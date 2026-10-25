A Tribute to Marcel Crok: Steady Hands on the Climate Watchdog

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Marcel Crok has spent more than twenty years doing something that used to be ordinary: asking questions and following the evidence. A Dutch science journalist with a background in physical chemistry, he studied in Amsterdam and Leiden, then moved into reporting.

In 2005 he published a detailed article in Natuurwetenschap & Techniekexamining the hockey-stick temperature graph that had become central to the climate debate. The piece drew on the work of Steve McIntyre and Ross McKitrick and earned him the Glass Griffin prize for young science journalists. That award and the response to the article changed the course of his work. He left regular editing positions and focused full-time on climate science and policy.

The Dutch government later asked him to serve as an expert reviewer of the IPCC’s Fifth Assessment Report. He also helped establish Climate Dialogue, an online platform that brought together scientists holding different views.

His 2010 book De Staat van het Klimaat examined the state of the debate rather than simply restating official summaries. Throughout, Crok has maintained that science advances by remaining open to criticism, not by declaring questions closed.

In 2019 he co-founded the Climate Intelligence Foundation (Clintel) with emeritus geophysics professor Guus Berkhout. The organization describes itself as an independent foundation whose purpose is to generate knowledge about climate change and climate policy, to encourage public debate, and to act as a meeting place for scientists with differing views.

Its most widely known statement is the World Climate Declaration, whose headline reads: “There is no climate emergency.” The declaration has been signed by more than 2,000 scientists and experts from dozens of countries, among them Nobel laureate John F. Clauser and other researchers in physics, geology, engineering, and related fields.

It argues that climate science should be less political and climate policy more scientific, that models remain immature, and that adaptation based on proven technologies deserves priority alongside emissions reduction.

Since 4 December 2025, former Czech President Václav Klaus has served as President of Clintel, succeeding Berkhout.

Marcel Crok continues as Director. Under this leadership the foundation promotes the principles of the World Climate Declaration, encourages open scientific debate on both climate science and climate policy, and expands its international network of scientists, experts, and supporters. Clintel remains a small organization by design, funded largely by private donors rather than large institutional grants.

Its recent events have included lectures and discussions featuring researchers such as Roger Pielke Jr., whose data on extreme-weather trends and disaster losses have long conflicted with some IPCC summaries.

Crok’s most substantial published critique of the official process is the 2023 book The Frozen Climate Views of the IPCC, edited with Andy May and drawing on contributions from researchers in the Clintel network. The volume examines claims in the Sixth Assessment Report’s Working Groups I and II.

It documents instances in which the IPCC, according to the authors, emphasized a single paper claiming rising normalized disaster losses while giving little weight to more than fifty others showing no clear climate-driven increase; it notes the continued prominence of high-end scenarios later judged implausible; and it argues that good news on reduced weather-related mortality and CO₂ fertilization effects receives less attention than projected harms.

The book’s title reflects the authors’ view that the IPCC has become locked into a narrow set of conclusions rather than remaining fully open to contrary evidence.

These positions have cost Crok professionally. He has described periods when mainstream outlets were reluctant to assign him work even on non-climate topics. He has continued nonetheless, speaking at conferences, writing, and organizing discussions.

Recent Clintel events in the Netherlands have drawn audiences interested in the practical consequences of energy policy—grid reliability, costs to households and industry, and the gap between model projections and observed outcomes.

Crok has also addressed the measurable greening of the planet linked to rising CO₂, a phenomenon documented in satellite data and agricultural yield statistics that rarely receives equal billing in policy discussions.

From a Midwest vantage point, the pattern is familiar. When institutions treat complex natural systems as settled, practical people who rely on reliable energy, manufacturing jobs, and affordable food start asking whether the numbers still add up.

Wisconsin’s farms, factories, and lake-effect weather remind anyone who lives there that climate has always varied and that human prosperity has always depended on abundant, dispatchable energy. Policies that raise the cost of that energy without clear, proportional benefits hit ordinary households first. Organizations that insist on open examination of the data, rather than on narrative enforcement, perform a useful public service.

This Energy Humanist Thinks

• Open scientific debate is not an obstacle to sound policy; it is a precondition for it. When models, sensitivity estimates, and attribution studies remain contested, treating one set of conclusions as beyond question produces brittle and expensive rules. • The measured benefits of higher atmospheric CO₂—greater plant growth, higher crop yields, and expanded vegetation—deserve the same systematic attention given to projected risks. Ignoring them distorts cost-benefit analysis. • Energy abundance remains the foundation of human health, education, and economic mobility. Any climate policy that systematically raises the price or reduces the reliability of energy for households and industry must demonstrate that the climate gains outweigh those costs. • Networks of independent scientists and engineers, even when small, can surface literature and data that large assessment processes sometimes under-weight. Their continued operation keeps the public record more complete. • Adaptation using proven technologies, infrastructure, and early-warning systems has historically reduced weather-related harm far more effectively than projections of future mitigation alone. Both tracks merit rigorous, comparative evaluation.

Marcel Crok’s decision to keep directing Clintel under new presidential leadership continues a straightforward commitment: collect the best available evidence, invite contrary views, and refuse to treat uncertainty as settled fact.

In a field where large institutions and substantial funding favor one direction, that persistence matters. It supplies one more voice, Marcel Crok and Clintel, arguing that human prosperity and careful observation of the climate system can proceed together rather than in opposition.