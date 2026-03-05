A Tribute to Jim Willis: The Dedicated Voice and Chronicler of the Marcellus and Utica Shale Industry

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In the fast-paced, high-stakes world of American shale energy, where daily developments in drilling, pipelines, regulations, and markets can reshape economies and communities overnight, one name stands out as a constant, trusted guide: Jim Willis, founder and editor of Marcellus Drilling News (MDN). For more than 17 years, Jim has poured his expertise, discipline, and passion into curating the most relevant news and insights about the Marcellus and Utica Shale plays.

His work has empowered producers, midstream operators, landowners, investors, supply-chain businesses, and policymakers across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and New York. This tribute celebrates not only his professional achievements but also the man behind the daily digests—a marketer turned energy chronicler whose hobby became an indispensable industry resource.

James Allen Willis, known to friends, readers, and colleagues as Jim, calls Broome County in Upstate New York home. A devoted husband and father, he embodies the quiet strength and community spirit of the region. His professional foundation was built in public service and strategic communication. Early in his career, Jim served as an intern and later a staffer in the Ronald Reagan White House, gaining firsthand exposure to national policy-making, leadership, and the power of clear communication. He also worked for U.S. Congresswoman Helen Bentley, deepening his understanding of legislative processes and economic issues affecting working Americans.

Jim then transitioned into the private sector, where he excelled in marketing and information services. He held key roles including Manager of Electronic Marketing at Waters Information Services (now part of Incisive Media), Director of Marketing at Knovel Corporation (an online e-book platform for scientists and engineers), and Vice President of Marketing at A-Team Group, a UK-based news and information service focused on financial technology executives.

These positions honed his exceptional ability to sift through vast amounts of complex data, identify what truly matters, and present it in accessible, actionable ways. He has also served as a marketing and advertising consultant for Natural Gas Intelligence (NGI), further bridging his skills with the energy sector.

The spark that ignited Marcellus Drilling News came in early 2009. Living in Broome County, Jim read an article in the local Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin about farmers in his area who had become overnight millionaires after signing leases with XTO Energy for shale gas development under their land. He had never heard of widespread gas drilling in New York’s Southern Tier, nor was he familiar with XTO at the time.

The story fascinated him—it blended cutting-edge horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technology, high-stakes politics, regulatory battles, and enormous economic potential right in his backyard. Sensing an unfolding revolution, Jim launched MDN as a simple hobby blog to track these developments for himself and anyone else interested.

What started as a part-time passion project became increasingly relevant as the Marcellus Shale boom took off. Within just a few years, the site grew from an avocation into a full-time occupation. By 2012, Jim was working in the market full-time, learning from top experts at NGI and others. Today, MDN remains the go-to daily resource with the tagline “Helping People & Businesses Profit from Marcellus & Utica Shale Drilling.”

Each weekday morning, Jim methodically scours news wires, company press releases, regulatory filings, court documents, industry reports, and local media. By noon Eastern Time, he delivers a carefully curated email digest and website updates featuring the most important stories—condensed, contextualized, and free of hype.

His coverage is remarkably broad and balanced. Readers count on MDN for Baker Hughes rig counts (celebrating when the Marcellus/Utica total climbs above 40, as it has recently), updates on major operators like EQT, Chesapeake Expand Energy, or CNX, midstream projects such as pipeline expansions or compressor station developments, LNG export impacts, royalty and lease news for landowners, legal challenges over setbacks and regulations, and market analyses tied to prices, demand, and competition from plays like the Haynesville.

Jim has published special resources, like the Marcellus & Utica Shale Upstream Almanac, packed with charts, graphs, and data tables that answer “Who’s drilling where and how much?” He has stood ready to correct the record when needed, as in the case of a 2016 “rule of capture” article that he publicly clarified.

The value Jim provides is immeasurable. In an industry where operators, engineers, and executives juggle operations, compliance, and strategy, MDN saves countless hours. Landowners learn about upcoming lease sales or production trends that affect their royalties. Investors and service companies spot opportunities in gathering systems, water management, and new technologies such asmicroturbines running on natural gas.

Policymakers and advocates gain factual context amid debates over energy independence, emissions reductions (natural gas displacing coal), and economic development in Appalachia. Through it all, Jim’s tone remains professional, fact-driven, and quietly supportive of responsible development—the kind that has brought billions in economic benefits, job creation, and energy security to the Northeast.

Jim’s influence extends beyond the daily digest. He has appeared as a guest on prominent podcasts, including multiple interviews on The Crude Life (discussing supply shocks, demand trends, and the Marcellus/Utica outlook) and as the inaugural interviewee for CompressorTech2’s podcast. He contributes guest posts to other platforms, such as Energy Security and Freedom, highlighting innovations like Capstone Turbine installations or CNX’s transparency on drilling setbacks.

His writing has appeared in outlets covering utility security and beyond. With over 1,150 articles tracked on platforms like Muck Rack, Jim has built a body of work over 30,000 articles on MDN that documents a pivotal chapter in American energy history.

What makes Jim’s story especially inspiring is his personal commitment and humility. MDN operates as a lean, one-person powerhouse (with occasional support), yet it delivers with clockwork reliability. In March 2024, when a tragic family loss required him to step away briefly, he shared a heartfelt note with readers, expressing gratitude for their understanding and well-wishes.

Days later, a follow-up post—“Jim Willis is Back”—reflected his resilience and appreciation for the community he serves. These glimpses reveal a man who values relationships as much as reporting. In Broome County, Jim gives back by serving on the boards of several local nonprofit organizations, contributing to the very communities that first drew him to the shale story.

At his core, Jim is a writer and communicator who loves crafting compelling messages, whether through blogs, copywriting, articles, or public speaking. His early White House experience, marketing career, and deep curiosity about technology and economics converged perfectly in MDN. Living and working in beautiful Upstate New York, he remains grounded— a family man who turned local intrigue into a national resource.

As the Marcellus and Utica continue to evolve—navigating market cycles, infrastructure needs, LNG demand, and policy shifts—Jim Willis remains the steady hand at the wheel. His daily work has helped thousands profit, informed policy debates, countered misinformation, and celebrated the ingenuity that has made the United States the world’s leading natural gas producer. In an era of soundbites and polarization, Jim offers substance, consistency, and service.

Jim, thank you. Thank you for spotting that 2009 newspaper article and deciding to dig deeper. Thank you for the thousands of mornings spent curating news so others don’t have to. Thank you for your integrity, your dedication, and your belief in the transformative power of American energy resources done right. Marcellus Drilling News is more than a website—it is a legacy of informed optimism that has strengthened an industry and the people it serves. May your work continue for many years, inspiring the next generation of energy leaders, landowners, and advocates.

The shale patch—and all who benefit from it—are better because of you.