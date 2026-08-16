A Tribute to Paul H. Tice: Wall Street Veteran, Truth-Teller, and Champion of Energy Realism

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

In the long, often lonely fight for energy humanism—the simple, stubborn belief that abundant, reliable, affordable energy is the foundation of human flourishing—certain voices cut through the noise with unusual clarity. Paul H. Tice is one of them.

A forty-year veteran of Wall Street who specialized in energy, a top-ranked analyst and portfolio manager at some of the industry’s most recognizable firms, an adjunct professor who still teaches the next generation how capital actually moves, and the author of a book that names the ESG movement for what it is, Tice brings something rare to the public square: hard-earned financial expertise married to moral seriousness about what happens when ideology seizes the levers of capital allocation.

Tice spent his career at places like J.P. Morgan, Lehman Brothers, Deutsche Bank/Bankers Trust, and BlackRock. For most of those decades he lived inside the energy sector—first as a highly ranked sell-side research analyst, then as a buy-side investment manager. That vantage point gave him an unobstructed view of how capital markets actually work and, later, how they were being systematically twisted.

Climate policy and environmental regulation were never abstract to him; they showed up as concrete constraints on the companies and projects that keep the lights on and the economy moving. From that experience grew his deep expertise in the financial offshoot of the climate agenda: the ESG and sustainable investment movement.

In 2024 he published The Race to Zero: How ESG Investing Will Crater the Global Financial System. The book is not a polite academic critique. It is a detailed, unsentimental rebuttal of the claim that subjective environmental, social, and governance factors should drive corporate policy and investment decisions.

Tice argues that sustainable investing is not primarily about generating superior returns for investors or advancing genuine ethical goals. It is about controlling the allocation of capital—steering money toward favored industries and away from the fossil fuel companies that still supply the overwhelming majority of the world’s energy.

By 2030, he warns, an “iron curtain of sustainability” threatens to descend across Wall Street. The book has been praised by serious energy realists, including Mark P. Mills, as delivering “a body-blow to the predations of the ESG-industrial-complex.”

That diagnosis did not come from the sidelines. Tice watched the ESG orthodoxy integrate itself into almost every corner of the financial markets with remarkably little analytical pushback. He saw the United Nations, governments, regulators, academics, activists, and much of the media cheer it on.

He understood that the highest-priority ESG issue was always climate, and that the overriding goal was decarbonization—even in the absence of empirical evidence that forcing emissions reductions through capital starvation would produce better financial performance for companies or investors.

Energy, particularly oil and gas in the industrialized West, was the primary target. Defunding hydrocarbons was the unspoken objective.

Since 2017 Tice has taught energy, infrastructure, and project finance markets as an adjunct professor of finance at New York University’s Stern School of Business. He has been a guest lecturer and case-study author there for even longer. In the classroom he does what good teachers of practical finance should do: he equips students with how capital is actually raised, allocated, and put to work in the real economy, not how ideologues wish it would be.

That grounding matters. The next generation of bankers, analysts, and policymakers needs people who understand that energy projects are capital-intensive, long-lived, and sensitive to regulatory and financing risk—not slogans.

In March 2024 Tice joined the National Center for Energy Analytics as a Senior Fellow and member of its Board of Advisors. Founded by Mark P. Mills to inject data-driven, ideology-free analysis into the national energy conversation, NCEA is a natural home for someone with Tice’s record. There he has continued the work of examining the practical consequences of climate-driven regulation.

His report on the SEC’s climate disclosure rules made the case that the rules were never primarily about protecting investors or correcting market failures. They were designed to discourage capital formation for high-emitting sectors and redirect investment—an inversion of the SEC’s proper function. He has written on nuclear financing challenges, the persistent myths surrounding fossil fuel subsidies, the lopsided nature of federal energy support that favors intermittent renewables, and the practical barriers that still stand in the way of a genuine nuclear renaissance.

His pieces appear regularly in the Wall Street Journal, The Hill, the Washington Examiner, the New York Post, RealClearEnergy, and elsewhere.

What sets Tice apart is not merely technical mastery. It is the willingness to say plainly what many in finance and energy policy prefer to leave unspoken. ESG, in his telling, functions as a mechanism for political control of capital flows. It substitutes subjective, non-financial metrics for the objective measures that markets have long used to allocate scarce resources.

The result is not a cleaner planet or a more ethical economy; it is higher costs, reduced reliability, distorted capital markets, and slower progress against the real problem of energy poverty. For those of us who believe energy abundance is a moral good—because it liberates people from back-breaking labor, indoor air pollution, and economic stagnation—Tice’s analysis is essential.

Energy humanism starts from a simple premise: reliable, affordable energy multiplies human capacity. It is the difference between a life of scarcity and a life of possibility. Policies that deliberately starve capital from the energy sources that still power modern civilization are not compassionate; they are anti-human. Tice has spent a career understanding how capital moves and then using that understanding to defend the conditions under which energy can actually be produced and delivered at scale.

That is the work of a serious man.

He holds a BA in English from Columbia University and an MBA in Finance from NYU Stern—an education that combines the ability to write clearly with the capacity to analyze markets rigorously. Born and raised in Brooklyn, he now lives in New Jersey.

The trajectory from Wall Street practitioner to professor and public intellectual is not unusual; what is unusual is the consistency of his focus on energy and the courage to challenge the prevailing orthodoxy when it threatened to crater the very system he had spent decades mastering.

In an age when financial institutions and regulators too often treat energy as a moral problem rather than an engineering and economic one, Paul Tice stands as a corrective. He reminds us that capital has rules, that those rules exist for reasons, and that ignoring them in the name of net-zero timelines or ESG scores does not make the physics of energy disappear. It only makes prosperity harder to achieve and the lives of ordinary people more precarious.

For those of us who measure energy policy by its contribution to human flourishing and energy humanism rather than its alignment with international climate targets, Tice is a welcome ally. He brings the complex language of markets and the discipline of finance to the defense of energy realism. That combination is rare and valuable. We are fortunate to have him in the arena.