A Tribute to Nicole Jacobs: An Important and Enduring Voice at Energy In Depth

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

Nicole Jacobs has been an important and enduring voice at Energy In Depth (EID), the research, education, and public outreach initiative of the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA). For over a decade, she has served as a key contributor, starting as a field director focused on the Northeast Marcellus Shale region in Pennsylvania and evolving into a prolific writer and analyst. Her bylines appear on hundreds of articles addressing critical energy issues, from local community impacts to global energy policy critiques. As a landowner in Lycoming County, Pennsylvania, Nicole brought—and continues to bring—a deeply personal stake to her work, grounding her advocacy in real-world experience amid the heart of America’s shale revolution.

Her career path at EID began in the late 2010s (with roots dating back to 2011–2012 in Marcellus-focused efforts), when she joined Energy in Depth as a field director. Her mission was to educate communities about the tangible economic and societal benefits of responsible oil and natural gas development in the Marcellus Shale. Living on what locals call “the circuit”—a back-road hub of drilling activity and energy infrastructure—she engaged directly with landowners, policymakers, residents, and local stakeholders. She countered widespread misinformation campaigns while highlighting how shale energy was transforming lives: creating high-paying jobs, generating substantial local revenue through taxes and royalties, and delivering energy abundance that lowered costs for families and businesses alike. Stories from those early days, such as how natural gas development helped keep families together in rural Pennsylvania by providing economic opportunities that prevented out-migration, underscored her grassroots approach.

Over the years, Nicole’s role expanded dramatically to a national and even international scope. She became a leading author of in-depth, evidence-based pieces tackling complex topics. These include rigorous reviews of groundwater safety studies that have consistently debunked persistent fracking myths, examinations of air quality data showing no widespread impacts from responsible development, and analyses of global energy outlooks from authoritative sources like the International Energy Agency (IEA). Her work often draws on official reports, such as Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection findings of no direct fracking impacts on water supplies, or economic impact studies demonstrating billions in contributions from the Marcellus industry.

As of 2025 and into 2026, her recent contributions remain sharply relevant and timely. She has penned critiques of misguided policies, such as the UK’s windfall tax on North Sea production, which she argues undermines investment and energy security. She has also celebrated positive developments, such as the IEA’s return to more realistic, policy-neutral forecasting in reports that project sustained—and even growing—demand for oil and natural gas through 2050. Articles highlighting natural gas’s reliability during extreme weather events (e.g., Winter Storm Fern), its role as a key driver of power sector emissions reductions per U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, and the twenty-year milestone of Marcellus development—where facts of economic growth and environmental performance speak louder than anti-fossil fuel rhetoric—demonstrate her ongoing influence. She continues to spotlight how U.S. natural gas production has surged dramatically from 2004 to recent years, proving energy leadership through innovation and market-driven progress.

Nicole’s specific causes reflect a profound commitment to energy humanism—the principled belief that reliable, affordable, and abundant energy is essential for human dignity, flourishing, and progress. She has tirelessly exposed climate alarmism and aggressive Net Zero mandates as forms of global anti-humanism, arguing that they impose unnecessary restrictions, drive up costs, and exacerbate energy poverty without delivering proportional environmental benefits or realistic pathways forward.

Instead, Nicole champions a pragmatic “best-of-the-above” (or “Best of the Above”) strategy: one where renewables collaborate effectively with fossil fuels and nuclear power—free from the ideological arrogance that dismisses proven, dispatchable sources.

Central to her advocacy is the fight against energy poverty, especially in developing regions. She has repeatedly called out the patronizing treatment of Africa and other Global South nations, urging the international community to support their economic development through modern energy infrastructure, communications, and industrial growth rather than denying them access to affordable fossil fuels under the guise of climate virtue. Nicole emphasizes the disproportionate burdens borne by women in energy-poor households: exposure to deadly indoor air pollution from traditional biomass cooking fuels, the exhausting physical labor of gathering firewood or water without electricity, and limited opportunities for education, healthcare, and economic participation. True equity and empowerment, she argues, demand energy abundance for all—not selective deprivation in the name of distant emissions targets.

Looking ahead, Nicole is a vocal proponent of nuclear energy, including advanced technologies like small modular reactors (SMRs). She sees them as vital for powering the AI-driven innovation boom, achieving meaningful and scalable emissions reductions, enhancing grid reliability amid rising electricity demand, and providing baseload power that complements intermittent renewables. Her writings consistently underscore the core principles of energy sanity: prioritizing abundant energy to fuel economic growth, reliability to ensure national and personal security, robust infrastructure for efficient delivery, economic development to foster widespread prosperity, improvements in human health through safer and cleaner energy options, and capital formation via profitable industries paired with responsible fiscal management.

In an energy landscape often dominated by polarized extremes—alarmist narratives on one side and unchecked denial on the other—Nicole Jacobs stands as a beacon of fact-based, humanistic advocacy. Her career at Energy In Depth has informed policymakers at the state and federal levels, empowered communities in energy-producing regions, and robustly defended the indispensable role of oil and natural gas in building a thriving, equitable world. Through meticulous research, clear writing, and an unwavering focus on people over ideology, she has helped shift conversations toward evidence and outcomes.

Thank you, Nicole, for your unwavering dedication to truth, human progress, and the conviction that energy should uplift humanity—without apology or compromise. Your legacy inspires us all to pursue a future of energy empowerment, where every person on the planet has access to the reliable power needed to live with dignity, opportunity, and hope. In celebrating Energy in Depth and your contributions, we reaffirm that responsible energy development is not just an economic necessity but a moral imperative for a better world.