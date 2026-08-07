A Tribute to Mark C. Christie: FERC’s Reliability Architect

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

In the ongoing defense of “energy sanity,” few figures have demonstrated the intellectual rigor and pragmatic courage of Mark C. Christie. During his tenure as Member and then Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, he served as a vital interlude of reliability-focused governance, marking a capstone to a distinguished career defined by a steadfast commitment to the American consumer and business community.

A student of the law and a practitioner of what might be called “energy humanism,” Christie’s philosophy was forged long before he ascended to the federal level. Growing up in the public schools of Welch, West Virginia, and working as an underground coal miner during his college summers, he developed an intimate, lived understanding of the importance of reliable power.

He was a magna cum laude graduate of Wake Forest University and an alumnus of Georgetown University Law Center, where he first encountered the agency he would one day lead. His academic credentials—including decades of teaching regulatory and constitutional law—provided the intellectual bedrock for his actions, yet he remained, at heart, a boots-on-the-ground pragmatist. His energy sanity and clarity has always impressed this Midwestern energy humanist.

Before joining FERC in 2021, Christie spent nearly 17 years on the Virginia State Corporation Commission. Elected by the Virginia legislature on a bipartisan basis, he navigated the complex intersections of utility regulation, banking, and insurance.

During his Virginia tenure, he led the Organization of PJM States, Inc. (OPSI) and the Mid-Atlantic Conference of Regulatory Utilities Commissioners (MACRUC), earning a reputation as a fierce defender of state sovereignty. He understood that electricity is not merely a line item on a spreadsheet: Energy abundance, not scarcity, was essential requirement for human flourishing, and he was acutely sensitive to the burden that rising utility costs place on working families and successful businesses.

Influenced by his service as a U.S. Marine Corps officer, Christie managed with a clear, unwavering vision. His leadership style was defined by decentralization; he provided strategic guidance while trusting the specialized expertise of grid operators and technical staff to maintain the delicate frequency balance required to prevent systemic failure or collapse. He famously eschewed the micromanagement common in Washington, choosing instead to focus on the core mission: the reliable delivery of affordable energy.

As a Member and Chairman, Christie was a vocal and consistent critic of the reckless, rapid retirement of dispatchable baseload generation—coal, gas, and nuclear. He warned repeatedly that an industrial economy could not be sustained on the whims of weather-dependent resources alone without adequate, firm replacements. He viewed the rapid transition away from baseload power as a genuine reliability crisis, and he used his platform to highlight the threat of catastrophic outages.

His clash with grid operators like PJM over transmission planning processes served as a final defense of the historical, constitutional authority of states (aka “cooperative federalism”) to site and approve their own energy infrastructure.

In the closing months of his chairmanship, as data-center demand exploded and capacity auctions began to miss reliability targets, Christie refused to soften the message. He told anyone who would listen that the reliability threat was no longer “on the horizon”—it was already here.

He insisted that the only honest path forward was to stop the premature retirement of dispatchable plants and to build combined-cycle gas, nuclear. Also, he advocated firm infrastructure and capacity, which the grid actually needs. That kind of plain talk, rooted in both engineering reality and concern for the monthly bills of ordinary Americans, is rare in Washington and rarer still among regulators.

Even after concluding his tenure in August 2025, his influence remains significant. As the Founding Director of the Center for Energy Law and Policy at William & Mary Law School, he continues to shape the next generation of energy thinkers.

There, his writings and discussions have created a genuinely neutral forum—one that puts consumer costs, reliability, and state authority back at the center of the conversation rather than treating them as afterthoughts to fashionable policy goals.

The Center’s early focus on data-center growth and the fair allocation of its costs shows that Christie is still doing the same hard work he always did: forcing the hard questions into the open so that working people and business people are not left to pay the price of someone else’s ideology.

Mark Christie was never a flashy politician; he was a serious man doing a serious job during a period of critical transition. He serves as a definitive reminder that expertise matters, and that the duty of a regulator and energy activist is not to dictate the future, but to ensure the foundation of our society is strong enough to build a future America.