The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
Sep 30

This commendation is most important. Americans have no idea what efforts are being made in Africa.

American Extreme-Green bullies point to all the solar panels in Africa as proof of what the world should be doing.

This document tells the truth about what is best for Africa.

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1 reply by Stephen Heins
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Dima
Sep 30Edited

Great person, right now just 46 years old

There are much to be done. And he is the man

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