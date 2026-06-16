A Tribute to Rafe Champion: Australian Champion of Energy Sanity and Civilizational Pillars

Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

From the heartland of Wisconsin, where common sense, hard work, and plain-spoken truth still hold sway, I tip my hat to Rafe Champion, the independent Australian scholar who’s been swinging away at the follies of wind-and-solar worship like a seasoned batsman facing down a tricky spin bowler. In my twenty-five-plus years of advocating for Global Energy Plentitude, Low Cost, and Fairness, I’ve come to recognize the real deal when I see it—folks who combine deep knowledge with the courage to call out the emperor’s new clothes in energy policy.

Rafe is one of those rare voices: trained in agricultural science, versed in sociology, history, and philosophy of science, with a career in health and welfare policy and planning, yet he’s poured his retirement into defending the very foundations of modern life against the anti-humanist forces pushing unreliable “renewables” at all costs.

Born on a dairy farm in Tasmania, Rafe brings that practical, dirt-under-the-fingernails perspective that’s too often missing in the glossy world of climate conferences and subsidy-chasing reports. He didn’t chase academic tenure or government grants; instead, he’s built a body of work through independent scholarship, self-published books, and relentless writing on platforms like his Substack, Quadrant, On Line Opinion, and The Spectator Australia. His website, The Rathouse (a cheeky Australian nod to the grand Rathaus in Vienna), stands as a testament to his lifelong engagement with Karl Popper’s critical rationalism, Hayekian economics, and the big ideas that sustain free and prosperous societies.

What sets Rafe apart in the energy realism space is his clear-eyed focus on what actually works. He’s a founding figure among Australia’s Energy Realists, tirelessly documenting the realities of “wind droughts”—periods when the wind doesn’t blow across vast stretches of the southeast, leaving the grid scrambling for diesel backups or blackouts looming.

As he puts it in his writings and interviews, you can’t run a modern economy on power that’s only there when the weather cooperates. Wind and solar aren’t gifts from nature in the context of a reliable grid; they’re parasites that lean on dispatchable sources like coal, gas, and nuclear, driving up costs and destabilizing supply.

His book Triggerwarming: Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Global Warming (But Were Afraid to Ask), co-authored with Jeffrey Grimshaw, cuts through the hype with science, economics, and a catalog of the real-world harms from rushed “decarbonization.” It’s not alarmism; it’s a primer for anyone tired of shifting goalposts and failed predictions.

Rafe shifted his emphasis midway through writing it, recognizing that the climate debate had become a secular religion immune to evidence, while the energy battlefield is one we can win with facts, pictures of calm, windless nights, and straightforward engineering reality.

Rafe doesn’t stop at critique. He champions the five pillars of peace, freedom, and prosperity: critical rationalism (Popper-style), classical liberalism, sound economics with free trade and rule of law, a moral framework of honesty and responsibility, and—crucially—abundant, reliable, cheap energy as the lifeblood of civilization. Without that last pillar, we’re back to living in mud huts.

He’s warned about the “wind drought trap,” the failure of due diligence on intermittent sources, and the environmental pillage of forests and farmland for turbines and panels that deliver toxins down the road like tomorrow’s asbestos.

In pieces like “Wind and Solar – The Energy Thieves” and analyses of the full cost of electricity (FCOE), Rafe and collaborators, such as Lars Schernikau and William Smith, expose how these sources drain the net energy balance of industrial society.

They survive only on subsidies, mandates, and the backbone of conventional power. His calls to “Burn Coal in Australia or Die in the Dark” aren’t nostalgia—they’re pragmatic recognition that new coal plants, alongside nuclear and gas, offer the cheapest, most reliable path while “Net Zero” fantasies inflate prices by 30-70% or more and trash productive land.

From my Heins Sightings perspective in Sheboygan, Rafe’s work resonates deeply with the American heartland experience. We’ve seen manufacturing jobs bleed out under unreliable, expensive power in places chasing the same green mirage. Wisconsin knows hard work and practical environmentalism—not the kind that burdens families with higher bills while elites jet to COP summits.

Rafe’s emphasis on energy as foundational echoes our push for “Best of the Above”—all viable sources: coal where it makes sense with modern tech, natural gas, nuclear (including SMRs for the AI boom), and only truly competitive renewables—no more greenwashing unproven tech at the expense of human flourishing.

His contributions extend beyond energy. Rafe’s deep dives into philosophy defend objective knowledge against the fog of postmodernism and institutional capture. He’s highlighted how Big Science, chasing grants for fashionable alarmism, crowds out great science—just as Karl Popper warned decades ago.

In health policy and broader cultural issues, he brings the same rigorous, falsification-friendly mindset. His collaborations, such as books with Ruth Park, showcase a well-rounded intellect rooted in Australian life and history.

In the spirit of the tribute series—honoring visionaries like Marc Morano, Robert Bryce, Paul Dreissen, Irina Slav, Robert Bradley, Stu Turley, David Blackman, Kevin Mooney, Greg Wrightstone, Tom Shepstone, H. Sterling Burnett, Doug Houseman, Leen Weijers, Anthony Watts, Tom Nelson, Jason Spiess, Travis Fisher, Jim Willis, Linnea Luekens, Tammy Nemeth, Dick Storm, Gene Nelson, and many, many others fighting for sanity—Rafe Champion deserves a prominent place.

He’s not just documenting problems; he’s arming everyday people with the truth about wind droughts, grid fragility, and the moral case for abundant energy. As he notes, the public gets it when shown the data: you need power all the time, not just when the sun shines or wind blows. His work supports ending energy poverty globally, treating partners in Africa and elsewhere with the respect of reliable power for jobs, clean cooking, and women’s lives freed from drudgery.

Rafe, at 80-plus and still sharp as a tack, embodies the independent scholar ideal: self-funded, editorially free, driven by curiosity and conviction rather than the revolving door of NGOs and government.

While alarmist groups rake in billions in grants and donations, realists like him operate on principle and private support—much like my own Substack curation of over 7,200 pieces. We need more collaboration among the energy sanity committee to counter the well-heeled narrative machine.

Heins Thinkings on Rafe Champion’s Legacy:

• Energy abundance isn’t optional; it’s the foundation for human progress, economic development, and lifting billions from poverty. Rafe’s exposure of intermittent sources’ hidden costs reinforces why “Best of the Above” beats ideological Net Zero mandates.

• Critical rationalism and due diligence matter. Policymakers ignored wind supply risks—just as they’ve downplayed RCP8.5’s retirement and other modeling shifts. Plain facts over computer models and media spin.

• Independent voices like Rafe’s are vital against institutional capture. His Rathouse and writings keep Popper, Hayek, and practical wisdom alive when academia drifts.

• Heartland wisdom transcends borders: From Tasmanian farms to Wisconsin fields, we recognize that reliable power powers freedom, not fantasies.

Rafe Champion isn’t chasing headlines or funding streams. He’s defending Western civilization’s pillars with evidence, wit, and unwavering commitment. In a world of greenwishing and policy-induced blackouts, his voice cuts through like a cool breeze on a hot day—reminding us that prosperity demands realism, not religion.

Keep swinging, Rafe. The energy sanity team is stronger for it, and the rest of us—curators, writers, and citizens who value plentitude and fairness—are grateful. Let’s build that future of cheap, reliable power together, from Australia to America and beyond.