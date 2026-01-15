A Tribute to My Ally and Fellow North American, Dr. Joseph Fournier

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

First, as a fellow North American deeply committed to rational, evidence-based energy policy and the preservation of human flourishing through abundant and reliable energy, I extend my profound admiration and heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Joseph Fournier on his appointment as Senior Fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, announced on October 28, 2025. In addition, Dr. Fournier is listed as a team member of the CO2 Coalition, an organization in the US with a focus on climate science related topics; He contributes as an author for the Fraser Institute, a Canadian public policy think tank and Big Media, another Canadian publication.

This recognition is not merely a professional milestone; it is a testament to Dr. Fournier’s exceptional contributions to the discourse on energy, environment, climate science, and rural revitalization—fields where clear thinking and practical experience are desperately needed amid today’s ideological storms.

Dr. Fournier’s background is a powerful fusion of rigorous scientific training and real-world executive leadership. With a PhD in chemical physics specializing in solid-state electrochemistry—focused on hydrogen fuel cells and battery technologies—and undergraduate degrees in physics and environmental chemistry, he has spent over 15 years driving innovation across Canada and the United States in the oil sands, power generation, environmental science, and agricultural sectors. He has led multimillion-dollar capital projects, navigating the complexities of technology development with a keen eye for both scientific integrity and economic viability.

Yet what truly distinguishes him is his grounded perspective: based near Rockyford, Alberta, where he and his family operate a ranch along Service Berry Creek, Dr. Fournier lives the rural life he advocates. This hands-on experience with the land, livestock, and the challenges of rural communities infuses his work with authenticity that armchair policymakers can only envy.

In recent years, Dr. Fournier has emerged as a prolific voice of reason and science, authoring over 100 articles (and counting) on energy, environment, and climate science. His writings cut through the noise, exposing contradictions in dominant narratives and championing practical solutions. As noted by David Leis, President and CEO of the Frontier Centre, Dr. Fournier’s “rare blend of scientific expertise, executive leadership, and on-the-ground rural perspective” positions him uniquely to advance forward-looking policies that benefit Canadians and, indeed, all North Americans.

I share Dr. Fournier’s skepticism toward the prevailing climate alarmism and the aggressive push for Net Zero policies, which I view as manifestations of anti-humanism on a global scale. These approaches often prioritize ideological purity over human welfare, imposing restrictions that exacerbate energy poverty while ignoring the profound benefits of affordable, reliable energy for lifting billions out of destitution. Actual progress lies in what I call “energy humanism”—an “best of the above” strategy (as practicality demands) that harnesses every economically viable source to eradicate energy poverty worldwide.

Like Dr. Fournier, I won’t become a fervent supporter of renewables until they stand on their own merits: subsidy-free, profitable, and competitive with conventional sources without mandating the exclusion of others. Too often, the renewables advocacy community has displayed an arrogance rooted in climate alarmism, refusing to integrate harmoniously with dispatchable sources such as natural gas, hydro, or nuclear. This exclusionary mindset hinders grid reliability and drives up costs, ultimately harming the very people it claims to protect.

Dr. Fournier’s work aligns closely with these principles of energy sanity: prioritizing abundant energy, unwavering reliability, robust infrastructure, economic development, human health, and capital formation through genuine profits and prudent debt management. Nuclear energy, particularly innovative small modular reactors (SMRs), holds immense promise for our shared future. It offers clean, dense, and reliable power, essential for advancing artificial intelligence, reducing emissions where warranted, and providing baseload electricity that intermittents cannot match. Dr. Fournier has highlighted the global momentum in nuclear development and hydrocarbons, and I echo his call for Canada to lead rather than lag in this arena.

Moreover, we must confront the paternalistic treatment of developing nations, particularly in Africa. Rather than condescendingly denying them access to fossil fuels or reliable grids under the guise of climate justice, we should support their economic development, infrastructure, and communications. Energy poverty disproportionately burdens women, exposing them to indoor air pollution from traditional fuels and the drudgery of labor without electricity. Providing abundant energy is a moral imperative—a pathway to education, health, and prosperity.

In this polarized landscape, voices like Dr. Fournier’s are vital countermeasures to offset the billions spent annually on alarmist PR, lobbying, and policy advocacy. The “energy sanity committee”—those of us advocating for pragmatic, human-centered approaches—must collaborate more closely to amplify evidence-based perspectives. Organizations like the Frontier Centre, the CO2 Coalition (where Dr. Fournier also contributes), and aligned think tanks provide platforms for this essential work.

Dr. Fournier, you are a faithful ally in this fight for rational policy that honors innovation, tradition, and human potential. Your many scholarly appointments have strengthened the chorus of reason, offering hope for policies that revitalize rural communities, secure energy abundance, and reject anti-human ideologies. I look forward to your ongoing research, commentary, and analysis, knowing they will illuminate paths forward for Canada, the United States, and beyond.

With the most profound respect and solidarity in our shared pursuit of energy humanism and North American prosperity,

Stephen Heins, A Fellow Advocate for Rational Energy Policy and Rural Renaissance