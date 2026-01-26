A Tribute to Pierre Gosselin, The Founder and Primary Voice Behind NoTricksZone

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

Pierre Gosselin, the founder and primary voice behind NoTricksZone, stands as one of the most consistent and unyielding figures in the English-language commentary on European energy policy and climate science over the past 15+ years. An American expatriate living in Germany—specifically in Quakenbrück, as listed on his contact page—Gosselin brings a unique transatlantic perspective to the often insular debates surrounding Europe’s ambitious energy transition, the so-called Energiewende, and the broader implications of aggressive decarbonization strategies across the EU.

Trained as an engineer, Gosselin holds an Associate Degree in Civil Engineering from Vermont Technical College and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Arizona in Tucson. This technical foundation in civil and mechanical disciplines—rooted in practical realities like structural integrity, thermodynamics, fluid dynamics, and systems reliability—has informed his relentless scrutiny of renewable energy systems and grid management. He approaches energy not as an abstract ideological pursuit but as an engineering and economic challenge governed by physics, cost-benefit analysis, and real-world performance data. In his own words from his site’s “About” page (last updated in 2020), he has “always been a skeptic of the hypothesis mankind is causing catastrophic global warming,” positioning himself as “a mere spectator in the climate change debate” who prioritizes questioning established narratives over accepting them at face value.

Launched over a decade ago, NoTricksZone has served as a clearinghouse for translated German-language reports, peer-reviewed studies, media critiques, and on-the-ground observations that often receive little coverage in mainstream outlets. Gosselin’s daily (or near-daily) output—still active as of January 2026, with fresh posts appearing regularly into the new year—focuses on Europe’s energy realities: the intermittency of wind and solar leading to grid strain during Dunkelflaute periods (prolonged low-wind, low-sun conditions), the economic fallout of sky-high electricity prices that rank among the continent’s highest, the industrial exodus driven by energy costs, and the hidden dependencies on fossil fuel backups or imported gas to prevent blackouts. He has chronicled Germany’s repeated flirtations with power shortages, the massive subsidies poured into offshore wind farms that deliver far below promised capacity factors, and the blade disposal nightmares that underscore the environmental trade-offs of “green” technologies.

What sets Gosselin apart is his engineering lens applied to policy. He doesn’t merely oppose renewables on principle; he dissects why they struggle in high-latitude, densely populated Europe. Wind turbines generate power only when the wind cooperates—often at night or in storms when demand is low—while solar peaks in summer midday when air conditioning loads are modest in northern Europe. The result: massive overbuild requirements, expensive storage dreams that remain uneconomic at scale, and reliance on dispatchable sources (coal, gas, or nuclear when available) that undermine emissions goals. Gosselin has repeatedly highlighted how phasing out nuclear—Germany’s 2023 completion of its exit—amplified vulnerability to Russian gas supply disruptions, contributing to the 2022 energy crisis. His posts translate and amplify voices from German skeptics, professors, and engineers who argue that ideology has trumped thermodynamics.

Beyond energy specifics, NoTricksZone has become a key platform for broader climate realism. Gosselin regularly features paleo-climate reconstructions showing warmer periods with higher sea levels or lower ice coverage under natural variability, recent studies questioning high climate sensitivity to CO2, analyses attributing only minimal portions of modern warming to human emissions (e.g., one 2026-highlighted paper estimating human CO2’s role at just 1.57% of total temperature change since 1750), and critiques of alarmist media framing cold snaps as proof of warming. He spotlights declining biodiversity extinction rates unrelated to climate, modeling errors in cloud feedback that dwarf alleged CO2 forcings, and emerging EU efforts to regulate or censor “misinformation” on climate and energy science—moves he warns pave the way for stifling dissent.

Gosselin’s work has reached far beyond a niche audience. NoTricksZone posts are frequently cited by international skeptics, republished on sites like Climate Change Dispatch, and referenced in debates over net-zero policies. His translations have made German-language critiques—often from sources like EIKE (European Institute for Climate and Energy), with which he has collaborated—accessible to English readers worldwide. This bridging role has helped sustain a counter-narrative that challenges the dominant story of inevitable catastrophe and effortless green transitions.

Critics have accused NoTricksZone of cherry-picking or misrepresenting data, as seen in some 2022 investigations labeling it a source of “misinformation.” Yet Gosselin’s method—linking directly to original studies, providing charts, and encouraging readers to verify—embodies the “no tricks” ethos of his site’s name, drawn from Jacob Bronowski’s call to question rather than worship the known.

For engineers, policymakers, and citizens concerned about affordable, reliable energy in an industrial continent, Pierre Gosselin has been a tireless advocate for realism over wishful thinking. His refusal to accept surface-level optimism, his insistence on grounding discussions in physics and economics, and his decade-plus dedication to documenting Europe’s energy experiment have left an indelible mark.

In an era of accelerating policy shifts toward electrification and renewables, Gosselin’s voice reminds us that good intentions must confront hard engineering limits. Whether highlighting blackouts in Berlin, Greenland’s warmer past, or the outsized uncertainties in climate models, he compels a more honest reckoning with trade-offs.

Thank you from your US friends and allies, Pierre, for the charts, the translations, the daily dissections, and the steadfast commitment to asking the tough questions. Your work on energy in Europe—and the climate debates intertwined with it—continues to inform, provoke, and endure, well into 2026 and beyond.