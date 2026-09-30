A Tribute to NJ Ayuk: Africa’s Voice for Energy Humanism

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

The energy debate has no shortage of people who speak for Africa. It has far fewer who speak from it. NJ Ayuk does the second job, at volume, and without apology.

He is Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, founder of Centurion Law Group, and the author of Big Barrels, Billions at Play, A Just Transition, and Crude Oil. The titles are a program. The argument is simpler still: Africans deserve more energy, not less. A continent sitting on more than 125 billion barrels of oil and some 620 trillion cubic feet of gas should not be lectured into further darkness by people who already have a plethora of light.

Ayuk is Cameroonian, American-educated—University of Maryland, a JD from William Mitchell, an MBA from the New York Institute of Technology—and then he went home to the deal table. Two decades of oil and gas law on the continent taught him what briefing papers in Paris and London prefer not to say.

Africa exports crude and imports expensive products. It holds a fifth of the world’s people and a sliver of the world’s energy-related emissions. Hundreds of millions still lack reliable electricity. Women still cook over wood, charcoal, and dung. That is not a climate morality play. That is energy poverty with a large population attached.

He took the stolen phrase “just transition” and put the emphasis where it belongs. A Just Transition: Making Energy Poverty History with an Energy Mix hit No. 1 on Amazon the day it appeared and later topped a Wall Street Journal list.

The book is not a hymn to coal smoke. It is a demand that any transition start with people who have nowhere to transition from except darkness. “Where are we going to transition to?” he asked this year in Buenos Aires. “From the dark to the dark?” Forget subtraction. Talk addition. Give people what they need.

That is energy humanism in an African accent.

The African Energy Chamber, which he has chaired since 2018, is the institutional form of the same sentence. It is not a Brussels NGO with a Nairobi letterhead. It is a deal shop and a megaphone for producers, national oil companies, independents, and governments that still have to keep the lights on. African Energy Week in Cape Town—October 12–16 this year—is built around a Deal Room, farmouts, and an eighth gathering of African NOC chief executives.

The agenda is unromantic: regional refining hubs, product specifications, customs that do not strangle trade, methane and flaring discipline, and capital that actually closes. Ayuk’s point is that conferences which only produce communiqués have already failed the African continent.

He is blunt about the IEA script. Ambitious green timelines written for rich grids become a veto on African wells, pipelines, and refineries. Foreign aid that arrives with a ban on hydrocarbons is not partnership. It is a new controlling trusteeship. Europe refined for itself. China burned coal and preached virtue. Africa is told to skip the industrial step and import solar kits and sermons.

Ayuk’s reply is local content, African lawyers at the table, African companies in the value chain, and gas as the fuel that can actually displace dirty cooking and underwrite factories.

He does not pretend African governance is fine. “Billions at Play” is a manual for better deals, less resource nationalism that scares away capital, and more money staying home as skills and firms. He writes about women in the industry because energy poverty is not gender-neutral.

The water haul, the smoke in the kitchen, the clinic without a generator—those fall first on women and children. A pipeline or a gas plant that cuts that burden is not a climate crime. It is public health writ large.

The same voice has been aimed at London courtrooms and donor summits that treat East African crude lines and new refineries as moral emergencies. Ayuk calls that colonialism with better stationery.

Uganda’s oil, Mozambique’s LNG, Angola’s offshore, Nigeria’s next cycle, the MSGBC gas play, Kenya’s current fight to refine instead of import—these are African choices about African resources. A High Court in a former colonialist capital does not get an energy veto because a green NGO group filed first.

Midwest common sense recognizes the type. Ayuk is not selling an environmental romance. He is selling barrels of oil that become jobs, electrons that become cold storage, and a continent that stops shipping raw wealth out and buying finished energy scarcity back.

Dangote’s Lagos plant is the proof of concept in the West. East Africa is still arguing with knights-errant about whether it is allowed to copy the idea.

Energy humanism has a center of gravity when someone from the continent will say the quiet part in public: Africa cannot industrialize on intermittent virtue and imported gasoline.

It can industrialize Africa on gas, oil where it pays, hydro, geothermal, minerals processed at home, and whatever renewable kit actually works without a subsidy sermon attached.

“Best of the Above” is not a slogan he borrowed from the US. It is the only arithmetic that matches 1.4 billion people and a grid that still fails.

He will be in Cape Town next month telling investors to bring THEIR term sheets, not condolences. That is the right energy posture. The world does not have an energy problem so much as a supply problem, and Africa is tired of being told its share of the supply is illegitimate.

This Energy Humanist Thinks

• Africans deserve more energy, not a curated shortage.

• Additional energy beats “transition energy” overwhelmingly when the starting point is darkness.

• Gas that replaces kitchen smoke is a human-rights project.

• Refine at home. Stop paying an intermediary for your own crude oil.

• A “just transition” that begins in Europe and ends in an African blackout is not just.