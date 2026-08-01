The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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KRG's avatar
KRG
11h

Man he broke barriers world wide!

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KRG's avatar
KRG
11h

Part of my learning came through ordering a paperback book on his history through the Weekly Reader offered at Public School. Remember those days? Of course Mom & Dad paid for it. 😊

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