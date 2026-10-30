A Tribute to Kenneth Haapala: The Quiet Model Skeptic Who Kept the Weekly Reality Check Going

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Kenneth Haapala has spent decades doing the unglamorous work that energy realism requires. He is president of the Science and Environmental Policy Project (SEPP), the organization S. Fred Singer founded in 1990 to insist that environmental and energy policy rest on physical evidence and the scientific method rather than fashionable models.

He compiles The Week That Was (TWTW), SEPP’s weekly newsletter, and he has contributed to the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC) reports.

Trained as a quantitative economist, he has analyzed numerical energy and economic models since the 1970s and repeatedly shown where government predictions went wrong.

His biographical outline is straightforward. Haapala holds an MS in economics with emphasis on economic modeling and energy economics. Early in his career, he worked on federal contracts. In 1977 he examined the government energy models then used by the Federal Energy Administration and related agencies.

Those models projected that the world would run out of oil and the United States would run out of natural gas by the end of the twentieth century. Haapala reported that the models were inappropriate for the task—their structure and assumptions did not fit the problem they were asked to solve. That report was his last federal government contract.

He moved into private practice as an investment economist, advising clients on long-term investments. In that role, he saw how environmental policies resting on thin scientific justification were used to manage industries and restrict land use.

The modeling background is central. Haapala has written and reviewed hundreds of reports that rest on quantitative techniques. He has published articles and op-eds and earlier wrote a column for a financial newspaper. His consistent focus has been the gap between model output and observed reality.

When assumptions about resource exhaustion, substitution, or technological response are wrong, the forecasts fail. The 1970s government projections of imminent oil and gas scarcity are a textbook case. Subsequent shale development and global production growth made those scarcity forecasts obsolete, exactly as a modeler who tested the underlying logic might have expected.

SEPP and TWTW became the main vehicles for this work. Singer established SEPP to examine government environmental policies against hard evidence. Haapala has served as president, overseeing operations and compiling the weekly newsletter.

TWTW typically runs 25–30 pages, with several pages of commentary by Haapala, plus links and summaries of papers, data, and policy developments. In 2025, SEPP issued 48 editions.

Through Watts Up With That, the newsletter has reached a worldwide distribution exceeding 100,000; WUWT has published about more than 670 issues. The format is deliberate: a regular, sourced roundup that separates physical evidence and model performance from policy claims. Recent issues have addressed temperature trends, CO2 proxies, model verification and validation, radiation physics, and the significant difference between climate models and observed data.

Haapala’s involvement with NIPCC follows the same pattern. The NIPCC was organized under SEPP and later involved the Heartland Institute and the Center for the Study of Carbon Dioxide and Global Change to produce independent assessments of the same literature the IPCC reviews, plus material the IPCC set aside.

Haapala is listed among contributors and reviewers of the 2009 Climate Change Reconsidered report. He has spoken on NIPCC findings, including a 2009 retiring-president’s lecture to the Philosophical Society of Washington titled “The NIPCC Report: Nature, Not Human Activity, Rules the Climate.”

In that setting he critiqued the IPCC’s quantitative procedures and presentation techniques. He summarized the NIPCC conclusion that recent warming is neither unusual nor unprecedented and is most likely dominated by natural forces, while the models substantially overestimate CO2’s influence.

He has twice been elected president of the Philosophical Society of Washington, the oldest scientific society in the city, founded in 1871 under Joseph Henry. The society meets regularly for lectures open to the public. Holding that office twice indicates his sustained engagement with a community that values direct scientific discussion over institutional consensus.

Public statements track the same concerns. Haapala has addressed the three lines of evidence cited for EPA’s greenhouse-gas endangerment finding (tropical hot-spot signature, unusual late-twentieth-century warming, and model projections of dangerous future warming) and noted that the distinctive human fingerprint has not been found and that the models have not been validated against scientific observations.

He has commented on pipeline decisions, noting that pipelines remain the safest mode of land transport for oil and that private-capital projects should be judged by their economics rather than by political intervention.

He signed the 2017 open letter urging a full withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and an end to taxpayer funding of UN global warming programs. In 2017 he was named to the Trump administration’s transition team handling appointments at the Department of Commerce, the agency overseeing NOAA.

His practical record is continuity. TWTW has appeared week after week for years, summarizing data, papers, and policy actions without requiring a large staff or institutional budget. SEPP filings describe a lean operation focused on the newsletter, website, and related scientific reviews. Haapala’s role has been to keep that channel open—selecting material, writing the weekly commentary, and maintaining the distinction between observed physical evidence and model-driven claims.

This Energy Humanist Thinks:

Models are only as good as their assumptions and their validation against data. Haapala’s 1977 critique of depletion forecasts remains useful because the same class of error—projecting scarcity or catastrophe from incomplete substitution and technological assumptions—reappears in energy and climate modeling.

Weekly compilation of contrary evidence is less glamorous than a single dramatic paper, yet it is how a skeptical readership stays current.

Organizations that test claims against the scientific method, rather than against institutional consensus, perform a necessary service even when their budgets are modest.

Energy policy that treats resource forecasts or climate model outputs as settled facts repeats the 1970s mistake on an even larger scale.

Basically, Haapala’s contribution has been steady application of quantitative scrutiny to energy and environmental claims, delivered through a weekly newsletter that has reached a wide audience of scientists, engineers, and policymakers.

His work rests on the premise that models must be tested against observations and that policies built on unvalidated projections waste resources.