nebraska developer, owner, and operator of local wind, solar, and battery projects built for municipal utilities, electric cooperatives, and investor-owned utilities. Public business listings put him in that seat in Omaha. A federal contractor registration for the company lists James Church as a point of contact at 950 South 10th Street. He is not a celebrity analyst.

He is the man who forecasts, budgets, and supervises accounting while projects are financed, built, and kept running. Then he publishes, mostly on LinkedIn, the kind of data-driven notes that finance people write when they have stopped pretending the spreadsheet and the atmosphere are the same document.

That is the tribute. Not a stage. An actual ledger.

Bluestem was founded in 2012 by Jon Crane, out of a construction-company habit of doing the work rather than announcing it. The first connection to a distribution system was a two-turbine wind farm at Springview, Nebraska. From that modest start, the firm grew into a turnkey partner, providing feasibility studies, resource studies, sizing, permitting, procurement, construction, ownership, and long-term operations and maintenance.

The pitch to a small utility is practical. A power-purchase agreement with Bluestem is designed to deliver local generation without an upfront capital outlay from the customer. The company says it customizes the mix — wind, solar, storage, or some combination — to fit the host utility’s load, interconnection, and economics.

In September 2025, the firm marked a generational handoff. Will Crane became president. Jon Crane became chief executive. The public language stayed the same: affordable, reliable, sustainable, built for partners rather than for a press release.

Recent work includes a solar-and-battery project in Burt County, Nebraska, described by the company as the first pairing of utility-scale solar and a Tesla Megapack in the state, and a 6-megawatt alternating-current solar facility that broke ground with Lawrenceburg Utility Systems near Loretto, Tennessee.

These are not continent-sized fantasies. They are distribution-level assets in places where a cooperative or a municipal still has to answer the phone when the lights flicker.

A controller lives inside that reality. Forecasting is not a slogan. Budgeting is not a scenario. Supervising the accounting means that the interconnection study, the offtake contract, the tax equity, the operations reserve, and the replacement schedule all have to withstand an strict audit.

Church’s professional focus, as he and the public record describe it, sits on that bridge between corporate finance and the operating side of energy projects. Anyone who has watched a “cheap” renewable bid become expensive once backup, transmission, and curtailment are accounted for will recognize the job. The omitted line items are where the public energy argument usually dies.

His commentary starts from the number the transition energy industry prefers to hurry past.

He has repeatedly pointed out that fossil fuels still supply roughly 80 percent of global primary energy, and that the share moves slowly because density, cost, and infrastructure are not press-conference variables. The latest Energy Institute Statistical Review, released June 30, 2026, with full-year 2025 data, put fossil fuels at 86 percent of global total energy supply.

All major sources hit records. Renewables were the largest source of growth outside a recession year, led by solar, yet the energy stock remained overwhelmingly coal, oil, and gas. Electricity is decarbonizing faster than total energy. Total energy demand continues to rise, especially in Asia. The Church’s point is the plain one: a transition that cannot yet move the global mix out of the energy eighties is governed by physics and economics, not by a target year. Target years have become greenwishes.

He has also used the intermittency argument without decoration. In a January 2026 note, he wrote that solar and wind are intermittent, low-density, and geographically spread out, and that no modern economy can run on them alone.

Backup is required. That backup is an extra cost of the renewable build. The generators do not pay the full system cost of the intermittency they impose, or the extra capacity needed for peak, or the extra transmission and distribution required to gather diffuse energy and move it to load.

Replacing the output of one gas turbine during the hours the wind blows and the sun shines requires a great many turbines and panels. A controller writing that sentence is not offering a guess. He is describing a balance sheet the ratepayer eventually sees.

The abundance argument in his posts runs the same direction. Reliable, high-density energy is not a lifestyle accessory. It is a physical input to clean water, refrigeration, modern medicine, fertilizer, and the surplus that lets a society fund hospitals instead of hauling water.

