A Tribute to Kyle Kohli: Deep Diver with “Energy in Depth”

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Kyle Kohli does the unglamorous work that keeps the energy argument from floating free of the bills. He reports, mostly through Energy in Depth, on the lawsuits, the Superfund bills, the gubernatorial flip-flops, and the quiet arithmetic that shows up later on a household statement. That is the tribute. Not a stage. A notebook that still contains the sobering numbers.

He is based in the Denver area and represents Energy in Depth, the research and public-outreach program of the Independent Petroleum Association of America. The program was launched in 2009 as a rapid-response and education effort focused on shale development.

Kohli’s byline appears on its site and in outside outlets, including a September 2025 piece in The Spectator on Gavin Newsom. His public profile lists him with FTI Consulting and Energy in Depth. The work is what it says it is: facts about energy production, lawsuits, and costs, written for readers who have to pay for power.

Kohli’s biography is straightforward. He graduated cum laude from the University of Colorado Boulder in 2010 with a degree in political science, then earned an MBA from Duke’s Fuqua School of Business in 2019. High school was Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks, California.

Earlier political work included stints as senior adviser to then-Rep—Mike Coffman, Colorado communications director for the Republican National Committee, and executive director of Compass Colorado. In 2022, he served as communications director for Joe O’Dea’s Senate campaign.

A 2020 Colorado Politics profile called him a “war roomer,” the person who watches the tape, finds the actionable line, and gets it out. That habit has not changed. It has simply moved from campaign cycles to the longer argument over energy supply and energy humanism.

Energy in Depth’s stated purpose is to educate the public, policymakers, and journalists about the safety and benefits of developing America’s oil and natural gas resources, especially from shale. Kohli’s recent output stays inside that lane and widens it to the consequences.

He has written about California’s refinery exits and Newsom’s shift from calling energy workers “the polluted heart of the climate crisis” to confronting the practical consequences of the same policies. He has tracked climate Superfund legislation that has stalled in multiple states amid affordability concerns.

He has also followed the Boulder climate lawsuit against energy companies as it moved through Colorado courts and toward the U.S. Supreme Court, noting the eight-year mark and the lack of celebration among the plaintiffs. He has flagged Massachusetts polling that put energy bills at the top of household worries, while state leadership doubled down on the policies that raised those bills. That seems to be changing recently.

These are not abstract topics. A climate lawsuit that seeks to assign liability for global emissions to producers is a claim that the cost of dense energy should be paid, after the fact, by the companies that supplied the life-affirming gift of energy.A Superfund bill that tries to do the same by statute is the same wrong-headed claim with a different caption.

When deep-blue legislatures slow or stop those measures because voters notice the price, the reporting that records the slowdown is quite useful. Kohli has done that recording. He has also noted the questions about foreign funding that have appeared in congressional hearings on climate litigation, and the practical detours California has taken to keep gasoline flowing. At the same time, its own production and refining capacity shrank.

The larger pattern he documents is the one energy humanism cares about. Reliable, high-density energy is an essential input to ordinary life. When energy policy raises the price of energy,the larger bill arrives first for working households, then for manufacturers, then for the grid operators who still have to meet peak demand.

California’s experience—refinery closures, higher prices, and a governor who once treated the industry as an adversary now managing the results—is a case study. Kohli’s Spectator piece laid out the sequence without ornament: the declarations, the lawsuit, the permitting delays, the 2045 drilling pledge, and the subsequent absence of affordable alternatives.

That sequence is not unique to one state. It is the reason a reporter who stays on lawsuits and Superfund dockets is doing more than just an energy industry defense. He is keeping the ideals of energy humanism

His political background is relevant only because it explains the method. A communications director learns to separate the usable fact from the surrounding noise. An executive director of an advocacy group learns which claims survive contact with a voter who just opened an electric bill.

Those skills transfer. The Kohli “Energy in Depth” pieces are short, sourced, and focused on specific bills, lawsuits, and price signals. They do not require the reader to accept a theory of the entire climate system. They require the reader to notice that a lawsuit filed in 2018 is still in motion, that a Superfund concept has met resistance even in friendly legislatures, and that a governor’s earlier rhetoric now collides with refinery economics.

That is rarer than it should be. Much of the energy press prefers the announcement to the outcome. A new climate lawsuit is covered as moral progress. The later discovery that the same lawsuit may raise costs, or that courts may limit its reach, receives less attention.

A reporter who tracks both ends of the story and does so from a platform that does not pretend neutrality about the value of domestic production performs a service. The service is not that every sentence is uncontested. The service is that the contested sentences are attached to dates, docket numbers, and household consequences.

Colorado is a useful vantage. The state has both significant oil and gas production and an active climate-litigation docket. Boulder’s case against Exxon and Suncor has been in the courts for years and has reached the Supreme Court on questions of federal preemption and jurisdiction.

Kohli has written about the procedural posture, the amicus activity, and the political candidates who have embraced or expanded the approach. He has also noted the practical obstacles—taxpayer protections, affordability polling, and the simple fact that energy is still mostly supplied by the fuels that allow humanity to flourish.

A Midwest reader recognizes the pattern. You do not retire the furnace because environmental lawfare prefers renewables. You keep the machine that starts in January, and you watch what the court and the legislature actually do.

The tribute is therefore to the important habit, not the less important headlines. Kyle Kohli comes from campaign war rooms and state political shops. He now applies the same discipline to energy litigation, Superfund proposals, energy humanism and the gap between climate announcements and energy bills.

Energy in Depth exists to put facts about domestic oil and gas into the public argument. Kohli bylines do that work with particular attention to the costs borne by households. In a period when electricity demand is rising again and the global fuel mix remains dominated by hydrocarbons, that attention is not a luxury. It is the difference between a press release and a ratepayer, between energy poverty and energy humanism.

This Energy Humanist Thinks:

• A reporter who stays on the lawsuit dockets and the Superfund bills is far more important than a commentator who only covers the announcement.

• Climate liability suits and Superfund statutes are attempts to assign the cost of hydrocarbons, without assigning the ample benefits to humanity. Recording where they stall or fail is part of the public record.

• California’s refining exits and Newsom’s shift from adversary rhetoric to managing the results are a case study in energy crisis policy meeting life affirming physics.

• Energy bills that rank as the top household concern are not a messaging problem. They are a price warning.

• Domestic oil and gas production still supplies the majority of the hydrocarbons that runs modern life. Reporting that embraces that fact as relevant is not only advocacy. It is energy humanism.

• The Midwest standard still applies: keep the machine that starts in January, and notice who is trying to keep hydrocarbons in the ground.