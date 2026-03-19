A Tribute to Paul Driessen: A Thought Leader and Powerful Voice of Energy Humanism

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

My friend and ally, Paul Driessen, has long provided clear reasoning on issues often affected by environmental ideology. As senior policy advisor for the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow and the Center for the Defense of Free Enterprise, Paul has focused on the connections between energy, the environment, economic development, and global equity. Through his advocacy, he has pointed out that human progress comes from evidence-based approaches that support human flourishing, while still protecting the environment.

Paul’s career shows a shift in his views over time. A former member of the Sierra Club and Zero Population Growth, he initially supported climate change causes. He later concluded that parts of the climate movement had become intolerant, inflexible about policy demands, reluctant to acknowledge ecological improvements, and overlooked the needs of billions without access to food, electricity, safe water, and healthcare.

This change was not a rejection but a push for balanced environmental policies. Paul defended reliable energy sources that support innovation, free enterprise that promotes prosperity, and the needs of people in developing countries affected by policy decisions. In his writing and work, he encouraged questions not only about “What harms the environment?” but also about “How do we benefit both people and the environment?”

His contributions are seen in his publications. In Eco-Imperialism: Green Power, Black Death, published in 2003 (with editions and reprints through 2010), Paul critiques what he terms “eco-imperialism”: the imposition of strict environmental policies by wealthy Western activists, organizations, and governments on developing countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. He argues that it results in continued poverty, disease, malnutrition, and preventable deaths.

Key Arguments

• Restrictions on Pesticides: The campaign against DDT (driven by the exaggerated concerns over its environmental impact espoused by Rachel Carson) has limited its use for malaria control, leading to millions of deaths from the disease in tropical regions.

• Opposition to Biotechnology: Resistance to genetically modified (GM) crops and foods hinders agricultural improvements that could reduce hunger and increase yields.

• Limits on Energy Development: Bans or restrictions on fossil fuels and reliable electricity force reliance on inefficient sources like renewables, wood, or cow dung for fuel perpetuating energy poverty and health issues.

• Corporate and Activist Hypocrisy: Driessen criticizes “corporate social responsibility” practices where companies adopt green policies for public relations while ignoring human costs, and accuses well-funded environmental groups (e.g., Greenpeace) of prioritizing ideology over human welfare.

As co-author of Energy Keepers, Energy Killers (Merril Press, 2008), he examined factors that support or hinder human progress, providing information for informed policy. He also wrote many articles, papers, and speeches on energy policy, climate change, corporate responsibility, and marine life around offshore oil platforms, including a documentary on sites off the coasts of California and Louisiana.

Paul’s career included positions in the United States Senate, the Department of the Interior, and energy trade associations, where he developed practical perspectives on topics ranging from climate policy to development. His education—a BA in geology and field ecology from Lawrence University, a JD from the University of Denver College of Law, and public relations accreditation from the Public Relations Society of America—helped him make arguments, form alliances, and influence discussions.

Paul is more than a policy advocate; he is a friend with many insights, a positive outlook in discussions, and a reliable partner in debates. In a time of polarized views, he consistently disagreed with courtesy and principle.

Paul, your advocacy continues through your writings helping those in need, increased awareness of practical approaches, and support for free enterprise as a means of human progress. Together, you and your many allies will continue working for the balanced solutions of energy humanism.