Energy poverty is not a messaging problem. It is a shortage of joules in the right form, at the right hour, at a price a household or a factory can pay. Church’s notes treat that as a research finding rather than a slogan, which is how a finance hand should treat it.

He has also flagged the budget risk in rapid net-zero overhauls of electric grids. That is the controller’s objection, and it is the correct one. A grid is a system that has to meet peak demand, ride through contingencies, and settle accounts. Mandating a rebuild on a political calendar before firm capacity and transmission exist results in overruns.

Britain’s recent electricity troubles, which his posts have engaged, are a case study in what happens when backup, constraint payments, and network costs are treated as someone else’s cost. The United States is not exempt. Data-center load, reshored industry, and electric vehicles are arriving as real demand. Intermittent additions do not, by themselves, cover a winter peak in the Upper Midwest or a still evening in August.

None of this requires Church to oppose the projects his employer builds.

Bluestem’s work is local, contracted, and sized to a utility that asked for it. A solar-and-storage plant that a Nebraska cooperative can dispatch in peak hours is a different object from a national mandate that treats gas, coal, and nuclear as moral contaminants.

The first can be a tool. The second is a theory of the entire energy system. A man who can hold both ideas — build what clears on economics, refuse the green fantasy that wind and solar alone run a modern economy — is practicing energy humanism whether or not he uses the phrase.

That is the value of the commentariat that does not live in Washington or in a university energy institute. Omaha is not a slogan. It is a place where a municipal or a cooperative still has to make payroll, and where a controller still has to explain why a project’s all-in cost is not the same as its levelized headline.

The Midwest learned this lesson on farms and in factories long before it became an energy argument. You do not retire the tractor because a brochure prefers a different fuel. You add the tool that earns its keep, and you keep the machine that starts in January.

Church’s published posture fits a larger pattern worth naming. The public energy debate is oversupplied with communicators and undersupplied with people who know the books. The Green Industrial Complex can afford the first group. It spends billions on narrative, grants, and litigation. The second group hides in the comment threads with the Statistical Review, a capacity-factor reminder, and a note that backup is not free.

They do not swing elections by themselves. They keep the factual floor from collapsing. In a decade when electricity demand is rising again — artificial intelligence, reshoring, vehicles — that floor matters more than any other roadmap.

A fair tribute does not inflate him into a household name. The public record on Jim Church is a job title, a city, a company, and a trail of posts that refuse the easy arithmetic. That is enough. Controllers are paid to notice when a model omits the reserve, the transmission, and the winter hour. When one of them says so in public, in plain language, with the global mix attached, he is doing an important civic favor that most of the energy press will not do.

The work at Bluestem will be judged the way utility work is always judged: did the project get built, did it run, did the contract hold, did the community get power it could afford. The information will be judged the way numbers are judged. Fossil fuels is still about four-fifths or more of the world’s primary energy while the energy speeches declared the transition nearly complete.

Intermittent generation still needs firm capacity. Abundance is a health policy. Overruns are not a surprise; they are what happens when physics is entered in the books as a rounding error.

Jim Church is keeping both sets of books. That is worth a salute from Sheboygan.

This Energy Humanist Thinks:

• A controller who publishes about the global mix is more useful than a spokesperson who greenwishes a target year.

• Fossil fuels remained about 86 percent of global total energy supply in 2025, on the Energy Institute’s latest review. Transitions that ignore the energy facts are press releases.

• Backup, transmission, and peak capacity are costs of intermittent generation. Leaving them out of the price is not analysis.

• Local, contracted wind, solar, and storage can earn aa economic place. A mandate that pretends they can run a modern economy alone cannot do so.

• High-density, reliable energy is a precondition of medicine, food, and ordinary health. Scarcity is not a climate policy. It is a tax on people with low incomes.

• The Midwest standard still applies: keep the machine that starts in January, and add the tool that clears on economics.