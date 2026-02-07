A Tribute to John Droz, Jr: He Approaches Societal Challenge Like A Physicist.

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

John Droz Jr. stands out as a dedicated, principled, and critical-thinking individual. For over four decades, he has consistently advocated for scientific solutions for our society’s technical issues (energy, climate, election integrity, education, COVID, etc.).

With undergraduate degrees in Physics and Mathematics from Boston College, followed by a graduate degree (Master of Science) in Physics from Syracuse University, John brought a sharp analytical mindset—honed through early professional experience at companies like GE Aerospace Electronics, Mohawk Data Sciences, and Monolithic Memories—to some of the most contentious societal debates of our time.

Retiring early (at age 34) after successfully investing in real estate, John could have easily stepped away and worked on his golf game. Instead, he chose a path of unpaid, tireless activism. Initially, he became an active member of prominent environmental organizations, including the Sierra Club, the Adirondack Council, the Association for the Protection of the Adirondacks, and the Residents Committee to Protect the Adirondacks. Living in the Adirondacks for much of his life, he developed a profound appreciation for pristine lakes and rivers, natural landscapes, sensitive ecosystems, rural communities, and the wildlife that depend on them.

As industrial-scale renewable energy projects—particularly large wind facilities—began proliferating in rural and ecologically fragile areas, John turned his scientific training toward scrutinizing their real-world effects. What he uncovered led him to conclude that most renewable energy implementations failed to deliver on promised economic or environmental benefits when all factors were considered. Worse, there was a wide range of serious liabilities that were ignored or minimized.

In response, John founded the Alliance for Wise Energy Decisions (AWED), growing it into a substantial grassroots coalition of over 10,000 members dedicated to promoting Science-based energy and environmental policies. His website (WiseEnergy.org) became a vital resource hub, offering detailed reports, slide presentations, reference materials, sample letters, and talking points to empower citizens and legislators. John’s approach emphasizes holistic lifecycle analysis—demanding that advocates objectively and comprehensively account for every stage, from manufacturing and installation to operation, maintenance, and eventual removal—rather than cherry-picking narrow metrics like CO2 emissions avoided in isolation.

His contributions extends far beyond organization-building. John authored hundreds of articles, blog posts, and technical critiques published on platforms like Master Resource, his free bi-monthly Newsletters, and his free Substack (Critically Thinking about Select Societal Issues). He has delivered expert testimony before the U.S. House Science & Technology Committee, numerous state legislatures (notably in North Carolina, where he influenced sea-level rise and energy policy discussions), county commissions, town boards, etc., etc. He has appeared on radio and TV programs, given free presentations to over a hundred civic groups, and mentored countless “wind warriors,” citizens opposing unscientific projects in their community.

A hallmark of John’s work has been his insistence on intellectual honesty and scientific integrity. He repeatedly argues that true environmentalism requires rejecting ideological or financially motivated narratives in favor of rigorous, transparent evaluation.

John advocates for technical policies based on genuine critical thinking rather than pseudo-science or lobbying influence. He encourages fellow citizens to question authority, demand full disclosure of data, and prioritize outcomes that protected both human welfare and ecological health. His efforts have helped inform and coordinate opposition to specific projects across dozens of States (from North Carolina to Idaho). When local people have followed his free guidance, the results typically were moratoria, stricter Science-based siting rules, or outright rejections.

John’s effectiveness with energy-related work has resulted in him becoming nationally well-known. This led to him being asked to assist with other societal issues like Climate, COVID-19, election integrity, and K-12 education. He has made substantial contributions in all of these (e.g., here, here, and here).

The takeaway from John’s diverse involvements is that he determined that America’s biggest threat — by FAR — is the corruption of the curriculum in US K-12 schools. What he feels is most disturbing is that no major US Conservative organizations (e.g., Heritage, AEI, CEI, etc.) are paying real attention to K-12 curriculum. The Left is well aware of this vacuum, so they are taking this as a green light to promote Marxism and to kill Critical Thinking. In the US, there are some 4 million high school graduates every year. Most of these have been trained to be lemmings, steeped in progressive ideology. Worse, the vast majority of these graduates will soon become voting citizens...

John is one of the few people in the US who is meaningfully trying to do something about this tsunami, which is now in sight. Recently, he created (for the first time anywhere) a set of Standards to teach Critical Thinking in K-12 schools. He is currently working on getting at least one State to adopt it.

What makes John truly important is his humility and selflessness. He deflects personal credit, insisting that the focus remain on the issues and the Science. He has never sought financial gain from his activism—operating entirely pro bono—and viewed his work as a civic duty. A Mensa member with a lifelong passion for problem-solving, he approaches our society’s technical challenges like a physicist: methodically, skeptically, and with respect for empirical evidence over consensus or authority.

John Droz Jr.‘s legacy endures in the thousands of informed citizens and policymakers he helped to demand better policies that truly benefit the public. He reminds us that Critical Thinking often involves asking uncomfortable questions. In an era of polarized debates and rushed “green” solutions, John’s voice for nuance, rigor, and genuine scientific stewardship remains profoundly relevant and inspiring.

His decades of dedicated, independent effort have left a mark on the pursuit of responsible progress, ensuring that future US generations inherit not just better technical solutions, but (more importantly) are educated to be graduates who have not only mastered the 3Rs but also are Critical Thinkers.