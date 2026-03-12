A Tribute to Jusper Machogu: Africa’s Unyielding Voice for Prosperity and Energy Freedom

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In the verdant hills of rural Kisii, southwestern Kenya, where the soil is rich but the toil is relentless, stands a man who embodies the spirit of resilience and defiance against imposed limitations. Jusper Machogu, a 29-year-old agricultural engineer and small-scale farmer, has emerged not just as a cultivator of crops like finger millet, garlic, and avocados, but as a beacon of hope for Africa’s economic emancipation.

Through his unfiltered lens on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), under the handle @JusperMachogu, he offers the world a raw glimpse into the daily grind of rural African life—videos of weeding fields by hand, harvesting under the scorching sun, and threshing beans with rudimentary tools.

Yet, it is his bold rejection of the man-made climate change narrative and his fervent advocacy for fossil fuels that have propelled him into the spotlight, making him a champion for energy humanism and a critic of policies that perpetuate poverty on the continent. In an era where Western elites dictate “green” agendas from air-conditioned conference rooms, Jusper’s voice cuts through the noise, reminding us that true progress for Africa lies in abundant, reliable energy—not in subsidized renewables or alarmist doctrines.

Jusper’s journey is rooted in the harsh realities of subsistence farming. Born and raised in a region where 98% of agricultural operations remain unmechanized, he witnesses firsthand the backbreaking labor that defines life for millions. Women kneel for hours uprooting weeds, men haul heavy loads of grass and crops on their backs, and families burn wood for cooking, inhaling smoke that shortens lives and burdens health. In one poignant post, Jusper shares a video of threshing beans and maize manually, captioning it: “This is what threshing beans and maize is like for most Africans.

Just 2% of farm operations are mechanized in Africa. #JustStopToil.” He contrasts this with the transformative power of machinery, noting in interviews that a single combine harvester could replace the work of 1,000 people, sparing his mother and countless others from wading through millet fields under the relentless sun. “It makes me sad whenever I see my mom wading through millet. We have women kneeling down and uprooting weeds throughout the farm all day, and it’s sunny. Those machines would change our lives,” he told the CO2 Coalition.

This isn’t mere nostalgia; it’s a call to action against the energy poverty that keeps Africa trapped in pre-industrial drudgery. Jusper’s household consumes a fraction of the energy an average American family uses—equivalent to just over half a cup of crude oil daily for electricity and transport, supplemented by 23 pounds of wood for cooking, which equates to 1.5 gallons of oil’s energy but with far more labor and health costs. In comparison, a Texas family might use 6.9 gallons daily, enabling air-conditioned homes, appliances, and leisure time that boosts productivity to $69.70 per working hour—14 times Kenya’s adjusted rate.

What sets Jusper apart is his unflinching critique of the climate change orthodoxy, which he views as a barrier to Africa’s modernization. He dismisses anthropogenic global warming as a “scam” or “hoax” designed to hold the continent back, prioritizing immediate survival over distant environmental fears. “We have far bigger problems—people sleeping hungry, very poor people around me—I’m more worried about that than I’ll ever be worried about climate change,” he asserts. In a podcast appearance, he elaborates on how climate alarmism stems from “academics sitting in their ivory towers with no real life experience,” while Africans grapple with corruption, lack of water, and basic sustenance.

Jusper argues that fossil fuels—coal, oil, and gas—are essential for lifting Africa out of poverty, powering the machines that ended toil in the West and now in Asia. “Fossil Fuels ended toil in the West by powering various machines. The animal and human muscle was replaced by the engine,” he posts via his advocacy group @FFuelsForAfrica.

He envisions Africa’s oil and gas resources fueling steel, cement, fertilizer, and plastics—the “four pillars of modern civilization”—creating jobs, value addition, and energy sovereignty. Reacting to Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery expansion, he celebrates: “A refinery means value addition and jobs for the locals. It means energy sovereignty. No African country should be importing oil from the Middle East when Africa has its own oil. Fossil Fuels for Africa’s economic prosperity.”

His campaign resonates because it challenges the hypocrisy of global policies. While the UN pushes for phasing out fossil fuels and funding renewables in developing nations, Jusper points out the failures: Germany’s $500 billion investment in green energy doubled grid capacity but produced 20% less electricity at triple the price; global $10 trillion spent on climate efforts yields only 2.6% from solar and wind, with high penetration leading to de-industrialization. Africa, with its vast untapped reserves, is told to embrace “sustainable development,” yet this means unreliable solar and wind that can’t power heavy industry or mechanized farms.

Jusper’s response? “But Africa is being told to embrace renewable energy and sustainable development. We will burn our oil, gas and coal for our economic prosperity. You can only delay but Fossil Fuels for Africa is inevitable. The future is Africa. #JustStopToil.” He supports nuclear energy, including small modular reactors (SMRs), for carbon reductions and AI development, but insists on a “Best of the Above” approach—abundant energy, reliability, infrastructure, and economic growth without subsidies for unprofitable renewables.

Jusper’s rise on X has been meteoric, fueled by his genuine views and farming content that garners clicks, likes, and retweets. Since debunking climate theories, he’s amassed followers and received thousands in donations, some from Western fossil-fuel-linked individuals. He insists these haven’t swayed him: “My views are genuinely held.” This authenticity shines in posts like his criticism of the IPCC meeting in Accra: “Why can’t the IPCC meet in China? It’s the most carbon emitting country in the world… or just do an online meeting?

5 star hotels, business and first class flights, a generous stipend and amazing food? And a park safari in those diesel land cruisers… They just can’t say NO!” Or his jab at Al Gore: “If only Al Gore had a smaller house and no beachfront villa, maybe then I’d take him a tiny bit serious. The climate scam made Al Gore a multimillionaire.” He also embraces Bitcoin for borderless transactions, buying goods in Tanzania and advocating for circular economies to empower farmers.

Beyond advocacy, Jusper addresses gender disparities in energy poverty: women bear the brunt of indoor air pollution from wood smoke and the extra labor without electricity. He calls for treating Africa as an equal, not a “child,” in global development, echoing sentiments in a VOA report on Kenya’s climate debates. His message aligns with energy sanity principles—abundant energy for human health, capital formation, and debt management—countering billions in PR and lobbying for net-zero policies.

Jusper Machogu is more than a farmer; he’s a revolutionary thinker challenging anti-humanist agendas.

In a world where leaders from the European Union and United Nations have lived full lives but risk wars over resources, Jusper represents the youth demanding peace, growth, and self-determination. “Nobody wins in wars only that a few rich people make dirty money. Nobody chose to be born in a particular country or continent. Why can’t we all just get along?” he posts.

By rejecting colonialism’s lingering shadows—now disguised as green imperialism—he paves the way for an African renaissance. Fossil fuels saved forests, whales, and human labor in the West; they can do the same for Africa. As founder of Fossil Fuels for Africa, Jusper’s tireless efforts inspire a continent to burn its resources for prosperity, not bow to external dictates.

In tribute, we salute Jusper for his courage, intellect, and humanity. He reminds us that energy is the keystone of development, and Africa’s future must be forged by Africans. May his vision of mechanized farms, lit homes, and thriving industries become reality, ending toil and ushering in an era of abundance. Jusper Machogu: One of Africa’s true flag bearers for freedom and progress.