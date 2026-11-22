A Tribute to Kerry Clapp: The Oklahoma Engineer Who Measures What Environmental Advocacy Actually Costs

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Contributing Writer for Master Resources, Blogger on Substack (stephenheins@substack.com)

Kerry Clapp spent decades in the pipes, compressors, and control rooms of the American energy system before he started writing about it. A mechanical engineer from Oklahoma State and an MBA from Oklahoma City University, he worked in production and midstream roles at Sun/Oryx, Chesapeake, Access Midstream, and Williams.

He knows what gas volumes look like at 2 a.m. when a freeze is rolling in, and what happens when a pipeline is not built. That background is the foundation of the Substack he calls A Pragmatic Approach To Energy.

The newsletter’s stated purpose is straightforward: to inform the public when the media and government are not providing an accurate view. Clapp uses state-level generation data, electricity prices, capacity factors, and curtailment numbers. He does not traffic in slogans. He looks at what the numbers say about which policies deliver reliable power at prices ordinary people can pay, and which ones do not.

In one detailed series, he examined 2024 electricity costs. Using a statistical approach rather than selective examples, he identified the clear high-price outliers: Hawaii at roughly 43 cents per kilowatt-hour, California near 32 cents, Massachusetts and Connecticut in the high 20s. Hawaii’s dependence on petroleum and isolated island grids is a special case. California, Connecticut, and Massachusetts are not.

Their prices track policy choices more than physics or resource limits.

California’s heavy solar build-out, large battery investments (nearly half the nation’s storage), net-energy-metering rules that shift costs onto non-solar customers, and frequent reliance on imports all show up in the data.

On many days solar can swing from well above load to a fraction of it within hours. The system pays neighbors to take surplus power at times, still compensates rooftop owners, and keeps gas plants and imports on call for the rest of the day.

Ratepayers who do not own panels carry a disproportionate share of the resulting costs. Clapp notes that Texas generates roughly twice as much electricity as California at below-average prices, and that Iowa’s high share of alternative generation has not produced California-style rates. The difference lies in market design and regulatory constraints, not in the presence of wind or solar.

New England shows a parallel pattern. The region relies heavily on natural gas yet has severely limited new pipeline capacity from the Marcellus or harvesting Utica NG. The result is elevated prices and, at times, reliance on imported LNG or even petroleum. The Jones Act has never helped.

Oklahoma, by contrast, delivers electricity at near 12 cents per kilowatt-hour while incorporating a larger share of renewables than Hawaii.

Clapp’s home state is not a laboratory for ideology; it is a working example of what happens when infrastructure is allowed to match resources and demand.

This is environmental advocacy of a particular kind. Clapp is not arguing that emissions or land use do not matter. He is measuring the gap between stated goals (aka Greenwishing) and delivered practical, environmental outcomes.

When high-cost policies raise electricity prices, households cut back on heating, cooling, and other uses that improve health and productivity.

Manufacturing and data-center loads that could locate in lower-cost regions face higher barriers. The practical result is slower displacement of older, less efficient plants and less capital available for whatever mix of nuclear, gas, hydro, and competitive renewables actually reduces emissions at scale.

Affordability and reliability are not secondary to environmental goals; they are the conditions under which those goals can be met without punishing the people who are supposed to benefit, better known as practical environmentalism.

Clapp’s industry career has supplied him with the concrete details. Midstream volume management and gas control are not abstract. They involve real molecules, real compressors, and real weather. When he writes about California’s daily solar ramps or New England’s pipeline constraints, the analysis rests on decades of seeing how systems behave when policy and physics diverge.

Clapp’s Substack posts are typically free, data-heavy, and free of the promotional language that often surrounds energy transitions. Readers get tables, generation mixes, and price comparisons rather than projections that assume every constraint will be overcome on schedule, better known as Greenwishing.

In the Midwest tradition of plain measurement, Clapp treats energy policy the way an engineer treats a manufacturing plant: does it run, at what cost, and with what reliability under actual conditions? That approach is rarer than it should be.

Large environmental organizations and many media accounts emphasize deployment targets and installed capacity. Clapp keeps returning to delivered cost and system performance. The distinction matters.

Capacity that is curtailed, exported at negative prices, or backed by expensive firming resources does not deliver the same environmental or economic result as capacity that runs when it is needed at competitive cost.

Oklahoma’s own energy picture—low rates, growing load from data centers and industry, a mix that includes gas, wind, and continued investment in dispatchable generation—illustrates the point without requiring special pleading.

The same resources exist elsewhere, but the outcomes differ depending on the rules governing interconnection, permitting, cost allocation, and the treatment of firm capacity. Clapp’s writing makes those differences visible with numbers rather than narrative.

Environmental advocacy that ignores price and reliability eventually collides with political and economic limits. Households and businesses notice the difference between 12 cents and 32 cents. When the higher figure is the predictable result of policy rather than geography or fuel scarcity, support for further mandates decidedly weakens.

Data-driven accounts of that pattern are a form of energy advocacy for better policy, not opposition to cleaner outcomes. They keep the focus on what actually moves emissions down while keeping the lights on and the bills manageable.

Kerry Clapp’s contribution is the steady application of operating experience and public data to questions that are often answered with models and targets. From the control rooms of midstream gas to the tables of state electricity statistics, the through-line is the same: measure the system as it runs, not as it is described.

That habit is useful wherever energy decisions affect both the environment and the people who live and thrive, or are impoverished with the results.

This Energy Humanist Thinks:

• Reliable, affordable power is the practical foundation for any sustained environmental improvement. High prices that stem from policy reduce household and industrial energy use and slow the replacement of older plants.

• State comparisons show that renewable generation share does not dictate electricity price. Market design, pipeline access, cost allocation, and the treatment of firm capacity matter more.

• Experience in midstream operations supplies a check on abstract transition plans. Systems must handle weather, ramps, and maintenance with real molecules and real equipment.

• Informing the public with generation mixes, prices, and curtailment data fills a gap left when coverage emphasizes capacity targets over delivered cost and performance.

• Oklahoma’s combination of low rates and substantial renewable output is evidence that abundance and cleaner generation can coexist when infrastructure is permitted to match demand.