A Tribute to Michael Powell: 25th Anniversary of Open Access in the Digital Age

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In the annals of American telecommunications history, few figures stand as tall as Michael K. Powell, whose tenure at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) marked a pivotal era of navigating the explosive growth of the internet and media convergence. Serving as a Commissioner from 1997 and ascending to Chairman in January 2001 under President George W. Bush, Powell brought a principled, market-oriented vision to the agency at a time when massive corporate mergers were reshaping the digital landscape.

His work on the Consent Order approving the AOL-Time Warner merger on January 12, 2001 exemplifies this legacy—a careful balancing act that safeguarded competition, fostered innovation, and ensured open access to broadband infrastructure, all while resisting overregulation that could stifle progress. This tribute honors Powell’s steadfast commitment to these principles, highlighting how his leadership enabled a landmark decision that echoed the voices of everyday advocates and set precedents for the Open Access of the Internet.

The AOL-Time Warner merger, announced in 2000 and originally valued at over $466 billion, was the largest merger in U.S. history at the time, uniting the world’s leading internet service provider with a media giant controlling vast cable networks. As an FCC Commissioner during the review process, Powell and his staff played a key role in scrutinizing the deal under the Communications Act, weighing its potential to accelerate broadband deployment against risks of monopolistic control.

The resulting Memorandum Opinion and Order (FCC 01-12), adopted in late 2000 and released shortly after Powell became Chairman, approved the transfer of licenses but imposed targeted conditions to prevent anticompetitive harms. Powell concurred with the overall approval, recognizing the merger’s public interest benefits in expanding high-speed internet access.

Still, he dissented in part on certain conditions, arguing they might preempt broader rulemaking and that the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) parallel consent decree already addressed core concerns sufficiently. This nuanced stance reflected his philosophy: promote competition through minimal, evidence-based intervention rather than broad regulatory mandates.

Central to Powell’s enduring impact were the Order’s open access provisions, which mandated non-discriminatory access to Time Warner’s cable broadband lines for unaffiliated internet service providers (ISPs). These conditions required AOL-Time Warner to negotiate in good faith with competitors, ensure at least three unaffiliated ISPs (starting with one like EarthLink before launching its own service, followed by two more within 90 days) could connect to its network on reasonable terms, and prohibit discrimination in content transmission, technical performance, or customer marketing.

No AOL Time Warner interference with unaffiliated ISPs’ content or subscribers’ choices was allowed, and the combined companies had to provide neutral listings of available providers; for advanced services like instant messaging-integrated video, interoperability standards, or contracts with unaffiliated providers were enforced, with sunset clauses after five years and ongoing FCC monitoring via progress reports and a trustee. These measures directly addressed fears that the merged entity could leverage its dominance—AOL’s instant messaging stronghold and Time Warner’s cable footprint—to lock out rivals, ensuring a more open ecosystem for broadband innovation.

Powell’s approach to open access was forward-thinking, emphasizing consumer choice and market dynamics over rigid controls. While he cautioned against the FCC tackling industry-wide issues through merger-specific adjudication—preferring comprehensive inquiries like the Cable Access Notice of Inquiry—his involvement ensured the conditions were tailored and enforceable, complete with dispute resolution mechanisms and confidentiality protections.

This framework not only mitigated immediate harms but also influenced later broadband policies, underscoring Powell’s belief in “getting the law right” to empower technology’s transformative potential. As Chairman, he later oversaw the removal of certain conditions in 2003 when market conditions evolved, demonstrating adaptive governance that avoided perpetual regulatory burdens.

A particularly inspiring aspect of Powell’s legacy in this merger is how the FCC process amplified the voices of individual advocates and larger competitors, proving that under his watchful eye, the agency remained accessible to all stakeholders.

Take my story, as reported by Alec Klein of the Washington Post and other merger reporters:

“Steve Heins, a self-described “aging flower child” and marketing director for NorthNet, for a small ISP in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Dubbed a “blizzard of one” for my relentless Open Access campaign, I helped organize the grassroots ISP voice that Powell’s open-door FCC welcomed.

Skeptical of AOL and Time Warner’s initial pledges of open access, I drove to a local Time Warner office in Appleton in March 2000, demanding they honor their promises—only to be brushed off. Undeterred, I contacted consumer groups, reporters (who served as “Deep Throat” to Washington Post reporter Alec Klein), and FCC staffers, exposing how Time Warner’s proposed terms demanded 75% of subscriber revenues, effectively closing the door to competitors.

Eventually, I made multiple trips to Washington, meeting with FCC and FTC officials, and even submitted a business plan—the “NorthNet Manifesto”—within two days when asked what proper open access should look like. My efforts, alongside broader Internet industry advocacy, helped shape the Consent Order’s requirements for multiple competing ISPs and monitoring. Remarkably, the FCC’s final approval cited me as many as nine times—more than Microsoft, which was referenced four times—highlighting how Powell’s commission valued substantive input from small players and larger competitors over the merger’s corporate gloss. As Alec Klein later reflected, “AOL and Time Warner had just messed with the wrong guy,” and the FCC’s responsiveness under Powell turned one man’s blizzard into an enlightened document of accountability that protected consumers, fostered competition and still encouraged technological innovation.

Michael Powell’s work on the AOL-Time Warner Consent Order remains a testament to principled regulation in an era of rapid change. By championing open access through targeted conditions while advocating for market freedom, he helped lay the foundation for the vibrant broadband world we enjoy today. His legacy reminds us that authentic leadership listens to all involved voices, then balances innovation with fairness, and always puts the public interest first.

Thank you, Chairman Powell, for steering the FCC through turbulent times with vision and integrity.

Post Script

After the FCC, Michael Powell served as President and CEO of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association (NCTA)—now known as NCTA – The Internet & Television Association—from April 25, 2011, until his retirement in late 2025, a tenure spanning nearly 15 years.

Transitioning from his high-profile role as Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) (2001–2005), Powell brought deep regulatory expertise and a forward-thinking vision to the cable and broadband industry. His appointment followed a distinguished public service career, during which he oversaw the telecommunications sector’s shift into the digital age, including the rise of broadband, Wi-Fi, and VoIP.

Under Powell’s leadership, NCTA evolved into a powerful advocate for the converging worlds of broadband innovation and video entertainment. He guided the association through rapid technological and market transformations, strengthening its influence in shaping public policy in Washington. Key achievements included championing policies that expanded broadband access across America, encouraged massive private-sector investments in next-generation networks, and promoted a competitive digital marketplace.

Powell was instrumental in initiatives such as the 10G platform, aimed at delivering seamless, ultra-high-speed connectivity, and consistently fought burdensome regulations (such as Title II reclassification) to foster innovation and investment.

Described by industry leaders as an “unwavering champion” and “gifted storyteller,” Powell represented the sector with passion and strategic insight before Congress, the FCC, and other agencies. His tenure saw the cable industry invest hundreds of billions in infrastructure, closing digital divides and powering the modern internet economy.

Recognized with honors, including induction into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, Powell’s legacy lies in bridging regulatory experience with industry advocacy to advance connectivity for all Americans.