A Tribute to Michelle Bloodworth: Coal’s Quiet Force for Energy Sanity

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Michelle Bloodworth does not traffic in slogans. She speaks the language of engineers, grid operators, and people who understand that electricity is not a theory—it is the difference between light and dark, heat and cold, factories running and factories silent. As President and CEO of America’s Power, she stands as one of coal’s clearest, most disciplined voices at a moment when the nation needs every megawatt of steadfast capacity it can keep.

America’s Power is the only national trade association whose sole mission is to advocate for coal-fueled electricity and the fleet that still supplies more than one-fifth of U.S. power. Bloodworth has led it since 2018, after serving as its Chief Operating Officer. She sets the strategic agenda and represents the coal electricity supply chain before Congress, federal agencies, state regulators, and the Administration. That work is neither glamorous nor fashionable in certain circles. It is necessary.

Her path began with the practical. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Auburn University and started her career as a power plant engineer. From there she moved into markets and policy: Executive Director of External Affairs at the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO); Vice President of Business Development and State Affairs at America’s Natural Gas Alliance; and earlier leadership roles in marketing, sales, and communications at Energen/Alabama Gas Corporation.

She helped form two national trade organizations and now serves as Vice-Chair of the Affiliate Sector of MISO’s Advisory Committee. She has participated in PJM and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation’s fuel-security initiatives and serves on the board of the Keystone Policy Institute. The National Coal Council has also drawn on her counsel.

This is not the résumé of an ideologue. It is the record of someone who has seen the system from the plant floor, the market floor, and the regulatory table. That breadth shows in her discourse. Bloodworth talks about capacity value, fuel security, voltage support, frequency response, and ramping capability—the attributes that keep the grid stable when weather turns extreme or demand surges.

She notes, without flourish, that the coal fleet’s average capacity factor recently ran at about 50 percent, well below its historical average of 70 percent. The machines are underutilized. The infrastructure is already built. The fuel can sit on site for weeks. In an era of exploding electricity needs from data centers, advanced manufacturing, and electrification, those energy facts matter more than any slogan.

She has been consistent on the arithmetic. Utilities have announced plans to retire tens of thousands of megawatts of coal capacity—often more than 50,000 MW over five years in earlier tallies, with one-third of the remaining fleet at risk in some projections—while demand is projected to rise by well over 100,000 MW in the same window. Regions flagged by NERC as facing elevated risk of shortages are precisely where many of those retirements are concentrated.

Bloodworth has pressed the point in statements, testimony, and letters: premature closure of dispatchable plants removes not only energy but the physical attributes the grid still requires. Intermittent resources and even natural gas face constraints of their own; coal’s on-site stockpiles and high capacity value have repeatedly proved their worth in deep freezes and other stresses.

Recent years have tested that message. Under previous rules that sought to force early retirements, she and America’s Power warned of reliability risks that grid operators themselves flagged. With the shift in federal direction, she has supported the repeal or reconsideration of measures that would have accelerated those closures—the carbon rule, certain MATS updates, environmental lawfare and other requirements that layered costs on plants already equipped with modern controls.

In July 2026, she welcomed the Ratepayer Protection Pledge. She pointed to a practical path: put the existing coal fleet to fuller use for data-center load rather than racing to build new generation and transmission that take years and raise costs for ordinary consumers. The capacity is there. The fuel security is there. The question is whether policy will allow it to answer the call.

Bloodworth’s strength is her refusal to treat energy as a morality play. She brings engineering precision and market experience to arguments that others often frame as pure politics. When she speaks of cooperative federalism, regulatory certainty, or the value of keeping plants online while environmental upgrades proceed—as in the case of key Pennsylvania stations—she is speaking from the record of someone who has worked inside the institutions that actually run the system.

That scholarly, measured tone is rare and useful. It forces the conversation back to measurable outcomes: blackout risk, rate impacts, industrial competitiveness, and the simple fact that American prosperity still rests on plentiful, always-available power.

From a Midwest vantage, her work lands with particular clarity. Heartland communities understand that energy is not an abstraction. It underwrites jobs, manufacturing, and the ability of families to keep the lights on without choosing between heat and food. Bloodworth’s advocacy for the coal fleet and its supply chain is advocacy for that practical order.

She does not claim coal is the only answer. She insists it remains an essential one—especially while demand climbs and while other resources still cannot match its combination of scale, storage, and dispatchability, both in the US and globally.

In the larger story of energy humanism, figures like Bloodworth matter because they refuse the idea of the imposition of scarcity as destiny. Global energy plentitude, low cost, practical environmentalism and energy fairness require keeping the tools that already work while better ones mature. Coal plants with modern controls, coal scrubbers, on-site fuel, and decades of remaining life are one of those tools.

Premature retirement is not progress; it is a gamble with reliability and affordability at the precise moment the country needs both.

Michelle Bloodworth has spent years making that case with facts, with institutional knowledge, and with a steady voice. She is not the loudest figure in the energy debate. She is one of the most necessary. Coal’s greatest stars are not always the ones who seek the spotlight. Sometimes they are the ones who keep the lights on by calmly and repeatedly insisting that the grid still needs what only certain machines can deliver. America’s Power is fortunate to have her.

So is the energy world that still depends on the quiet strength of coal-fired generation.