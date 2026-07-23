A Tribute to Kathryn Porter: Clarity, Physics, and Courage in Energy’s Real World

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

In the noisy scrum of energy commentary, where polished slogans about inevitable transitions and ever-cheaper wind and solar often drown out inconvenient engineering facts, Kathryn Porter stands apart. She is one of the most visible and consistent voices for energy sanity anywhere in the English-speaking world. She brings to the table not abstract theory or funded advocacy, but hard-won experience across physical and financial markets, a physicist’s grasp of how grids actually behave, and the independence that comes from running her own shop without institutional masters.

Kathryn Porter started Watt-Logic in 2016, initially as a blog which grew into a consulting business, which she currently runs as an independent energy business, advising clients active across the energy value chain in strategy and business development, commercial contract negotiation, risk management and hedging, and transaction due diligence, as well as providing market intelligence and analysis.

Her clients include energy traders, generators, suppliers and developers of embedded and behind-the-meter generation and battery schemes, as well as regulators and providers of ancillary products and services. They range from small local businesses to large multi-national corporations, banks and regulators.

That description, drawn from her own professional profile, captures the breadth of her work. It also hints at why her public analysis carries unusual weight. She has lived the realities she writes about—structuring deals for gas storage, virtual power plants, and LNG; helping new suppliers navigate procurement and regulatory thickets; evaluating behind-the-meter storage and energy-from-waste projects; and serving as an expert witness when infrastructure disputes land in court.

Her path to this point reflects both technical depth and commercial pragmatism. She holds a Master’s degree in Physics from the University of Exeter and an MBA from London Business School. Early career stops included Deloitte, Commerzbank’s capital markets team, and Barclays Capital, where she built structured commodity derivatives for utilities and manufacturers. She moved deeper into energy at EDF Trading as Head of Structuring & Pricing, and later at Societe Generale, focusing on gas, power, upstream oil, and LNG transactions.

Most recently before independence, she worked at Centrica on origination, route-to-market services for smaller North Sea producers and generators, and restructuring legacy contracts. In 2016 she launched Watt-Logic, first as a blog to demystify energy markets and policy, then as a full consulting practice serving clients globally.

What she has built is rare: a genuinely independent platform that explains complex systems in plain language while advising real businesses on real risks. Her YouTube channel walks viewers through how gas and electricity markets actually clear and why the claim that renewables are “cheap” collapses once you count the whole-system costs of backup, balancing, transmission, and stability services. She srites regularly for the Watt-Logic, as well as via policy organizations like the Institute of Economic Affairs, the Global Warming Policy Foundation (Net Zero Watch), and Telegraph and appears on podcasts laying out uncomfortable arithmetic without apology.

Her recent body of work forms a coherent, data-driven case that current UK policy has drifted from physical and economic reality. In the January 2026 report “Electrification – can the grid cope?”, she examined whether Britain’s ambitious targets for electrifying heat, transport, and industry could be met on the existing and planned grid.

The answer is sobering. Even before adding new demand, retiring nuclear capacity (falling below 5 GW by 2032) and at-risk CCGT plants (around 12 GW) create tightening margins. Cold, still winter nights—when heat demand spikes and wind output collapses—already expose the system to shortfalls.

Add concentrated electrification loads, and the picture worsens: potential 12 GW gaps, high probabilities (65-85% in credible scenarios) of regional rationing or blackouts by 2030, and a nontrivial risk of wider cascading failures. Grid reinforcements take years, if not decades. Flexibility tools—smart charging, batteries, demand response—help at the margins but cannot substitute for firm dispatchable capacity during multi-day low-renewables events.

Her conclusion is straightforward: security of supply must again become the foundational principle of policy. Life extensions for existing gas generation and accelerated procurement of new dispatchable resources are the pragmatic near-term necessities.

She has also examined the true costs hidden inside the Net Zero project. In “The True Affordability of Net Zero,” she documented how consumers pay not once but multiple times—for generation, for the backup and storage that intermittency requires, for grid upgrades, for ancillary services that replace the inertia and fault current once provided by synchronous machines, and through green levies that mask the real bill.

The promise of ever-falling renewable costs at the point of generation has not translated into lower whole-system costs or reliable supply. Physics does not negotiate: inverter-based resources behave differently under fault conditions, as events in Iberia and Australia have illustrated. Overbuilding wind and solar plus the supporting infrastructure they demand is not a shortcut to cheap, clean energy; it is a more complex, more expensive, and less resilient system than the one it replaces.

Her July 2026 post “Affordable and reliable energy: where to from here?” returns to these themes with fresh clarity. Electricity systems are governed by physics, not political timelines or financial models. Replacing compact, dispatchable generation with dispersed, intermittent resources, plus the vast new networks, storage, and stability equipment required to make them work reliably, drives up costs and increases fragility.

The sensible path treats firm power—nuclear, hydro, and modern gas—as the foundation, not a temporary bridge. Technologies should be judged on their full contribution to reliability, affordability, and human welfare across the supply chain, not on narrow generation-point metrics that ignore system realities.

These are not abstract complaints. They come from someone who has structured deals for gas-fired assets, helped suppliers manage real procurement risk, and advised developers on behind-the-meter projects that must actually perform.

When she warns that the grid is already operating with uncomfortably thin margins, or that rapid electrification timelines rest on optimistic assumptions about consumer behavior and infrastructure delivery, she speaks with the authority of someone who has modeled and priced these risks for paying clients.

For observers here in America’s heartland, her work carries direct lessons. We enjoy advantages the UK has largely surrendered—abundant domestic natural gas, existing nuclear capacity that can be preserved and expanded, and a political culture that still values practical results over symbolic targets.

Yet the same ideological pressures exist here: mandates that ignore intermittency costs, over-reliance on modeling that assumes away weather extremes, environmental lawfare and construction delays, and a reluctance to speak plainly about the dispatchable resources required to keep factories running and homes warm on the coldest or hottest days.

Kathryn Porter’s insistence that energy is civilization and that losing reliable supply is a civilizational risk aligns with the plain-spoken common sense that has long defined Midwestern thinking about work, infrastructure, and human progress.

She is not anti-renewable in any blanket sense. She advises clients on battery schemes and behind-the-meter generation. What she opposes is the fantasy that intermittent resources can serve as the backbone of a modern economy without massive, costly duplication and without compromising the reliability that ordinary families and competitive industries require. That stance is not radical. It is engineering and economics applied without apology.

In an environmental world where too many voices chase funding, clicks, or political favor, Kathryn Porter has built something durable: an independent practice grounded in markets and physics, and a public record of consistent, evidence-based analysis that policymakers, regulators, and businesses ignore at their peril. She has earned her place among the energy heavyweights who refuse to subordinate reality to targets and consistently articulates energy sanity.

The lights must stay on. Bills must remain manageable for working people. Security of supply must come first. On those fundamentals she has been clear, correct, and unflinching.

Energy humanism begins with honest accounting of what actually keeps modern life functioning. Kathryn Porter delivers that accounting with rigor and courage. Those of us who truly care about abundant, reliable, and fair energy for human flourishing owe her their focused attention and transcontinental appreciation.