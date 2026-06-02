A Tribute to Jim Lakely: A Force in the Public Square

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In the often-predictable world of public policy and communications, it is rare to encounter someone who consistently disrupts the conversation with both intellect and genuine wit. Jim Lakely, the Director of Communications at The Heartland Institute, is one of those individuals. Having observed his career from afar, I have found that a tribute to Jim is not a reflection on a legacy past, but a necessary appreciation of the force needed to shape the landscape of our public debates. From my perspective, Jim is the quintessential “communicator’s communicator.”

In a media environment frequently cluttered with jargon, performative outrage, and the hollow echoes of rehearsed talking points, Jim possesses a refreshing, sharp-edged authenticity. He understands something fundamental about the marketplace of ideas: that to be effective, one cannot just be right; one has to be readable, engaging, and brave enough to challenge the status quo without losing the essential element of humor.

Born in New York City, Lakely spent his formative years in Dayton, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1992 with a degree in English Writing. Lakely is an avid fan of the Steelers, Penguins, and his beloved Pitt Panthers.

I have witnessed how Jim helps Heartland navigate the turbulent waters of high-stakes public policy debates. It is a masterclass in poise. Whether he is crafting a response to a complex media inquiry or orchestrating a large-scale public awareness campaign, Jim moves with a deliberate, confident energy. He is rarely rattled. Where others might retreat into defensiveness, Jim leans in with a wry smile and a concise rebuttal. He treats every interaction as an opportunity for clarity rather than obfuscation.

What has always struck me most, however, is the leadership provided by the whole Heartland organization. Jim is not a man who rests on his organization’s laurels. He brings journalistic sense to his role at Heartland, elevating the entire organization.

He knows, as do others at Heartland, like teammates Linnea Lueken and Sterling Bennett, that for an idea to take root, it must be communicated in a way that resonates with the average person, not just the policy elite. They have a unique gift for distilling dense, impenetrable data into something human, relatable, and undeniable.

His dedication to the Heartland Institute’s mission remains palpable. It is clear that this is not just a job for Jim; it is a continued crusade for intellectual freedom, limited government, and robust, honest debate. He and Heartland believe that the best way to solve societal problems is to allow for the widest possible range of ideas to flourish, and they defend that space with remarkable tenacity.

Whether he is in a formal meeting or grabbing a drink after a long conference, Jim speaks with resolve about the importance of being a “counter-weight” in the public square. He seems to thrive in the fray. He doesn’t seem to seek a quiet life of energy conformity; he seeks the healthy friction of clashing opinions and the importance that comes from winning an argument or a tennis match.

In our line of work, it is easy to become cynical or cold, yet Jim seems to maintain an infectious enthusiasm for the process of debate. He possesses a sharp, sometimes acerbic wit that can cut through pretension in a heartbeat, but it is always tempered. Heartland and he serve as a role model to many, never hesitating to offer advice or a word of encouragement to younger and older colleagues. He understands that building an entire energy movement requires building people, not just platforms.

His writing style, much like the man himself, is lean, punchy, and utterly devoid of fluff. When Jim puts his name on a piece, you know you are going to get the unvarnished truth, delivered with panache to make it memorable. His opinion pieces flying the Heartland banner have appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle, New York Post, Chicago Sun-Times,Washington Examiner, American Thinker, Breitbart, Daily Caller, and many other publications.

He, like Heartland, champions the cause of free speech and energy sanity as the essential bedrock upon which all other liberties stand, and he lives that philosophy every day. He is never afraid to speak his mind, even when it is unpopular, and he deeply respects those who dare to do the same.

In reflecting on Jim’s career, I am reminded that the completion of a journey does not define greatness, but by the standards one consistently sets along the way. Heartland and Jim set a rare standard of excellence, integrity, and relentless enthusiasm. He brings a unique “Lakely flavor” to everything he touches—a combination of seriousness about his principles and a refusal to take himself too seriously.

To Jim, I offer this note of appreciation to you and your entire organization: thank you for your example, the guidance, and the unwavering commitment to the principles of the Heartland Institute. You have demonstrated to me—and many others—that intellectual combat doesn’t have to be personal, and that the best defense of a good idea is a clear, courageous, and articulate presentation of it.

I look forward to seeing how you continue to help Heartland push the boundaries of what is possible in public policy. You and the entire Heartland community are champions in the truest sense of the word, and your ongoing work is a vital asset to the causes that I, like many other energy humanists, hold dear.