The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
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The Queen of the Netherlands and the European Union's chief need sincere, honest scientists and policy advisors like Marcel Crok.

Thanks, Stephen Heins, for shining a light on outstanding people in energy and climate science.

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